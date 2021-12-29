PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson Sold This Home for $6.3 Million in 2021

Kelly Clarkson sold her Tennessee mansion for $6.3 million in 2021 after having it on the market for four years.

The Hendersonville home, located at 123 Summit Lane, is less than 30 miles away from both the Nashville International airport and downtown Nashville. According to the Nashville Business Journal, Clarkson bought the home in 2012 with Brandon Blackstock, now her ex-husband. Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020 but listed the Tennessee property several years prior when her family relocated to Southern California.

TopTenRealEstateDeals.com listed Clarkson’s former Hendersonville residence, which sits on picturesque Old Hickory Lake, as one of the top ten celebrity homes of 2021. The website reports that Clarkson originally listed the home for $8.75 million in 2017, more than $2 million more than it was eventually sold for. Clarkson still turned a profit though, as she bought the house for $2.8 million.

Let’s take a look inside Clarkson’s first home with her then-boyfriend, Blackstock.

Inside Clarkson’s Former Tennessee Mansion

The Zillow listing states that the 20,121 square foot house boasts seven bedrooms and eleven bathrooms.

Clarkson and Blackstock have two children together, 7-year old River and 5-year-old Remington. Both children were born before Clarkson put their Hendersonville home on the market.

The large backyard has a swimming pool and hot tub, a sand volleyball court, a conservatory, a spa, and a playground.

In addition to a beautiful view of Old Hickory Lake, the property also includes a covered boathouse for two boats.

After Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020, a source close to Clarkson and Blackstock told Us Weekly what went wrong in their marriage. “They clashed on so many levels, and being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return,” the source said.

Clarkson recently faced a setback in her divorce proceedings with Blackstock. Us Weekly reported that in November, a judge ruled that Blackstock cannot be evicted from Clarkson’s Montana home. The decision was made despite a judge ruling that Clarkson is the sole owner of the $10.4 million Montana ranch in October. Blackstock has been living there since the divorce.

According to Closer Weekly, Clarkson currently lives in a $5.4 million home in Toluca Lake, California. She purchased the home in June 2021. Clarkson and Blackstock have joint physical and legal custody of their children, but Clarkson was granted primary custody in November 2020.

Another Coach from ‘The Voice’ Made the Top 10 Celebrity Homes List

Kelly Clarkson’s fellow coach on “The Voice,” John Legend, also had a former home of his make the TopTenRealEstateDeals list of the top celebrity homes of 2021. He and his wife Chrissy Teigen sold their Beverly Hills mansion for $16.8 million this year. They purchased the home from Rihanna in 2016.

Legend and Teigen still reside in Beverly Hills with their two children, 5-year-old Luna and three-year-old Miles. Teigen had a miscarriage in 2020, an experience she wrote about in a personal essay on Medium.

“People say an experience like this creates a hole in your heart. A hole was certainly made, but it was filled with the love of something I loved so much. It doesn’t feel empty, this space. It feels full,” she wrote.

