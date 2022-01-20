‘The Voice’ Runner-Up Gets Married

Meghan Linsey, a former runner-up on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2015 along with coach Blake Shelton. Now, the singer-songwriter has good news to celebrate.

Linsey announced on Instagram that she and her now-husband, Tyler Cain, eloped in January 2022.

“We FINALLY did it,” she wrote on Instagram. “@thisistylercain and I eloped in Maui. Huge thank you to @people for helping us let everybody know and @simplyeloped for planning our special day.”

She added, “It was magical and we’re so excited! And a huge shout out to our friend’s @missheatherfree and @ctmollere for helping us so much on the big day! We love you guys!”

Cain also announced the day on his Instagram.

“Surprise, we got Maui-ed yesterday (married in Maui),” he wrote.

The Wedding Was Planned in a Week

According to the People article, the entire elopement was planned in just one week because Linsey and Cain did not want to keep waiting to get married.

“It was so easy,” Linsey told the outlet. “We decided to elope one week before our big day, so I did a Google search and found them. They took care of every detail, from permit for the location, flowers, officiant, photographer, videographer… literally everything. It was so nice because I didn’t really do much except pick the location and flowers I wanted.”

Her husband told the outlet that they were very excited to “finally be married.”

“We’ve been together for 10 years in March and we are more in love now than we’ve ever been,” he added. “We just knew if we didn’t do it now, then what?”

They Had Been Engaged for Over 2 Years

On June 19, 2019, Linsey and Cain announced their engagement, posting photos of the ring and their vacation together on Instagram.

“It’s official! We are so happy!” Linsey wrote at the time.

The couple had been engaged for years at the time of their elopement, so Linsey already had her dress chosen and fitted. The dress was custom-made by Olia Zavozina, and it was one “really important” part of the day to Linsey, she told People.

“I wanted something that would hug my curves but still look elegant,” she said about the dress. “The beading and button details on the back are beautiful and the train is miles long, which I love. Olia is the sweetest human and so insanely talented. She made my dress two years ago and has held on to it all this time!”

Linsey and Cain released a song together called “Nowhere With You” in 2020, and Cain incorporated it into their big day by having soundwaves from the recording engraved onto the inside of his wedding band, according to People.

Now, they’ve released another song together, an acoustic version of “Has Anybody Ever Told You,” which was originally on Ashley Monroe’s album in 2015.

“We decided to release an acoustic duet version because it’s such a special song,” Cain told People. “It’s like our song to each other for our wedding day.”

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

