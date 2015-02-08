Valentine’s Day Gifts: Best Necklaces for Women

Looking for the best necklaces for women? Here are five stunning necklaces that make great gifts for Valentine’s Day, or any night of the year.

1. 14kt Gold ‘I Love You Pendant’ Inscribed in 12 Languages

Why say “I love you” once when you can say it 12 times? This unique necklace features the phrase “I love you” written in 12 languages. The inscription is done in gold on top of sparkling Swarovski crystal. The included chain is 18 inches, which should hang beautiful on any woman. Stone color choices include red, blue, clear, topaz, and purple. These necklaces would be great gifts for language teachers, linguists, or anyone who loves romance. They’re a particularly nice gift for bilingual couples. These necklaces for women come with a small magnifying glass so she can read each inscription clearly.

Price: $229.99

2. Sterling Silver Heartbeat Necklace

Looking for the perfect romantic gift for a scientist or doctor? This unique heart necklace features a jagged line that represents a human heartbeat (as seen on an EKG). If you want a piece of jewelry that symbolizes how your heart beats only for her, this creative necklace is a real stunner. It is made from sterling silver, and has an 18-inch chain.

Price: $26.99 (72 percent off)

3. kate spade new york ‘Dear Valentine’ Necklace

Kate Spade designs jewelry that is elegant, whimsical, and understated. This simple heart necklace symbolizes your love for her, but at a price that won’t force you to empty your bank account. The necklace is made from brass, and has an adjustable lobster claw clasp.

Price: $58

4. Sterling Silver Pressed Flower Heart Necklace

Women love getting flowers, but those expensive blooms fade all too quickly. This beautiful necklace features real pressed flowers, and each necklace is slightly different. This is a great gift for botanists, gardeners, or anyone who appreciates beautiful flowers. The flowers are encased in resin, the metal is rhodium-plated silver, and the chain is an 18-incher with a lobster claw clasp.

Price: $30.43 (62 percent off)

5. Sterling Silver, 14k Rose Gold & Diamond Triple Heart Necklace

Made from sterling silver, gold, and diamonds, this beautiful necklace is a great choice for Valentine’s Day. The diamonds are sourced from suppliers who ensure that their diamonds are all conflict-free. Oh, and did we mention it comes with free one-day shipping? This is a great last-minute Valentine’s Day gift.

Price: $95 (62 percent off)

