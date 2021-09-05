Evelin Villegas Says She’s ‘In Pieces’ Over Corey Rathgeber

“90 Day Fiance: The Other Way” stars Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber have a tumultuous relationship and have been dating off-and-on for seven years. Despite planning their wedding in Ecuador during season three, Villegas posted cryptic messages on Instagram that hinted at a breakup in a September 4 post.

In the season three premiere, Villegas shared she was disappointed with Rathgeber because he hadn’t followed through on some of his promises, like learning to speak Spanish so he could communicate with her family better. The volatile couple first appeared on season one of “The Other Way” in 2018.

What fans missed in between seasons one and three is that Villegas broke up with Rathgeber. To heal from the split, Rathgeber went to Peru and met a woman named Jenny. He said they only dated for a few days, but hinted to TLC cameras he wasn’t being honest about the relationship with Villegas.

Are Villegas & Rathgeber Still Together?





Play



Corey and Evelin’s Wedding Could Cost $50K! | 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: discoveryplus.com/show/90-day-fiance-the-other-way Subscribe to 90 Day Fiancé: bit.ly/Subscribe90DayFiance Join Us on Facebook: facebook.com/90DayFiance/ Follow Us on Twitter: twitter.com/90DayFiance We're on Instagram! instagram.com/90DayFiance 2021-09-02T19:30:00Z

It’s difficult to tell if Villegas still plans to marry Rathgeber. She wrote a cryptic post — captured by blogger John Yates and Screenrant — saying she was “in pieces.”

Villegas shared her vague post after Rathgeber asked fans to be kinder toward his partner. “Understand she’s had to deal with this for years,” the Washington state native wrote, per Yates. “It isn’t easy and no person should have to go through the amount of online bullying that Evelin has. Just please think twice before saying anything negative.”

“Regardless if we are in a relationship or not I will always care about her,” he continued. “Online bullying can really break the strongest of people and can mentally hurt them.”

Villegas accused Rathgeber of being phony. “Thanks to everyone reaching out to show support but know that he did this just for attention, he doesn’t care,” she said. “You should see what he is doing right now. He doesn’t care whatsoever about my mental health even tho he knows I’m in pieces. It’s a shame that he goes on IG to be all nice when the reality is way different!”

Villegas Said ‘a Lot Has Changed’





Play



Video Video related to evelin villegas says she’s ‘in pieces’ over corey rathgeber 2021-09-05T19:34:17-04:00

Things are different for Villegas from the first time she appeared on “90 Day Fiance” in 2018. The star wrote in an Instagram post before season three premiered that she has grown she the first time she made her debut on TLC.

“In a week I’ll be on tv again, this time it’ll be different,” she said. “I learned that I don’t need to explain myself to anyone. I’m brave enough to share my life with you all and I’m happy for your support.”

“A lot has changed so much since I joined the show at the end of 2018,” Villegas continued. Don’t know what else is coming but I surely am excited for the future ❤️ Love you all 💕”

The last time Villegas posted a picture of herself with Rathgeber was in July. She only used a “❤️” emoji to caption the moment.

Rathgeber has made his Instagram account private.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss season three of “90 Day Fiance: The Other Way” when it airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

READ NEXT: Are Sumit Singh & Jenny Slatten Still Together in 2021?