WATCH: ‘Today Show’ Star Al Roker Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Weatherman Al Roker revealed on the Today Show on November 6, 2020 that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to USA Today.

Roker talked about his decision to publicly announce his diagnosis, explaining, “I don’t want people thinking, ‘Oh, poor Al,’ you know, because I’m gonna be OK.” Within the week, Roker will be undergoing surgery to have his prostate removed at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

Our friend and colleague @AlRoker reveals that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. pic.twitter.com/hnAUX4xfX3 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 6, 2020

Al Roker’s Doctor Revealed His Treatment Plan on ‘Today’

His doctor, Dr. Vincent Laudone, appeared on the Today Show to further discuss Roker’s cancer and surgery. Laundone said, “Fortunately his cancer appears somewhat limited or confined to the prostate, but because it’s more aggressive, we wanted to treat it, and after discussion regarding all of the different options — surgery, radiation, focal therapy — we settled on removing the prostate.”

Roker explained to Carson Daly on the Today Show that he hadn’t gotten a checkup in “about a year and a half” and that his bloodwork is what revealed there was a problem. Roker went on to say, “It’s a good news-bad news kind of thing. Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it’s a little aggressive, so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this.”

Roker Was Alone When He Found Out He Had Cancer

Roker said that he was alone when he received the news. He said, “You hear the word ‘cancer’ and your mind goes, it’s the next level, you know? … I feel badly, because I didn’t tell (my wife) Deborah (Roberts) to come with me.” Roker continued, “In hindsight, boy I wish I’d told her to come. She was upset. And once she got past that, the reporter in her kinda took over. And then she’s been at everything ever since!”

The weatherman is optimistic and hopes to be back on Today in two weeks.

Roker said his doctor broke the news about his cancer diagnosis to him on September 29, 2020.

Fans Are Rallying Around the Weatherman

Upon hearing about Roker’s diagnosis, fans took to Twitter to show their support for him. One Twitter user named Jake Cathers wrote, “Al, you have literally an entire world of people wishing you well. Absorb all that positive energy and you will beat this!”

Another user tweeted, “Sending positivity and love to @alroker! We all love you all and can’t wait to have you back soon!”

Some of Roker’s colleagues also took to social media to praise their longtime friend. Hoda Kotb wrote on Twitter, “Love our Al.”

ABC meteorologist Ginger Zee tweeted, “Hate seeing this news. My heart and prayers are with you and your family @alroker and @DebRobertsABC.”

Heavy spoke with Roker in May 2020 about what he had been up to during the pandemic. Roker has been involved with several film projects as well as a cooking show with his son Nick. Roker added, “I am so fortunate to spend time with people I love and that everything else pales in comparison.”

