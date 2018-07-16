Socrates Kokkalis Jr. Dead: Billionaire’s Son Dies at 34

The son of billionaire Socrates Kokkalis has been found dead in a hotel room in Cleveland. Socrates Kokkalis Jr. died on July 14, according to Cleveland.com. He was 34 years old. The website says that “three baggies of cocaine” were found in the hotel room on the T.V. stand at the Marriott on West Mall Drive. Police were called to the room at around 2:45 p.m., authorities believe that Kokkalis had died around 12 hours earlier. ABC Cleveland reports that the cocaine had been mixed with fentanyl. The medical examiner’s office told the station that Kokkalis’ death is “untimely” and that no official cause of death has been confirmed.

The ABC Cleveland report says that police have spoken to two people who were among the last to see Kokkalis alive. One was a business partner who had dinner with the Greek national on July 13 and last saw him at around 10:15 p.m. Another person said that he was Kokkalis leaving the elevator in the hotel after dinner.

Kokkalis father is the founder of Intracom, a Greek telecom company.

According to the website for the Greek soccer club Olympiakos, Kokkalis was the vice president of the team, his father was the president. In addition, Kokkalis was in charge of business development for Intracom.

Greek news outlet, the Capital, reports that Kokkalis was in Cleveland on business relating to a sports betting business venture. CNN Greece reports that Kokkalis was on the board of directors of Intralo Interactive, a Greek gambling company. In a statement to the network, Kokkalis’ family said, “The Kokkalis family, with deep sorrow, announces the sudden death of Socrates S. Kokkalis, 34, during a business trip to Cleveland, USA, Saturday July 14, 2018.”

In paying tribute to his friend, entrepreneur Angelo Dalli wrote on Facebook, “Shocked and speechless at the sudden loss of Socrates Kokkalis jr. while on a business trip in the US. One of the best ever Greeks I’ve known – so unfair at such a young age. Honored to have had him on Bit8’s board and to have known him as a shining example of humbleness and a smart, fun loving character – hence why I chose to post a positive photo that I think represents him best. My thoughts with his family, friends and his colleagues at Intralot, Olympiacos FC and the Kokkalis Foundation. Adieu, Socrates!”