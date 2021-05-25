Will Gwen Stefani Return to The Voice in 2021?

Gwen Stefani has been featured on two seasons of NBC’s “The Voice.” The music superstar will not be returning to the big red chair in 2021, however, as Ariana Grande will be filling in the fourth chair alongside the other coaches.

Gwen Stefani will not be returning to “The Voice” as a coach in 2021. Ariana Grande will be the fourth coach alongside John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. That doesn’t mean Stefani is gone forever, however.

Stefani won the show with Carter Rubin in 2020, and she hasn’t been back to the coaching chair since, though she has made a few appearances on the show.

Stefani Left ‘The Voice’ Ahead of Season 20

On November 17, 2020, “The Voice” announced that Nick Jonas would be returning to the show for season 20, taking Stefani’s spot once again.

Stefani has never stayed on “The Voice” for two consecutive seasons, so it shouldn’t strike viewers as odd that she’ll be absent once again, especially when it comes to the fact that she worked on new music while also filming season 19 of the show.

Stefani also recently announced that she’ll be having a residency in Las Vegas once again in the fall.

“Vegas I’m coming back!” she wrote on Instagram. “See u this fall. Stay tuned for presales going up all week & on sale this Saturday.”

There Has Been No Concrete Reason For Stefani’s Exit Reported

The reason for Stefani’s exit has not been reported, but it’s likely that the star is keeping extremely busy. She recently released a new album, and she will be playing her residency in Vegas throughout the fall.

There’s also the case of her upcoming wedding to long-time “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton, who has said In an interview with Hoda Kotb when he was guest-hosting “Today With Hoda & Jenna” on March 31, 2021, that he wants to get married in the summer before he has to go back on “The Voice” for the fall season.

It’s important to note that plenty of gossip surrounding Stefani and Shelton has been false, including reports that they called off their wedding.

It’s still possible that Stefani would return for an upcoming season of “The Voice,” as the fourth chair is kind of a rotating seat for celebrities like Nick Jonas, Stefani, and Ariana Grande. Stefani has been on “The Voice” five times, in season 7, 9, 12, 17 and 19.

Stefani previously opened up in an interview with Ryan Seacrest about the non-negotiable at her wedding which is that her parents are able to attend the ceremony, which will only be possible when it’s safe for them to travel again.

She also talked about it being weird for her to say that they’re ‘engaged’ even though she told Seacrest that she feels more “stable” than ever before.

“It feels so weird,” she shared. “People have been saying it for so long, like five years, ‘Are you getting married? Are you engaged?’ and now we actually are, and it feels like I’m in a cartoon or something.”

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Follow the Heavy on The Voice Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Versus ‘American Idol’ 2021: Which Show Has Better Ratings?