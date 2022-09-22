Model Drops Bombshell About Alleged Adam Levine Affair

The latest update in the ongoing Adam Levine drama where Instagram model Sumner Stroh claims they had an affair for a year is that she says she tried to tell the former “Voice” coach’s wife, model Behati Prinsloo.

Here’s what Stroh is saying and how she says Prinsloo responded:

Stroh Said She Tried to Tell Prinsloo

@sumnerstroh Replying to @alanasanders89 addressing a few things I wish I had said in the first video ♬ original sound – Sumner Stroh

Stroh has recorded two TikTok videos in which she claims to have had a year-long affair with Levine where her morals were “unknowingly compromised” because she was “under the impression” that Levine and Prinsloo’s marriage was over. Stroh says that the affair ended and then months later, Levine reached out to her to ask if he could name his unborn baby “Sumner.” After she shared this with a few friends she thought she could trust, Stroh says she came forward to talk about the affair because someone she told was trying to sell the news to a tabloid and she wanted to get ahead of the story.

In the comment sections of her two videos, commenters are blasting Stroh for “blindsiding” Prinsloo by dropping these bombshell allegations in a TikTok video, and Stroh says she tried to tell Prinsloo.

“Can I ask why not go to his wife directly and at least warn her before blindsiding her with a TikTok come out?” wrote one commenter, to which Stroh replied, “I tried.”

“Wait, you never apologized to the wife before posting on TikTok?” wrote another commenter, to which Stroh wrote, “I did, but she didn’t see.” TO that, the original commenter asked, “Didn’t see what?” and another commenter wrote, “Probably the DM (direct message).”

Another commenter wrote, “I understand you, we are not perfect. None of us, including the people in the comments. But I wish you had told his wife before coming forward,” to which Stroh responded, “I’m not sure why people are under the impression I didn’t.”

In her second video, Stroh also apologized to Prinsloo, saying, “[I]n no way was I trying to gain sympathy and I fully realize I’m not the victim in this. I am not the one that’s really getting hurt here. It’s Behati and her children and for that, I’m so, so sorry.”

Prinsloo Has Not Spoken Publicy Since the Allegations Came Out

Prinsloo, who posted a photo of her baby bump just two days before the affair allegations came out, has not spoken publicly about Stroh or any other woman’s assertions — several other women have come forward with flirty and sexual messages that they say are from Levine, though none of them has accused him of having an affair with them.

However, a source told People that Prinsloo is “very uspet” about the situation.

“He admitted that he went behind her back and has been inappropriate. He admitted that he acted like an idiot. She is still very upset though,” said the source, adding that Prinsloo is still “100 percent committed to her family” with Levine. The source also said of Levine, “Adam is very understanding about her feelings. He is trying his best to make things better. He never wants a divorce.”

Another source added that Levine “knows this was his mistake” and he is “committed to Behati and wants to make things work.”

The pair, who have been married since 2014, share two daughters, Gio and Dusty, and have a third child on the way.

Levine released a statement on his Instagram stories denying the affair allegations, but admitting he “crossed the line.”

Levine wrote:

A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.

Stroh did not directly respond to that statement, but shortly after Levine posted it, she wrote on her own Instagram stories, “Someone get this man a dictionary.”

