Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas For Teens: Girlfriends & Boyfriends

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, it can be hard for teens to figure out what to get their boyfriend, girlfriend, or new partner in dating crime ... Check out this Betsey Johnson bracelet for $28.00 as a Valentine's Day option this year. The "Vintage Bow - Kiss Me" Double Heart Adjustable Bracelet in green, pink, and gold is such a sweet way to go for that special girl in your life. But, if this color combo isn't your thing, check out the "Vintage Bow - Hug Me" Adjustable Bracelet, which is pink, yellow, green, blue, and gold. It's the same price and just as adorable. Or, the "Vintage Bow - Kissing Birds" Adjustable Bracelet is an option as well.