What to Expect in Fortnite v16.10: Spring Breakout & More

The first major update of Fortnite Season 6 is set to arrive on March 30 with v16.10 and it’ll be bringing the Spring Breakout event with it.

This annual event will give players the chance to get a free pickaxe, buy some new skins, and perhaps even win a free skin.

Spring Breakout will also signal the return of the Egg Launcher, which is an egg-themed grenade launcher that longtime fans will no doubt remember from the early days of Fortnite.

This isn’t the only thing to look forward to in this update either as we have a long laundry list of bugs that are also being addressed in v16.10.

Since this is a big update, there will be downtime, so here’s what you’ll need to know about all of that.

Fortnite v16.10 Downtime

v16.10 unleashes: 🥚A new apex predator stalks the Island 🦴Crafting and loot adjustments! ⚡Creative Powerups now support Team, Class, and All combinations 🏴‍☠️Coming April 3rd at 8 PM ET: new Save the World Ventures Season (2/4) — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 29, 2021

Like the vast majority of patches in the recent past, downtime begins at 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT and at that time you’ll be kicked out of your games.

This means you’ll want to be finished up so you don’t miss out on a potential Victory Royale. Downtime typically lasts for an hour or so, which means you should be back into the game in no time.

Considering this update will be introducing an entire event, this has the potential to be almost as big as a new season patch, so there’s definitely a lot to look forward to here.

Spring Breakout

Spring is in the air and Fortnite is celebrating with this new event that begins on March 30.

There will be several returning skins that’ll you’ll be able to snag if you don’t have them yet, and there will also be a bunch of new ones.

The upcoming Webster skin, which is that robotic chicken thing in the image above will also be available for free if you’re able to place high enough in the Spring Breakout Cup.

On top of this event, we also have a long list of bugs being fixed, including the one that makes it extremely hard to fight in the storm.

v16.10 Bug Fixes

While patch notes no longer exist as we knew them, there are still a bunch of ways to learn what’s being changed in an upcoming update.

For example, the Spring Breakout blog post gives us a glimpse at all of the upcoming changes, but the Trello board is no slouch either.

Here’s everything listed for a fix in this upcoming patch.

Split Screen “Ready Up!” issue.

Duplicate XP notifications with Legendary Quests in a party.

Anomaly may not appear on Shark Island.

Chapter 2 Season 5 Legacies missing.

Visibility is extremely decreased when inside the Storm.

Opening the inventory will cancel Tap to Search/Interact/Revive actions.

Character Quests not counting for progression.

Stackable items are not split when Shift-Dragged.

A.I. can get stuck in obstacles. (Creative)

Player portal appears as “Creative Don’t Fill.”

There’s a lot of things being fixed, but the storm visibility and inventory bug are definitely the biggest of the bunch.

All in all, things are shaping up to be a very strong update, so let’s hope Epic is able to keep the balling rolling throughout all of Season 6.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Crew Theory Links Bundle to Previous Seasons