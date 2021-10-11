‘The Voice’ Season 21 Spoilers: All The Matchups & Winners For Battle Rounds Week One

The Battle Round is the second round of competition on NBC’s “The Voice.” During the round, coaches bring in advisors for their teams and whittle the teams down ahead of the Knockout Round.

The celebrity advisors this time around are verified superstars from all parts of the music industry. Kelly Clarkson brought in country singer Jason Aldean as her Battle Advisor, Blake Shelton brought in Dierks Bentley, Camila Cabello is the advisor for Team John Legend, and new coach Ariana Grande tapped Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth as her advisor.

Each round, the coaches select two members of their team and assign them a song to sing together. At the end of the song, the coach gives feedback and selects one contestant as the winner. That contestant automatically moves through to the Knockout round, while the other contestant is sent home.

All the coaches have one Steal and one Save for the Battle Rounds. For the steal, they will be able to take one member of another team who would have otherwise been sent home. The Save applies to a member of their own team who they do not select as the winner of the round.

These spoilers come from the IdolForums, which is an often accurate forum to get spoilers for both “The Voice” and “American Idol.”

SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers for season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” Battle Rounds follow. Do not read on if you do not want to see spoilers. The spoilers include what songs to expect AND which contestant wins the duel.

Team Ariana Week One Battle Round Spoilers

Here’s what to expect from Team Ariana during the first week of Battle Rounds:

Bella DeNapoli vs Katie Rae – No More Tears (Enough is Enough) by Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer. Bella WINS the round, Katie Rae is SAVED by Ariana.

Chavon Rogers vs David Vogel – Sugar, We’re Going Down by Fall Out Boy. David Vogel WINS the round, Chavon is ELIMINATED.

Katherine Ann Mohler vs Vaughn Mugol – Dilemma by Nelly & Kelly Rowland. Katharine Ann wins the round, Vaughn is ELIMINATED.

Team John Legend Week One Battle Round Spoilers

There will only be two duets for Team Legend during the first week of the Battle Rounds.

Here are the contestants and songs:

KJ Jennings vs Samuel Harness – I Know What You Did Last Summer by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Samuel WINS the round. KJ is ELIMINATED.

Britneebree vs Samara Brown – Something He Can Feel by Aretha Franklin. Brittany Bree WINS the round, Samara is SAVED.

Team Kelly Clarkson Week One Battle Round Spoilers

Team Kelly will have three teams competing during the first week of the Battle Rounds.

Here are the contestants and songs:

Girl Named Tom vs Kinsey Rose – Seven Bridges Road by The Eagles. Girl Named Tom WINS the battle, Kinsey Rose is SAVED.

Jeremy Rosado vs Jershika Maple – Hold On by Justin Bieber. Jeremy WINS the battle, Jershika is STOLEN by John Legend and Ariana Grande but picks Team Legend.

Carolina Alonso vs Xavier Cornell – Telepatía by Kali Uches. Xavier WINS the battle, Carolina is ELIMINATED.

Team Blake Shelton Week One Battle Round Spoilers

Team Shelton will also have three groups of contestants competing for week one of the Battle Rounds.

Here are the contestants and songs:

The Joy Reunion vs Peedy Chavis – Joy to the World by Three Dog Night. Peedy Chavis WINS the Battle, The Joy Reunion is ELIMINATED.

Hailey Green vs Lana Scott – Girl by Maren Morris. Hailey Green WINS the battle, Lana is SAVED by Blake.

LiBianca vs Tommy Edwards – Save Your Tears by The Weeknd ft Ariana Grande. LiBianca WINS the Battle, Tommy is ELIMINATED.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

