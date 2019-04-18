Here’s a Searchable Version of the Full Redacted Mueller Report

The Mueller report is 300 pages. It’s a long read. There is a way to read the document and also search for specific words or terms within it and be provided a list of the number of times the term appears and page numbers.

Officially tilted ‘Report on the Investigation Into Russian Interference in the 2016 Election’ by Special Counsel Robert S Mueller III, the searchable document makes it easy to locate specific references without having to comb each page of the report.

The searchable Mueller report in pdf form can be found here:

According to myriad reports including CNN, key takeaways include:

The Special Counsel Could Not Prove Donald Trump Jr. ‘Willfully’ Broke the Law in Reference to the 2016 Trump Tower Meeting With Russians

“The Office ultimately concluded that, even if the principal legal questions were resolved favorably to the government, a prosecution would encounter difficulties proving that Campaign officials or individuals connected to the Campaign willfully violated the law,” the report reads.

A search of the term “Trump Jr” yielded 142 results.

Trump Sought Damaging Information on Hillary Clinton & Her Emails

CNN reported that “Trump asked campaign aides to find Hillary Clinton’s emails.”

Trump campaign adviser George Papadopolous met with an Australian diplomat Alexander Downer and told him Russia had offered to assist the campaign with damaging information it had on then-Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Trump is not Exonerated on Obstruction

“While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” the report reads. Evidence “about the President’s actions and intent presents difficult issues that prevent us from conclusively determining that no criminal conduct occurred …If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state.”

A search of the term “President Trump” produced 72 results.

Trump is Not Above the Law & Congress Can Investigate

“The conclusion that Congress may apply the obstruction laws to the President’s corrupt exercise of the powers of office accords with our constitutional system of checks and balances and the principle that no person is above the law,” the report reads.

A search of the term “obstruction” in the searchable pdf displayed 174 hits.