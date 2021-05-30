Popeyes Chicken in Lake St. Louis: ‘White People’ Sign Investigated

Popeyes Chicken in Lake St. Louis, Missouri, is the focal point of a police investigation because of a racist sign that said the restaurant “will reserve the right to refuse service to white people.” However, Lake St. Louis police wrote on Facebook that they don’t believe anyone affiliated with the restaurant posted the sign; rather, they believe someone else targeted the restaurant by posting the sign in an act of vandalism.

Lake St. Louis police posted surveillance photos of the person who they believe posted the sign. Lake St. Louis is a community located about 38 minutes from St. Louis, Missouri.

Russell Kinsaul of KMOV-TV posted a picture of the racist sign, which read,” Effective 6-1-21. This restaurant is under new management and will reserve the right to refuse service to white people. We apologize for any inconvenience. Signed, general manager Mason.”

You can see a picture of the sign later in this story.

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Posted Surveillance Images, Saying the People Who Posted the Sign Don’t Work for the Restaurant

Lake St. Louis police wrote on Facebook that the above photo shows “subjects we believe posted the sign at Popeyes. They are NOT employees, former employees or associated with the business based on the information we have received. Please share and contact us at 636-625-8018 if you recognize these subjects or the vehicle.”

Police also shared video of the suspect vehicle.

“The vehicle pulls up about the 00:13 mark and the person walks into frame about the 01:30 mark in the video,” they wrote. “Below are subjects we believe posted the sign at Popeyes.”

You can watch the video here.

Police again insisted, “They are NOT employees, former employees or associated with the business based on the information we have received. Please share and contact us at 636-625-8018 if you recognize these subjects or the vehicle.”

The Drive Through Menu Signs Were Previously Spraypainted by Vandals

Police revealed that the restaurant has been subjected to other acts of vandalism, and the racist sign might be connected to that.

“We are currently working and investigating a trespassing and possibly a related vandalism case which occurred at Popeyes located at 6475 Ronald Reagan Drive in Lake Saint Louis,” they wrote on Facebook.

“Earlier this month, several drive through menu signs were spray-painted. Today, unknown subjects posted an inappropriate sign on the drive-through window, unbeknownst to the business. We are asking for assistance identifying those subjects. Anyone with any information please contact the Lake Saint Louis Police Department at 636-625-8018. If photos or video is attained we will try to post this in an update.”

“We have been made aware of the situation and are investigating the matter immediately,” Popeyes said in a statement to KTVI. “This type of behavior does not align with our brand values and we take such allegations very seriously. The franchise is cooperating with local authorities regarding this ongoing investigation.”

According to Kansas City.com, a manager also confirmed that the video showed the sign wasn’t put up by an employee and noted the restaurant had to close because of outcry over the sign, a photo of which circulated on social media.

READ NEXT: James Brian Chadwell Investigated as Possible Suspect in Notorious Delphi Murders of 2 Girls