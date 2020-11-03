Michigan Presidential Election Results & Map [LIVE UPDATES]

Michigan’s presidential election results could serve as the tipping point for the electoral college in the direction of President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden. Michigan is one of a small handful of swing states expected to weigh heavily for each candidate’s chances of reaching 270 electoral votes. The state went narrowly red for Trump in 2016, but polls indicate it is likely to go blue this year for Biden.

Heading into Election Day, Biden is favored to win the race, per extensive data analysis by FiveThirtyEight. A Michigan win for Biden would all but secure his path to victory, the site reports, as there are very few paths to victory for Trump that don’t include a Michigan win.

Michigan’s polls close at 8 p.m. However, anyone who is already in line by 8 p.m. is legally granted the right to vote, even if it takes hours after the technical closing time for them to submit their ballot. You can consider the 8 p.m. closing time the period in which Michigan’s votes will begin to be broadcasted, along with other swing states like Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. You can see what time every state’s polls close in this infographic by The New York Times.

The final presidential polls for the 2020 election consistently have consistently shown Biden to be in the lead, with many of them reflecting an advantage that’s beyond the margin of error. A Morning Consult poll, conducted from October 22-November 1, reflected a 7 point advantage for Biden, with Biden receiving 52% to Trump’s 45%.

Similarly, a Research Co. poll conducted from October 31-November 1 revealed 53% support for Biden, compared to 45% for Trump, indicating an eight point lead.

Both candidates have visited Michigan in recent weeks. On Monday night, Trump visited Traverse City, and told the crowd, “If we win Michigan, it’s over.”

Similarly, Biden and former President Barack Obama held a drive-in car rally in Flint over the weekend. Notably, Obama was videotaped nailing a three-point shot in a basketball gym in Flint during their visit. The video has since gone viral:

Additionally, Sen. Kamala Harris visited Detroit earlier today. After touching down at Detroit Metro Airport, Harris said, “We just want to remind everybody the polls close at 8 o’clock tonight. It’s important everyone votes. It determines the path to the White House and who will be the next president of the United States.”

Harris added, “We here to remind the people of Detroit that they are seen and heard by Joe and me.”

Michigan Went Red for Trump in 2016; it Went Blue for Obama in 2012 & 2008

President Trump just said if he loses the election, he’ll never come back to Michigan. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 3, 2020

Michigan is considered one of a small handful of swing states that could determine the trajectory of the election. In 2016, it went red for Trump, but just barely — the state was split nearly in half, with 47.5% of votes going to Trump, and 47.3% of votes going to Hillary Clinton. That .2% advantage was enough to secure all 16 of Michigan’s electoral votes for Trump.

In 2012, Michigan went blue for Obama, with 54.2% support, compared to 44.7% support for Sen. Mitt Romney. In 2008, Obama received an even higher margin of victory from Michigan, with 57.4% of support, compared to John McCain’s 41%.

You can read more about Michigan’s presidential election history at 270toWin.

