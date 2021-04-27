Miranda Lambert Breaks Down During Singing Performance

Miranda Lambert broke down in sobs at her first concert in more than over a year.

When the 37-year-old took the stage in Fort Worth, Texas, she was so emotional that she shed some tears while belting out, “The House That Built Me.”

Lambert even posted the experience to her TikTok account, writing, “First show back in over a year. I missed y’all so much.”

According to People, the singer is expected to take the stage again on Saturday and Sunday.

On Thursday, Lamber told the crowd, “No matter what I’ve ever done in my career and what I’m still gonna do, somehow I still feel most at home on a barstool under a neon sign. I walked in here and I took a little tour around, and I just felt so at home. I remembered why I do this and why I missed y’all’s faces so damn much.”

The Marfa Tapes

Over the past year, Lambert has been busy recording The Marfa Tapes, an album that she recorded in a small town in Texas with songwriters Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. It’s expected to come out on May 7.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly the singer shared:

When we came together in the first writing session [six years ago], one of the first songs we wrote was “Tin Man.” It was pretty epic. I was like, “If it works, it ain’t broke!” There’s something magical about going to Marfa, specifically. Part of that is, you’re not worried about your daily life. As a creative, it’s so important to let all the noise go away so you can actually hear what’s coming in. It gets harder the more successful you are. Family and friends and work and everything else gets involved. Sometimes, the ideas get lost. Going somewhere where there’s absolutely nothing else to do but stare at the sky and sit around a fire and drive around in the middle of the desert… there’s so much room for melodies and songs to come in.

She added that during the first six months of the pandemic, she didn’t write anything. “I painted and I cooked. Like everyone else, I ate too much and tried out all the wine and found all the places we had it hidden.”

Lambert said after six months, she felt the urge to create again, which is when Marfa came along.

When Did Lambert Last Perform Live?

The last time Lambert performed live was part of her Wildcard Tour in January 2020.

Her excitement being back on the live stage has been palpable– Lambert captioned photos from last weekend, “Thanks to everyone who came out. The warm welcome back to the stage with the band after over 400 days sure felt good! Loved getting back to my old stomping grounds.”

The singer has been sticking out quarantine with her new beau, and admits that the solitude during the pandemic was good, but “enough is enough.”

Speaking to 94.5 Country in August of last year, Lambert shared, “… I guess the biggest part of going back to normal is the road, you know? I enjoyed the break — I’ve been doing this for a long time — but I also miss the fans, the band, the crew. I miss the feeling of sharing in the music with all these people that I’m not able to see, so I am definitely looking forward to that.”

Fortunately, she’s back at it again, with many more live shows just around the corner.

