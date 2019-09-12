Kiara Alleyne Found Dead: Deangelo Clark Taken Into Custody

Kiara Alleyne is the 20-year-old mother who was found dead on September 11 in Anthony, Florida, prompting an Amber Alert for her daughter, Jhene. The town of Anthony is located 90 miles northwest of Orlando. The baby’s father and the suspect in the killing of Alleyne, Deangelo Clark, 30, was taken into custody later that same day in the Florida Keys, which led to the cancelation of the Amber Alert, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Clark, 11 months, had been taken from her home in Ocala, Florida, 80 miles northwest of Orlando. Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said that the baby had been left with family members.

Hours Before Alleyne Was Foudn Dead, Clark Wrote on Facebook, ‘Just Know She Tried to Kill Me… I’m Sorry to Her Family’

Hours before his arrest, Clark had written on his Facebook page: “Now I must end my life just know she tried to kill me she walked into I’m srry to her family.” That post was accompanied by a photo showing him with Alleyne.

Around six hours earlier, Clark had posted a loving tribute to Alleyne that celebrated the couple’s second anniversary. Clark wrote that if he were to write a book about their life together, it would be titled, “Life With Superwomen.” Clark said that despite the “ups and downs,” he was honored to be in a relationship with Alleyne.

Clark then posted lyrics to the Beyonce song, “Roc.” Clark wrote the lines, “You are my rock, I love to rock with you You are my rock, you’re everything i need You are my rock, so baby rock with me.”

One friend of Alleyne’s commented on the post, following the 20-year-old’s death, “He did not love her. He was obsessed with her. There is a difference! He needs to burn in hell. He is a monster.” Clark’s post gave the location as Dubai.

Police Had Been Called to Alleyne’s Home Multiple Times in the Past

It was following on from Clark’s Facebook posts that Alleyne’s family became nervous and asked police to perform a welfare check on the couple’s home. The Ocala Star-Banner reports that police had been called to the home twice earlier this summer after receiving calls about possible domestic violence at the address. Neighbors told the newspaper that Alleyne and Clark had moved into the home “two to three months ago.”

While another neighbor told the Star-Banner that in the early hours of 1:30 a.m., she saw Alleyne outside smoking a cigarette. Just prior to seeing Alleyne, that neighbor told the newspaper she heard “crying, screaming and hollering for about five minutes.”

Clark Received Serious Burns Prior to His Arrest After the Car He Was Driving Caught on Fire

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said that Clark was arrested after officers were received a call in Long Key saying there had been a burglary in a home. Shortly after, police came across Clark inside of a car, a Mazda CX7 sport utility vehicle, that had been reported stolen. The car was parked outside of another home. It was on fire and Clark had received burns. He was airlifted to a hospital in Miami. with serious burns. The Marion County press release reads, “As it stands now, Detective Benedetti will serve Clark with the warrant out of Marion County and will charge him with the Long Key burglary.”

Kiara Was Planning to Move to New Mexico & Had Been Hanging Out With Another Man, Clark Allegedly Told Police

The Trinidad and Tobago Guardian reports that Alleyne was a native of Point Fortin in southwestern Trinidad. A sheriff’s deputy told the Ocala Star-Banner that he spoke to Clark before the suspect was taken into custody. The deputy said that Clark told him that Alleyne had threatened to leave to him and said she was going to live in New Mexico with her father. Clark said that he had accused Alleyne of seeing other men.

