‘The Voice’ Cast Member Opens Up About Mental Illness

Season 19 of NBC’s The Voice premiered last week for the blind audition rounds of the competition, meaning cast members and coaches have been part of many interviews about the show and their personal lives throughout the past month.

Host Carson Daly first opened up about his experiences with generalized anxiety disorder in 2018, according to Today, and he’s been trying to get rid of the stigmas surrounding mental illnesses ever since.

“I got the help I need and I have the tools now to get beyond those tough moments,” Daly said when he revealed his diagnosis two years ago after saying that his anxiety sometimes made him feel like “a tiger’s in the room, but it’s not there.”

Generalized anxiety disorder creates excessive feelings of anxiety or worry in people who have it; Daly also revealed he has mild panic disorder during the interview.

Daly Opens Up About Mental Illness ‘As Much As Humanly Possible’

According to a new interview with Today, Daly has been working to remove stigmas around mental illness.

“I’ve been trying to bring up a conversation about anxiety and depression and mental health as much as humanly possible, and try and normalize it, talk about it,” he said. “Because, you know, for a long time I sorta suffered in silence.”

In the interview, Daly spoke with Logic, the rapper who aimed to prevent suicide with “1-800-273-8255.” In honor of World Mental Health Day, the stars both opened up about their anxiety-induced panic attacks, which Logic said he found out he had around five years ago after having a “crazy panic attack” that he says changed the way he sees the world.

Daly Says He Struggled With Denial Before Accepting His Anxiety

During the discussion, Daly said that he was in denial for a long time about having anxiety. He said that’s because the negative stereotypes surrounding mental illness are so pervasive and easy to internalize. He pointed to his father telling him that anxiety means that someone is lazy, not mentally ill, and not a real diagnosis.

Then, Logic and Daly both spoke about how people don’t judge them when they talk about their mental health; instead, talking about it with friends, families, or their therapists actually helps them cope with their illnesses.

“All those triggers, you could talk to somebody about it and you’ll feel better,” Daly said. “Like that’s already one way to bring anxiety levels down.”

Daly said one of the most important things people can do when someone comes to them to talk about a mental illness is not to judge them and “just believe them because the struggle is real.”

The The Voice host said that anxiety is a part of his life now and he has accepted it, as he would any other part of his personality.

“It’s really understanding how you look at it,” he told Today.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. / 7 p.m. central on NBC.

