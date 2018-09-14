Bryan Rosenthal: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bryan Rosenthal is the president of a children’s charity foundation in Vallejo, California who was arrested on Tuesday for arranging to meet a 14-year-old girl for sexual contact, police say.

45-year-old Rosenthal was arrested when he showed up at the meeting spot he had set up with the girl, in what turned out to be a sting operation. The San Francisco Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit has reportedly been investigating Rosenthal for several weeks.

1. Rosenthal Is the President of the ‘Cann-I-Dream Foundation’

Bryan Rosenthal, who runs a Vallejo children's charity, arrested for trying to meet & have sexual contact with 14yo girl through social media. Search of his cell phone revealed sexually explicit chats with other teens he was also trying to meet, cops say

According to SFGate, Rosenthal runs a charity called “Cann-I-Dream Foundation,” which raises money to “make a better life for our children, thus creating a world full of abundance, love, and hope for our future.” The website has since been scrubbed clean, and doesn’t even show a landing page anymore, though the SEO information still reveals the mission statement on a Google search.

According to DailyMail, Cann-I-Dream was founded in 2014. All of its social media pages have also been scrubbed clean of any information.

2. Rosenthal Arranged to Meet Up With a 14-Year-Old Girl For Sex

Rosenthal was arrested in a sting operation where he arranged to meet up for sex with what would turn out to be an undercover agent. According to DailyMail, he had sent the agent explicit photographs and text messages leading up to their planned meeting. It’s unclear in what forum the agent introduced herself to him.

3. Rosenthal Was Booked on Several Charges, Including Possession of Child Pornography

Reached by phone Thursday night, Bryan Rosenthal said he has "no comment" regarding his arrest for trying to meet and have sex with a minor.

Rosenthal was booked on several charges: arranging a meeting with a minor for sexual contact, going to an arranged meeting with a minor for sexual contact, sending harmful material to a minor, and communication with a minor for the purpose of engaging in lewd and lascivious behavior. He was also charged for possession of child pornography and producing child pornography.

4. Rosenthal’s LinkedIn Also Cites His Role as CEO of Levi Laboratories

Bryan Rosenthal Vallejo man Arrested Trying to Meet Young Girl for sex

In addition to running Cann-I-Dream, Rosenthal also claims to be the CEO of Levi Laboratories. According to its business page on LinkedIn, Levi’s Laboratories only has one employee (Rosenthal), and is a cannabis-product testing lab.

The About Us section of the page reads, “Levi Laboratories unique analysis platform is orders of magnitude more efficient than the competitors, allowing rapid scaling to meet demand while providing the highest quality customer service with the fastest turnaround . Through beta testing for a number of commercial cannabis producers and manufacturers we developed a unique process that dramatically increases throughput capacity above what the competitors are able to handle, with improved accuracy and shorter turnaround times. We service small, medium, and large accounts that require the high volume testing we can provide.”

5. Rosenthal Has Reportedly Had Contact With Several Other Minors & Children

Rosenthal runs a children's charity in Vallejo called Cann-I-Dream Foundation. On its website, the group states that it raises money to "make a better life for our children, thus creating a world full of abundance, love, and hope for our future."

When police seized his phone, they reportedly found other conversations with other minors and children. It’s unclear how many children Rosenthal is believed to have connections to, or whether his charity allowed him to have closer contact with those children.

For now, all parents who fear their child may have been connected to him is urged to contact the San Francisco Police Department Special Victims Unit at (415) 558-9225.