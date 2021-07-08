Whitney Way Thore Slammed Over Taking ‘Sabbatical’

“My Big Fat Fabulous Life” star Whitney Way Thore was blasted by fans after she said she was taking a “sabbatical” in an Instagram post on July 7. The star posed in a pool and tagged herself in Marseille, France.

“I’m much happier than I look in this photo,” she captioned the image. “Here’s to my summer sabbatical 🥂 ❤️ 🇫🇷.” As explained by Merriam-Webster, a sabbatical is when someone takes “a break or change from a normal routine (as of employment).”

Some fans on Reddit were confused by what Thore, 36, meant by taking a “sabbatical.” They accused her of always being on a break.

“Sabbatical from what?! Also, how much of that pool water is now urine?” the top comment reads. For reference, the TLC personality previously admitted to urinating in a pool while she was bathing with her friends.

“Her entire life is one big fat sabbatical,” another added.

Others couldn’t help but comment on Thore’s appearance. She recently admitted to getting lip fillers. “Her face looks totally different,” they wrote. “She’s all about body positivity and loving yourself in your own skin but then changes her face and you know damn well she would be skinny if it was easy.”

Thore Blasted Naysayers Who Criticized Her Appearance

Thore, 37, thanked fans who complimented her looks, but she also had some words for those who were spouting negativity.

The body-positive activist — who has polycystic ovary syndrome — compared getting fillers to doing her nails or wearing makeup.

“I get manicures and pedicures and use skincare to diminish wrinkles,” the North Carolina native advised in a July 2 Instagram post. “I’ve dyed my hair and even plucked the grey ones. I choose clothes that I feel make me look ‘good.’”

“Just a reminder that I don’t (nor does any woman) need unsolicited opinions about her appearance on the internet or in life,” she continued. “Y’all are so kind and complimentary to me all the time and I appreciate that, but I don’t need anyone to tell me I look better without lip fillers.”

Thore Is Embarking on a New Journey

While Thore had planned to get married to ex-fiance Chase Severino, things didn’t exactly go as planned. Shortly after their engagement in France, things went south, and Thore soon discovered that her partner was expecting a baby with another woman.

Season eight focused on the fall out of that relationship, but season nine has a new journey in store for fans. Viewers will get to see Thore try her hand at dating once more.

“Whitney is exploring a new relationship of her own, as an online flirtation buds with a man who lives in Paris—the two met while Whitney was taking virtual French lessons, but long-distance, especially cross-continental, is never easy, so the two of them are working to figure out exactly what they have,” says a press release for the new season, cited by Screenrant.

It’s unclear if that relationship worked out, but Thore did tag herself as being in France in her most recent Instagram post.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” when it returns to TLC on Tuesday, August 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

