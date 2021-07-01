Fortnite Loki Skin’s Biggest Flaw Could Actually Be Good

The newest addition to the Fortnite Crew lineup is here and it’s the Marvel trickster Loki.

Based on his design from the MCU, Loki comes to the game with an extravagant style and a massive set of horns. Some fans were worried about these horns as there was a possibility they could have a hitbox and count as a headshot if they were hit.

Fortunately, this is not the case as the horns are purely cosmetic and won’t count as a hit for anybody aiming at them. However, they are pretty massive and make Loki a bigger target than he otherwise would be without them.

This might not be a bad thing, and there’s even a chance you could use them to your advantage.

Loki’s Horns Are Actually Good?





Fortnite's First PAY TO LOSE Skin! Today Loki just dropped and his HUGE horns are really weird, theres no other skin like him, you can shoot through parts of his head but its also VERY Pay to Lose.. Or is it Pay to Win? 📺 Watch me live at: twitch.tv/sypherpk 🌟 Socials 🌟 🐥 Twitter: twitter.com/sypherpk 📷 Instagram: instagram.com/sypherpk/ 💌 Discord:… 2021-07-01T15:00:19Z

In a video from Fortnite YouTuber and streamer SypherPK, you can get a look at how these horns can be used for your own benefit.

While they do make it harder to hide behind objects, it might bait your opponent into shooting your horns. This won’t have any effect on you and you could quickly turn the tide against your opponent before they even know what hit them.

The horns were initially looked at as a flaw, but since they can be used to bait out shots and maybe even get your opponent to come out of hiding, they might actually be a good thing.

There is no alternate style for Loki that lets you take off his helmet, so you are stuck with it on. You might as well take advantage of any opportunity that you can because other players certainly will.

At least you can rest easy knowing that you won’t be taking any extra damage as a result of the large skin. The same can’t be said of Thanos, Venom and all those other girthy skins.

How to Get Loki

Loki is an interesting addition to the Fortnite lineup as almost every Marvel skin was introduced in Season 4 via the Battle Pass or through the Item Shop.

All of the Battle Pass skins are gone for good, but we see many of the Item Shop skins frequently rotate back in. Loki is obtained through the Fortnite Crew subscription in July.

The rollout has already happened, so if you become a subscriber between now and the end of the month, you’ll get the skin. Keep in mind that any skin that’s available through this service is exclusive.

What this means is that once August rolls around, there will no longer be a way to get Loki, so if you like the skin and foresee yourself using it in the future, you have a month to get it.

If you miss out, then it will be gone for good and that’s not good news for anybody looking to grab this skin. Luckily, you do have an entire month to decide whether or not you want to add Loki to your locker. The choice ultimately comes down to you, but we think it’s one of the coolest Crew skins yet.

