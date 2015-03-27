Top 5 Best Deals on Flip Flops & Sandals for Spring Break

Spring Break is the perfect time to shake off the winter blues and have an amazing time with your friends. But if you’re like most women, your wardrobe needs a bit of a refresh before you hit the beach. In addition to cute dresses and a new bikini, every gal needs to get a fresh pair of sandals for Spring Break. Whether you plan to lounge and look fabulous, or get active and play in the sand, a new pair of sandals can complete your look. Here are five great pairs of shoes for Spring Break. All of them are on sale, and all of these shoes will look fabulous during Spring Break, and all summer long. Read on to see our top five picks.

1. Nine West Women’s Kiki Sandal

Nine West makes great shoes, and these Kiki sandals are a versatile option for Spring Break and summer. These delicate leather sandals are a great shoe to pair with a sun dress, a swimsuit, or even capris. The small flower and bird charms along the top of the forefoot add a little flair to the simple sandal design. They are available in white, black, yellow, and natural leather, so its easy to find a color that matches your favorite outfit, as well as a neutral option that would work with most of your summer clothes.

Price: $17.70 and up, depending on size and color selected (70 percent off MSRP)

2. Qupid Women’s Cammi Wedge Sandal

Want a pair of cute sandals that will make you look taller? These wedges from Qupid work for both day and night. The platform measures about 1.5 inches, with the heel measuring a little over four inches. These are awesome Spring Break sandals for going out to dinner, or hitting the club. These cute wedges are available in black, lemon, tangerine, and camel.

Price: $36.99 (26 percent off MSRP)

3. Reef Women’s Dreams Thong Sandal/Flip Flop

Need a simple pair of sturdy flip flops? These thong sandals from Reef have a great quilted texture on the insole, making them comfortable to wear for a long period of time. The thong itself is made of a study material, so they’re less likely to fall apart than more cheaply-made sandals. The strap itself is also padded which makes the top of these sandals just as luxurious as the bottom. These will look great with a swimsuit, board shorts, or a casual outfit. They are available in nine different colors, including variations in both the sole and the top strap.

Price: $13 and up, depending on size and color selected (38 percent off MSRP)

4. Roxy Women’s Coastal Flip Flop

Another sporty pair of sandals, Reef’s Coastal flip flops offer a cushy footbed that feels nice on the soles of your feet. The braided cotton upper looks super cute, but it also fits your foot comfortably. If you want a pair of sandals that don’t look cheap, these are a great option. They’ll pair perfectly with your existing Roxy wardrobe, including swimwear. These sandals are available in black, white, and grey.

Price: $11.99 and up, depending on color and size selected (46 percent off MSRP)

5. Volcom Women’s New School Sandal

These sandals are available in black, brown, metallic silver, and bluebird blue. These elegant sandals will transition effortlessly from day to night. While they aren’t the most supportive sandal on the market, these Volcom sandals are a great pick for tall women who don’t want to add any extra inches to their height.

Price: $18.75 and up, depending on color and size selected

