WATCH: Pelosi, Schumer Wear Kente Cloth to Honor George Floyd

Congressional Democrats–including Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer–kneeled for nearly nine minutes to honor George Floyd and other Black Americans killed by police officers while wearing African kente cloth scarves. They joined by nearly a dozen other Democratic lawmakers who were also wearing kente scarves, which is a fabric often worn by members of the Congressional Black Caucus, the Washington Times noted.

“Kente” became one of the top-trending Twitter terms on Monday. It caused some backlash as some netizens discussed if the act was disingenuous or an appropriation of African culture. Others said the move was “out of touch.”

House and Senate Democrats kneel for an 8 minute and 46 second moment of silence for George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/so3S7eBtna — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 8, 2020

“We are here to honor George Floyd,” Pelosi said, as noted by The Hill. After nearly nine minutes, the lawmaker stood up–with some assistance–and said, “You see how long it was to have that knee on his neck.”

There have been nearly two weeks of nationwide protests, as activists marched against police brutality toward African Americans. It was sparked by Floyd’s death, who was unarmed when he was killed by now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

