Andrew Holzberger put this video on YouTube of (who we assume to be) his dog, escaping a kitchen. This video was found on reddit by user hsch516 who claims Andrew set the camera up to solve the mystery. Hilariously, he posted the video with the submission title “So my friend set up a hidden camera to see how his dog kept escaping the kitchen…” to which one redditor pointed out was almost certainly completely unnecessary, since you know, the dog is a dog.