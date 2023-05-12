Kaitlan Collins Boyfriend List: No, She’s Not Married

CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins is not married and has never had a husband, but she did have a boyfriend named Will Douglas, who ran as a Republican for the Texas legislature.

It’s not clear whether Collins and Douglas are still dating because Douglas hasn’t posted photos showing him with Collins on Instagram for several years, and her social media accounts do not showcase her personal life.

In May 2023, Collins became a focal point of controversy after she was chosen to moderate a CNN town hall featuring former President Donald Trump.

Here’s what you need to know about Kaitlan Collins’ relationship history:

Will Douglas Is a Pharmacy Owner Who Ran Unsuccessfully as a Republican for the Texas Statehouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Douglas (@willdouglastx)

On Instagram, Douglas describes himself as “Conservative. Pharmacist. Business owner. Candidate for Texas House.”

Douglas ran as a Republican for the Texas 113th State House district in 2019, according to his campaign website.

“Will is a self-made pharmacy owner who grew up in a small town across the Red River. Will paid his way through the University of Oklahoma College of Pharmacy before moving to Dallas to begin his career. Through hard work and long hours, Will purchased several small pharmacies and currently manages his own business, Crimson Care Pharmacy Group,” his campaign bio reads.

It does not reference any relationship or say he is married.

The page adds, “At just 29 years old, Will acquired his first pharmacy and immediately implemented a number of modern services and solutions designed to ensure it was positioned to better serve the community.”

Douglas’ campaign photos on Facebook do not include Collins.

“There’s nothing the left hates more than a black Republican,” Douglas tweeted in January 2023.

Will Douglas Used to Post Photos on Instagram Showing Him With Kaitlan Collins But Hasn’t for Years

Douglas posted a photo showing him with Collins as far back as 2016 and 2015.

He posted photos showing them on vacation in Cancun, out on the town, and standing on a rocky beach.

However, Douglas has not posted any photos showing him with Collins in recent years. His recent posts show him with male friends at a rodeo and doing other outdoors activities or relate to his campaign. “Small Gov. Big Hearts. Can’t Lose,” read one 2019 post.

For her part, Collins posts professional pictures showing her in journalistic situations on Instagram.

Kaitlan Collins, Who Was Raised in Alabama, Has Degrees in Journalism & Political Science

According to InStyle, Collins grew up in Prattville, Alabama. She told the publication she “had a really apolitical upbringing,” rarely watching national news programs or discussing politics.

She studied journalism and political science at the University of Alabama, thinking, “I’ve always been a big reader, I like to write, maybe I should try my hand at this,” according to InStyle.

Her first job out of school was with the conservative site The Daily Caller, InStyle reported, quoting her as saying, “I didn’t even know what The Daily Caller was. But I needed a job… and you have to start somewhere.”

Collins was accused of using anti-gay slurs in tweets during her college years. “When I was in college, I used ignorant language in a few tweets to my friends. It was immature but it doesn’t represent the way I feel at all. I regret it and apologize,” she tweeted in 2018.

According to TV Newser, she was hired by CNN in 2017. Her CNN biography reads:

Kaitlan Collins co-anchors CNN This Morning weekday mornings from 6-9am ET. She also serves as the chief correspondent for the show. Previously, she served as CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent based in Washington, D.C. Since joining the network in 2017, Collins has broken several stories in her coverage of both the Biden and Trump administrations, including major staff departures and consequential policy decisions. In the past four years, she’s covered President Biden and President Trump abroad, and pushed both on the world stage. Collins also reported extensively on the Senate special election in her home state of Alabama.

READ NEXT: The Allen, Texas, Mall Shooting Victims