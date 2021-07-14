WATCH: Former ‘Voice’ Contestant Nails ‘AGT’ Audition

Fans of “The Voice” may have sat up in their seats this week when contestant Sarah Potenza took to the “America’s Got Talent” stage.





The 41-year-old singer belted out “Worthy” by Mary Gauthier and everyone in the crowd– even the judges– were on their feet to applaud her.

After her performance, Simon Cowell told Potenza she “killed it”, per Sports Keeda.

Here’s what you need to know:

Potenza Appeared On ‘The Voice’ in 2015





This is not Potenza’s first foray into reality television. In 2015, the Rhode Island native auditioned for NBC’s “The Voice.”

She advanced all the way to the top 20 before being eliminated.

Interestingly enough, Potenza previously told the South Bend Tribune that it was not her intention to win “The Voice”. Rather, she hoped to “be on there long enough to get a bunch of fans,” so that she could raise money through Kickstarter for her first solo album.

“I wanted to get on the show and then get off the show in time to still have my songs intact. That was my plan from the get-go. It was crazy that I was able to accomplish it.”

More recently, Potenza admitted she’s excited for the new talent ‘AGT’ will bring. She told NBC 10 News, “There are so many talented people. Of course, I love the musicians,” Potenza said. “There are some amazing singers and really cool acts.”

She added, “At the end of the day, you’re not competing with anybody but yourself anyways… It’s about going on stage and being the best version, most elevated, most polished version of what you do, so it’s just apples and oranges.”

Potenza released her first album, Monster in 2016. Her follow-up album, Road to Rome, came out in 2019.

Focus on Body Positivity

These days, Potenza lives in Nashville, Tennessee, with her husband, according to the South Bend Tribune.

She tells NBC 10 News that while music is her love and focus, she is a big proponent of reinforcing body positivity. “We’re assaulted every day with these images,” she said, referring to the many social media pictures and the photos we see in magazines.

She shared with her fans and anyone willing to listen, “Don’t wait to live your life. That was a big thing for me. ‘When I lose weight, I will’ So, just get out there this summer and put on that bathing suit. Get down to Misquamicut and have some fun.”

Potenza believes that her experience on “The Voice” will inform how she performs on AGT.

Reflecting on her “Voice” experience, she said, “Being on ‘The Voice’ really opened my eyes to all of these wonderful people that I might have missed out on because they weren’t like me,” she said. “We all shared the same struggles. There was such camaraderie about it. We all had a similar story. I would have thought it would be a bunch of people with crazy, huge egos and personalities, but it certainly wasn’t like that.”

She concluded, “You just become such good friends with everybody. It is really cool to be friends with these people after the show and get to do shows with them. Anybody who has been on ‘The Voice’ during any season is all connected in this weird way. I know it sounds corny, but we all talk to each other on Facebook. We do shows together. We all share a fanbase because people are fans of the show.”