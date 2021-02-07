Who Performed at the Super Bowl 2020 Last Year?

The Weeknd will perform at the 2021 Super Bowl LV Halftime Show after the second quarter of the game on Sunday, February 7 around 8-8:30 p.m. EST, depending on how long the first half of the game runs. The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL.

While fans eagerly await for The Weeknd’s performance, they can look back on last year’s Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show. The 2020 Halftime Show featured co-headliners Jennifer Lopez and Shakira on Sunday, February 2. Lopez and Shakira’s performance included guest appearances by Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Lopez’s daughter Emme Muñiz.

Shakira sang her hit songs “She Wolf,” “Empire,” “Ojos Así,” “Whenever, Wherever,” “I Like It,” “Chantaje,” and of course, “Hips Don’t Lie.” Lopez also performed some of her most popular songs, “Jenny from the Block,” “Ain’t It Funny,” “Get Right,” “Waiting for Tonight,” “Que Calor” / “Mi Gente,” and “On the Floor.” Together, the dynamic duo sang “Let’s Get Loud” and “Waka Waka.”

Lopez & Shakira Were the First Two Latin Female Artists to Co-Headline

Both Lopez and Shakira made history last year as the first two female Latin artists to co-headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Prior to Lopez and Shakira’s performance, only one Latin artist had headlined the infamous show. Cuban-American singer Gloria Estefan made history when she sang twice, in 1992 and 1999, according to Billboard.

Besides Lopez, Shakira, and Estefan, pop singer Enrique Iglesias sang at the 2000 Halftime Show. Iglesias did not headline the event, but he made a guest appearance.

The two female Latin stars made history by defying the typical Super Bowl Halftime Show layout. Rather than having one main performer and various guest appearances, the two shared equal time. Although Lopez is not set to perform during this year’s Halftime Show, she will be in attendance. Lopez posted a selfie on her Instagram Story with the caption, “#SBLV Bound” with a football emoji.

Lopez & Shakira Received Praise for Their Performance

Fans and critics alike acknowledged Lopez and Shakira’s performance as one of the best in years. New York Times music critic Jon Pareles wrote that the sow was, “a no-nonsense affirmation of Latin pride and cultural diversity in a political climate where immigrants and American Latinos have been widely demonized.” He added that the two stars, were “Latina superwomen, smiling pop conquistadoras backed by phalanxes of dancers”, and calling the show “euphoria with a purpose.”

Many fans agreed that their performance was one for the books. “what Shakira and JLo did on that stage last year will forever remain iconic #SuperBowl,” one fan tweeted. Another fan echoed the sentiment writing, “I still watch watch the Shakira and Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl performance and get excited like it’s my first time watching it.”

Lopez has also enjoyed looking back on her fond memories. The star posted a series of photos and videos from her rehearsal and performance with the caption, “Unseen #SuperBowlLIV video and photo dump. One year ago today …”

