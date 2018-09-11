How to Get Challenge Tokens in Spider-Man PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PS4 puts players in control of Spider-Man in a way that hasn’t been captured in a video game before.

Warning: Minor Spider-Man Spoilers May Follow.

The sheer beauty, size and fluidity of the game make for a truly good experience for those who are fans of Spider-Man.

There are a lot of different suits and gadgets to upgrade and collect in Spider-Man. Many of these items require various tokens to upgrade and unlock so you’ll have to complete a lot of the side missions around New York City.

Thankfully Spider-Man makes these side activities fun to do as they are easily found on the map and are earned by swinging around and collecting things. As you progress through the game you might find yourself in need of Challenge Tokens.

These Challenge Tokens aren’t actually available until later in the game. The option to get tokens first showed up for us right after the missions where Spider-Man was asked to check on a box on top of a building. Our save says the game was 51 percent complete but that also probably accounts for the side quests we’ve done as well.

The tokens are earned at Challenge Recon Points around the city that will offer the player challenges to complete. If you are able to complete these challenges you will find yourself earning some of these elusive tokens.

For example the first challenge required Spider-Man to disable bombs across New York City. There are three tiers that each reward more tokens that the previous did. The key to the game is just going as fast as you can. With some practice and unlimited retries, you can get these challenges done easily.

Spider-Man is out now exclusively on PS4.

