‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dead at 30

The first transgender star on TLC’s “My 600-Lb. Life” Destinee LaShaee has died at the age of 30.

On February 7, 2022, the brother of LaShaee (also named Matthew Ventress) confirmed she had died.

Wayne Compton Wrote ‘I’m Sorry You Felt Alone’ in Post for Sister Destinee LaShaee

Wayne Compton took to Facebook to share his thoughts on the death of his sister, who appeared on the TLC weight-loss docuseries.

“No no no I’m sorry bro, I accept you for who you are, I accept every flaw that come with you, I’m sorry you felt alone, I’m sorry you felt you had nobody else to turn too, I’m sorry you felt you had no other option Destiny wouldn’t of wanted this, lord why keep taking my siblings away, how much can I take,” Compton wrote on Facebook.

On February 10, Compton also shared a GoFundMe set up to help pay for the funeral costs for LaShaee.

“As many of you know, Destinee LaShaee (Matthew Ventress) died recently,” the GoFundMe account says . “I am is brother and legally This is the only authorized gofundme page set up by his family. Matt was loved by everyone who knew him and left a trail of fond memories everywhere he went. His death has shook many not only in central Louisiana but all across the world as he made friends everywhere he went and was also known from his numerous appearances on television. You couldn’t tell him that he wasn’t a diva. He will truly be missed.”

Destinee LaShaee Appeared on Season 7 of the Show Losing More Than 500 Pounds After Weight Loss Surgery

LaShaee’s depression was well documented on the show, of which she appeared when she was just 27 years old.

“I feel like all I’m constantly doing is trying to escape my depression and paint at this point,” she said on the show, according to Advocate. “Food is the only thing I can turn to to do that. I can feel it killing me. There is no way I’m going to survive for much longer.”

In April 2020 LaShaee sued the production company Megalomedia for “negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, fraud and more” according to the Sun.

At the time she claimed the show forced her to “shave her beard” and promised therapy to deal with “gender dysphoria and emotional distress from the loss of her brother, who died in her arms,” the outlet reported.

On January 30, LaShaee posted on Instagram for the last time sharing several photos of herself with the caption, “Gracefully Broken”

According to the Advocate, on Saturday February 5, 2022, LaShaee wrote the following status on social media.

“To everyone who genuinely love and support me I love you and I’m grateful to have touched millions of lives and hearts around the world. Living my life with so much pain for so long I’ve come to realize that God makes no mistakes. I’m grateful for my journey and all I’ve been through. I don’t regret a single moment. Love you all.”

There is no known cause of death at this time.

TLC released a statement to People saying they are “saddened to learn of the loss of Destinee Lashae. Our deepest sympathies go out to Destinee’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Heavy reached out to TLC for comment and have not recieved a response.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Controversial Video From RHONJ’s Luis Ruelas