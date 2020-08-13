Lake Fire in California More than 10,000 Acres in Size: See Maps & Evacuation Updates

The Lake Fire is growing in California and evacuation orders have been issued for areas in the fire’s path. The fire started in the afternoon of August 12 and just a few hours later it had already exploded to more than 10,000 acres in size. Read on to see a map of the fire, photos, evacuation updates. Please note that evacuation details can change rapidly for growing fires. Heavy has provided a list of resources at the end of this story where you can find the most recent evacuation details in your region.

The Fire Grew to More than 10,000 Acres in Just a Few Hours

The fire in yellow in the map above shows a general location of where the fire started, according to Cal Fire. You can zoom into the map for a closer look here. According to Inciweb, the fire started near Lake Hughes Road north of Warm Springs and several structures are threatened.

Mapping Support has a map that shows the fire’s general location. You can see the fire below or at this link if the embed below does not work correctly on your browser. Mapping Support wrote on Twitter: “The red marker at the middle of this map is the approximate location where the #LakeFire jumped across Pine Canyon Road.”

You can follow updates about the map on Mapping Support’s Twitter account here.

The Lake Fire has already grown to 10,000 acres in size, Los Angeles Daily News reported. The fire started in the Lake Hughes region around 3:30 p.m. on August 12 and exploded in size. In just a few hours it was 10,000 acres already and 0% contained.

The fire can be seen in Los Angeles County and in Venice Beach. Nearby brush is helping to fuel the fire’s growth, along with gusty winds, hot temperatures in the 90s and single-digit humidities. Teams will be working on the fire throughout the night.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Evacuation Orders Have Been Issued

According to Inciweb, mandatory evacuations are in place (as of the time of publication) for:

Northwest of Lake Hughes Road and Lake Elizabeth Road

West Trail Mtn View Road in Lake Hughes Community

“From there, everything south of Hwy 138, all the way west to Old Ridge Route, including Pine Canyon community”

Additional evacuations were added when the fire crossed Pine Canyon Road, moving northeast.

****#LakeFire has crossed Pine Canyon Road and is moving in a north easterly direction**** Extreme Fire Behavior*** ***Addt'l evacuations for the area of: East of Old Ridge Route, w/o 3 Point, n/o Pine Cyn Rd, s/o Highway 138**** — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) August 13, 2020

Evacuation shelters:

A shelter is set up at Highland High School Palmdale at 39055 25th St. West Palmdale. Small animals are welcome at this evacuation shelter.

Large animal shelters are set up at Antelope Valley Fairgrounds and Castaic Fairgrounds.

The Red Cross has opened a temporary #evacuation point for residents affected by the #LakeFire: Highland High School

39055 25th Street West#Palmdale, CA 93551 Residents need to stay in their cars. Small animals welcome, large animals can evacuate to the following sites: — Red Cross Los Angeles (@RedCrossLA) August 13, 2020

The Red Cross tweeted about evacuation shelters: “We are ready to provide shelter to anyone affected by the #LakeFire. Because of #covid19, we are taking extra precautions to make sure everyone is safe & secure. Once people arrive at the evacuation point, we will assess their needs & make sure everyone has a safe place to stay.”

We are ready to provide shelter to anyone affected by the #LakeFire. Because of #covid19, we are taking extra precautions to make sure everyone is safe & secure. Once people arrive at the evacuation point, we will assess their needs & make sure everyone has a safe place to stay. https://t.co/7aDTNSX3WX — Red Cross Los Angeles (@RedCrossLA) August 13, 2020

Videos of the Fire

Here are some photos and videos showing the size and strength of the fire. First is a video of a firenado seen within the fire.

I have never seen anything like this. The #LakeFire is moving fast toward Lake Hughes. It created a fire tornado on this hill and it’s sucking everything inside. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/PwzepwKHKp — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) August 13, 2020

This next video was shared by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

You can see the fire over the horizon.

Here’s a three-hour timelapse.

That’s a fast start to pyrocu mode on the 3hr timelapse on the #LakeFire pic.twitter.com/WlgOsR14UN — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) August 13, 2020

How to Stay Updated on the Fire

The following sources will help you stay updated on the fire.

