David Katz: Madden Shooter Tied To Baltimore Condo

David Katz, who was identified by authorities as the gunman in the mass shooting at a Jacksonville, Florida video game tournament, has been tied to an upscale Baltimore, Maryland condo. The sound of the shooting was captured on live stream video, which you can watch later in this article (but be aware that it’s disturbing.)

Details about the suspect – who slew two other gamers with a semi-auto handgun with laser sight before killing himself – were starting to emerge on Sunday night. The shooting broke out on August 26, 2018 after witnesses say Katz, 24, lost during the tournament.

Baltimore police told The Baltimore Sun that they were assisting other law enforcement agencies in the investigation, which had led back to the Maryland city. The newspaper reported that authorities were searching a residence in the 1200 block of Harbor Island Walk in Baltimore, Maryland.

Just spoke with Katz’s next door neighbor. The man said he feels for David’s father and would sometimes see David Katz here. @FOXBaltimore — Alexa Ashwell (@AlexaAshwell) August 27, 2018

Jacksonville authorities confirmed in a news conference that Katz was from Maryland and said he had traveled to Florida for the Madden tournament.

Single suspect is a white male. Pending confirmation, we believe the suspect is a 24-year-old, David Katz from Baltimore, MD. FBI is assisting us in Baltimore, MD. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 27, 2018

Neighbors of the residence told the newspaper that federal authorities asked them if “ammunition had ever been mistakenly delivered to their home.” Another neighbor told The Sun it wasn’t clear whether Katz still lived at the residence but that he had done so when he was younger. However, he had seen him “coming and going” from the house.

Federal agents have cleared the Baltimore home associated with suspected Jacksonville mass shooter David Katz. @FOXBaltimore pic.twitter.com/RRSkRWtbNS — Alexa Ashwell (@AlexaAshwell) August 27, 2018

According to property records, that property is owned, in part, by an older individual with the surname Katz and was valued at almost $600,000 in 2015. A property listing for the residence describes it as the “perfect harbor view town home situated in the middle of the community backing up to the canal” complete with hardwood floors, three bedrooms, granite counter tops, and a whirlpool tub. That listing estimates the property’s value at closer to $700,000.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Witness Says David Katz Was Acting Weirdly During the Tournament

The mass shooting occurred at a Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville and left three people dead and more wounded. The casualty count includes the shooter, who killed himself at the scene. The two victims have not yet been formally named.

Interview of David Katz aka Bread, the shooter at #JacksonvilleLanding who killed two gamers and himself in a very tragic incident today at #Madden19. Our prayers with the victims. pic.twitter.com/Gj8q4stprR — Haroon Haider (@haroonhaider) August 27, 2018

A witness said Katz acted oddly, wearing “shades” and didn’t say anything when the man who beat him went to shake his hand.

Further biographical details were emerging about the suspect, namely that he was focused on gaming to such a degree that he had won a championship before; in one YouTube video, Katz told broadcaster Steve Tasker, “Personally I think I’m one of the better players and I like to let my game prove that.”

David Katz Was Known By Several Gamer Names

David Katz, the suspect in the Jacksonville shooting, has been playing Madden competitively for several years using the names MrSlicedBread, Bread, ravenschamp and ravens2012champ. He won a Buffalo Bills Madden club championship in 2017: https://t.co/59AVRvmjR8 pic.twitter.com/LzgUk8Vjnc — Tom Cleary (@tomwcleary) August 26, 2018

He went by a variety of gamer names, among them Bread, Ravenschamp, and TREXHAVAHARTATAK. He was the winner of the Madden 17 Bills Club Championship in February of 2017 in Buffalo, New York. A video from the tournament captures an announcer saying of David Katz, “He is not here to make friends. He’s all business, he’s focused, and to even get him to open up to talk to you about anything – it’s like pulling teeth, man.”

EASports’ website says of that 2017 tournament, “In what some are calling the most exciting moment in all the 2017 NFL Club Series Championships, David ‘Bread’ Katz won with a walk-off victory by completing an unbelievable pass as time expired to be crowned Buffalo Bills Champion. The crowd at 716 Food and Sport in Buffalo, NY was amazed with the clutch execution in the 4th quarter!”

VIDEO of 24-year-old David Katz, the Baltimore gamer believed to have been the shooter at the Jacksonville Landing. Sheriff says he killed himself. Listen to how announcers describe him. pic.twitter.com/YkiAokUBHg — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) August 27, 2018

A video clip circulating after the Madden shooting in Jacksonville, Florida appears to show a red laser pointer landing on one gamer. Be forewarned that the video is disturbing. You can watch it here:

The video clip horrified people who saw it. “Oh my god there was a laser you can see clearly in this video. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the other affected by this disgusting horrible senseless tragedy things need to change in this country,” wrote one person on Twitter.

Here is the clip in which the red laser pointer appears:

Oh my god there was a laser you can see clearly in this video. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the other affected by this disgusting horrible senseless tragedy things need to change in this country. #JacksonvilleLanding #Madden #Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/JL1lfm7kcx — Tyler Jones (@tyler_jones36) August 26, 2018

Some fans are concerned about a gamer named Eli Clayton “Trueboy,” because they think the red dot was pointing to him, but this has not been confirmed. According to Polygon, “In the video, competitors Wesley ‘Joe Rice’ Gittens and Eli ‘True’ Clayton are playing. A red dot, apparently a laser targeting sight, can be seen on Clayton briefly before the screen drops the competitors’ images and the shooting begins.” Shots and screams ring out.

Saddest part of the madden tournament shooting in Jacksonville was Trueboy smiling right before he was shot. pic.twitter.com/BJUAlPxpwS — Krampus ™ (@xV_Krampus) August 26, 2018

“Oh f**, what’d he shoot me with?” one victim yells out in the video. That person’s identity is not yet clear.

The Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the mass shooting, writing, “Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting.”

The Sheriff’s Department reported that the single suspect was dead at the scene. “We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out,” authorities wrote early on in the incident.

You can read more about the Jacksonville shooting here. The shooting occurred at a qualifying event for the Madden 19 Tournament that was being held at the GLHF Game Bar.