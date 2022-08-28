‘The Voice’ Winner Cassadee Pope Stirs Up Major Controversy Online: ‘Grow the F up!’

Season three winner of “The Voice,” Cassadee Pope, is enjoying getting under the skin of Brittany Aldean, wife of country music star, Jason Aldean. Pope posted on Instagram on August 26, “POV: Knowing you got under someone’s skin you don’t like in the first place 😂”

While Pope didn’t mention Aldean by name, fans who had been following their recent war of words knew exactly who she was referring to.

It All Started When…

On August 23, Brittany Aldean posted a clip of herself applying makeup, which she captioned with “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

Pope, along with fellow country singer, Maren Morris, and a whole lot of other social media users, found the comment to be very offensive.

The former Team Blake member posted on Twitter, “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.’”

Morris tweeted in responses to Pope’s message, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

The “Insurrection Barbie” comment appears to be referring to one of the infamous January 6 rioters. According to The Hill, “Jenna Ryan, a Texas woman who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge after storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, suggested to NBC News in an interview last month that the backlash she has received is similar to the treatment of ‘Jews in Germany,’ apparently referencing the Holocaust.” Morris was apparently trying to equate Aldean with Ryan in the sense that they both made hyperbolic comparisons.

Aldean thanked Morris for her “Barbie” comment, leaving out the “insurrection” part.

Pope, Morris and Aldean continued their back-and-forth insults on Twitter for days. Conservative Candace Owens also got in the mix, tweeting to both Pope and Morris, “It’s easier to not castrate your children. But I guess whatever helps sell bad records.”

The Free-For-All Expands

As the Twitter battles continued to rage on, filled with name calling and accusations, the discussion began to gain traction on Instagram as well, after Pope’s “POV” post about getting under people’s skin. Pope’s Instagram post had almost 20,000 likes as of this writing.

Morris commented on August 26, “You know, I’m glad she didn’t become a boy either because we really don’t need another a**hole dude in the world. Sucks when Karens try to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their ‘protectiveness of the children’…F*** all the way off to Insurrection Barbie and the fellow IB’s trolling this comment section with their hypocritical, hateful asses.” That comment alone got over 1600 replies.

Some of the commenters were in support of Pope and Morris, writing things like “You always speak up for what’s right and I love you for it” and “proud of you! also people tend to say ‘who are you’ when you are winning and more talented than their dry ass fave. keep killing it.”

There were also quite a few hostile comments. One Instagram user wrote, “you both act like teenage bullies! Reminds me of junior high. Grow the F up!!!!” Another posted, “wow. Definitely lost me as a fan.”

On August 27, Aldean posted on Instagram, “I love y’all, that’s all❣️❣️❣️” which Page Six interpreted as Aldean’s way of trying to put an end to it all. However, as of August 28, the volatile posts were still flying.

