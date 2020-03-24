Hantavirus Symptoms: What Are the Signs of the Rodent Virus?

Hantavirus symptoms include muscle fatigue, aches and pains. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, China has reported one death from the rodent-related illness.

Like coronavirus, new world hantavirus affects the human pulmonary system. New world hantavirus is common in the United States. It cannot be transferred from person to person. In Asia and Europe, the virus is known as old-world hantavirus. Old-world hantavirus can be transferred from person to person, but it is extremely rare.

1 Person Has Died & 32 Others Are Being Tested for Hantavirus in China

Symptoms of Hantavirus — The DoctorsSubscribe to The Doctors: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTheDrs LIKE us on Facebook: http://bit.ly/FacebookTheDoctors Follow us on Twitter: http://bit.ly/TheDrsTwitter Follow us on Pinterest: http://bit.ly/PinterestTheDrs Learn the causes of hantavirus and how to treat the dangerous infection. 2013-06-28T22:10:13.000Z

Numerous reports from China on March 24 said that a man had been diagnosed with hantavirus on March 23 and died shortly after. The man lived in the Yunnan Province of China. Yunnan is located 1,000 miles west of Wuhan, considered the first epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. The man was traveling along with a group of other people on a chartered work bus to the Shandong Province.

The Center for Disease Control says that rodent infestation is the biggest cause of hantavirus. A person can contract the virus by touching their eyes, nose or mouth after touching a rodent, a rodent’s nest or rodent droppings. The CDC says that hantavirus is fatal in 38 percent of cases. In can take anywhere between one week and eight weeks for a person to exhibit symptoms.

The Most Common Symptoms of Hantavirus Involve Muscle Aches, Fever & Fatigue

How to Survive a Hantavirushttp://www.ucsf.edu/news/2012/08/12648/hantavirus-be-careful-not-fearful UCSF's Charles Chiu, MD, PhD, discusses hantavirus, a potentially fatal virus transmitted by rodents such as deer mice, which is making news following an outbreak at a popular tourist area of Yosemite National Park. The recent cases are a reminder for campers to be cautious, but not necessarily fearful, said Chiu. Previous hantavirus cases in Yosemite had originated at higher elevations, which are favored by the deer mouse that carries the virus, said Chiu, who directs the UCSF-Abbott Viral Diagnostics and Discovery Center. Other rodents, including house mice, are rarely if ever carriers of the virus. Video by Jason Socrates Bardi Twitter: @jasonbardi 2012-08-30T16:39:16.000Z

The most common symptoms of hantavirus are fatigue, muscle ache and fever. The pain is prevalent in the thighs, hips and back as well as the shoulders in some cases. In about 50 percent of cases, sufferers went through headaches, dizziness, chills, and abdominal problems, such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

The CDC says that hantavirus can cause late symptoms. The department’s website says that those symptoms include “coughing and shortness of breath, with the sensation of, as one survivor put it, a “…tight band around my chest and a pillow over my face” as the lungs fill with fluid.”

Common house pets such as cats and dogs are not known to carry hantavirus. The biggest risk involving cats and dogs if they kill rodents and bring them into the home. The CDC advises people to wear protective N95 masks while cleaning up after rodents.

While There Is No Cure of Hantavirus, You Are More Likely to Get Struck by Lightening Then Contract it

The chief of infectious diseases and infection control at UC Davis Medical Center, Stuart Cohen, said in 2017 that the chances of catching new world hantavirus was extremely rare. Cohen said, “Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome is rare — the chance of getting the disease is 1 in 13,000,000, which is less likely than being struck by lightning.”

There is no known cure or vaccine for hantavirus. Therapy including mechanical ventilation with supplemental oxygen. While the primary strategy for dealing with outbreaks is rodent population control.

An Outbreak of Hantavirus in Utah in 1993 Led to the Discovery of New World Hantavirus

Texas Tech Research Played Key Role in 1993 Hantavirus EpidemicIn 1993, the four corners region of the southwest United States was the site of an outbreak of the hantavirus disease. The Natural Science Research Laboratory was contacted to use specimens from the frozen tissue collection to help in the research of this outbreak. 2013-05-13T21:46:43.000Z

In 1993, there was a hantavirus outbreak in southeastern Utah due to deer mice. That event saw the discovery of new world hantavirus.

While in 2012, a hantavirus outbreak in Yosemite National Park caused the closure of 90 cabins.

Forensic Files – Season 4, Episode 12: With Every BreathClick here to watch great FREE Movies & TV: http://filmrise.com Young Navajos on a reservation in the Southwest were dying at an alarming rate. CDC officials had never seen anything like it; the mysterious illness had claimed the lives of more than 20 people. The tribe's medicine men provided investigators with a critical clue… which would lead halfway around the world to a most unlikely killer. Originally aired as Season 4, Episode 12. 2016-07-08T19:48:18.000Z

Deer mice are considered the only carriers of hantavirus in Washington State. In August 2019, a person died in Washoe County in Nevada due to hantavirus. A separate case of hantavirus was reported in Nebraska in November 2019.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School