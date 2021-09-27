How To Watch Tonight’s Powerball September 27 Drawing Online Live

A Powerball drawing is taking place tonight at 10:59 p.m. Eastern. The newest lottery jackpot is estimated to be worth $545 million with a cash value of $392.1 million. If you’re wanting to watch the drawing online via live stream, where should you go? Read on for all the details.

Watch the Powerball Drawing Online Live

You can often watch a live stream of the Powerball drawing via WGN-TV at this link or embedded in the video below. WGN-TV streams their newscasts here (and will also air reruns when newscasts aren’t live.) These often include the Powerball drawing. It’s not guaranteed to be here, depending on what’s happening in the news, so you might also want to have some backup live streams ready just in case. Additional links you can try are included below this video.

WRAL often will have a stream of the drawing here. They’ll have an older drawing at that link until the new drawing happens and the video is posted in its place. They say on the website that they show the drawings at 10:04 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Another option is the livestream from WRAL at this link (the stream is not embeddable.) They’ll have an older drawing at that link until the new drawing happens. They say on the website that they show the drawings live.

WNEP Scranton has sometimes aired the drawing live here (which also is not embeddable). This stream will also show an older newscast until the live newscast begins.

Texas Lottery also offers a “live” webcast here. They note that the “live webcast” is Monday-Saturday at 10 a.m., 12:27 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10:12 p.m. Central (which technically would be about 12 minutes after the drawing.)

A video of the drawing will be posted after the drawing at Powerball.com, but it’s not live.

How Much Could You Win Tonight?

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is estimated to be worth $545 million. (This is how much you would receive total, before taxes, if you choose the annuity option and were paid every year.) For those who choose the lump sum option that’s paid right away, it’s estimated that Powerball will be worth $392.1 million before taxes, if you’re the only winner and you don’t have to share with anyone.

The odds of winning the entire jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The overall odds of winning any prize (including the $4 prize for matching just the red Powerball or just the red Powerball and one white ball) are 1 in 24.87.

Powerball recently added a third drawing to its lineup, so drawings are now Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern. This was the first change to the drawing times since Powerball first began 29 years ago, reported AP (via KSTP.)

May Scheve Reardon of Powerball said this change is expected to help prizes be larger more consistently. Reardon said: “”Jackpot fatigue is real and by increasing the days of the draws we’ll be able to grow bigger jackpots faster and get more people interested in the game and turn over more money to our beneficiaries.”

There are no current plans for MegaMillions to add a third drawing, AP reported.

