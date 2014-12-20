Last-Minute Christmas Gifts for Women: 10 Unique Ideas

Here are our top picks for the best last-minute Christmas gifts for women. These unique gifts will appeal to moms, sisters, aunts, girlfriends, and more. If you can’t find the perfect gift in this guide, check out our wide selection of Christmas gift ideas. You can also check out our post on last-minute Christmas deals, which covers deals both in-store and online.

Need more gift ideas? Check out our Gifts section for tons of great gift recommendations, or visit our ultimate guide to the best gifts for women.

1. Knitting Wizardry: 27 Spellbinding Projects

The perfect gift for knitters, Harry Potter fans, crafters, and fantasy fans. This helpful knitting guide has tons of cool projects inspired by Harry Potter and magic in general. With patterns for sweaters, socks, hats, cloaks, and more, this book will keep any knitter busy for months. As an extra bonus, consider throwing in a few balls of alpaca yarn.

Price: $15.38

2. NFL-Inspired Ugly Christmas Sweaters

Ugly Christmas sweaters are a huge trend this year. If the woman you are shopping for loves tacky sweaters and pro sports, then a ugly “Christmas” football sweater is a nice choice. We like this Giants sweater a lot. You can see the whole collection of sweaters here.

Price: $41.25 and up, depending on style selected

3. Awkward Family Pet Photos

Shopping for a woman who loves funny pictures and cute pets? This hilarious book highlights some great photographs where pet owners take snapshots to the extreme. It makes a great coffee table book.

Price: $9.93 and up

4. Bushnell NEO-X Golf GPS Rangefinder Watch

Traditional range finders are bulky, while handheld GPS units are a pain to carry around. This rangefinder sits right on the wrist, making it easy to view with a glance. It’s light enough that it shouldn’t throw off your swing. There’s no need to download anything, since this comes preloaded with info on 30,000 courses.

Price: $126.39 (37 percent off)

5. Create Your Own Comic Book

For the geeky girl on your holiday shopping list, there’s this Create Your Own Comic Book set. While this is technically targeted towards kids, this is a fun gift for any adult comic book fan, or as an activity that a mom does with her child. Using the included pages, pencil, art supplies, and instructions, you can create a professionally-printed comic that spans 18 pages.

Price: $29.99

6. Microwave S’mores Maker

Does the woman you’re shopping for have a serious sweet tooth? This microwave S’mores maker allows her to enjoy those ooey gooey treats all year long. The little arm things look kinda doofy, but they actually help to keep the marshmallow from expanding too much. This gizmo lets you make S’mores in about 30 seconds.

Price: $11.73

7. Sofie Women’s 100% Cashmere Ombre Tunic Sweater

Cashmere goods are a traditional Christmas gift, but this unique ombre treatment is pretty unusual. Also unusual? The low price tag. Cashmere usually costs an arm and a leg, so this is a great bargain.

Price: $74.99 (66 percent off)

8. Bear Hands Oven Mitts

These cute oven mitts make a unique gift for fans of baking, wildlife, or anyone with an offbeat sense of humor. Why have boring oven mitts when you can have funny oven mitts?

Price: $19.99

9. Paleo Diet Cookies

These North Pole Caveman Cookies are Paleo-diet friendly. If you are shopping for a woman who is a strict adherent to this style of eating, then these cookies are a great way for her to enjoy a sweet holiday treat without breaking the rules of Paleo.

Price: $5.95

10. Cuisipro Herb Keeper

See how this kitchen gadget works in the video above.

Soggy herbs are just the worst. If the woman on your Christmas list loves cooking with the freshest ingredients, the Herb Keeper is a great gift idea. This inexpensive item has a slotted interior tray, to properly hydrate herb stems. It’s also great for storing veggies, such as asparagus. It’s a gift that prevents food waste, and helps food to taste better.

Price: $22.95

