‘Saturday Night Live’ Makes Fun of the Voice in Political Skit

Saturday’s episode of SNL braced viewers for Tuesday’s presidential election, and as it draws near, tensions are certainly running high.

During the “Weekend Update” segment of the comedy show, Colin Jost joked that presidential candidate Joe Biden could win over Georgia “if he can assemble a coalition of Black voters, White women, and rural voters.” Jost then quipped, “So, basically, The Voice”, as the background image cut to the judges from this year’s show– John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton.

The joke drew in laughter from the audience, with some added applause, too.

Weekend Update: Trump's Final 2020 Election Message – SNL

As Pop Culture points out, a number of references to The Voice have been made as the 2020 presidential election looms, “since the show relies on the audience’s votes to determine the best singer in each episode.”

The outlet reports, “Many political satirists have quipped that, if only selecting elected officials got the same level of engagement as reality shows like this one, the elections could run much more smoothly.”

Can Joe Biden Win Georgia?

The question of whether or not Biden can win Georgia is still up for debate, and as of Sunday, the two candidates were neck and neck. The last time that a Democratic nominee for president won Georgia was 1992.

Biden plans to campaign there on Tuesday, where, according to The Washington Post, he will visit Warm Springs and Atlanta.

The Washington Post writes, “The trip is a gamble for a nominee who has limited his appearances in the final days of the race. Time is a candidate’s most valuable commodity, and his decision to spend a day in Georgia reflects his advisers’ growing confidence about springing an upset there.”

A recent poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows Biden winning over 47% of voters and Trump taking 46%, within the survey’s margin of error of 4 percentage points. The survey was conducted between October 14 and 23 with a sample size of 1,145 likely voters.

While Biden and his campaign have kept Georgia in their sights for months, Tuesday will mark the former VP’s first trip to the state as the presidential nominee.

Georgia Democratic Party official Adrienne White tells Pop Culture, “There has been a culture shift here focused entirely on getting people involved, with Democratic Party values, who had not been invited into the process of voting. And now, we have invited so many new people into that process… Some of these people are here because we got them here. Others have arrived organically, by virtue of having seen what chaos in the presidency really looks and feels like, especially during the pandemic.”

This election is on track to have the highest voter turnout in over a century, according to The Guardian. The outlet reports that this is likely because of “sharp political divisions among Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic.”

As of Sunday afternoon, University of Florida professor Michael McDonald, who runs the US Elections Project, shared with The Guardian that 93,131,017 people had voted so far– a number already more than two-thirds the entire 2016 turnout.

McDonald’s predictions have suggested the highest turnout in terms of percentage since 1908.

