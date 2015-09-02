10 Cute Backpacks for College: The Ultimate List (2018)

With school years lumping together like the world’s spinning at double speed, there’s a good chance your tattered old backpack is about ready for the trash.

Even if it still has some life left in it, it is always nice to freshen things up with a new look. To inspire you with some ideas, we’ve picked out a handful of our favorite cute backpacks for college, each of which offer a high storage capacity, good compartmentalization, and of course, style.

1. Leaper Casual School Backpack Medium/Large

Both the shoulder daypack and casual handbag style Leaper backpacks combine a thick, long-lasting canvas design with a low price that makes them a great pick for a student on a budget.

The Large 13.8 x 17.7 x 6.7 inch design has straps like a classic backpack, while the Medium 14.6 x 15.7 x 5.9 inch design can also function like a shoulder bag.

On the medium design, the two shoulder straps actually consist of one piece of material looped through a brass ring.

Although this can make wearing the pack on both shoulders tricky at times, it also allows the strap to be pulled to one side for use as a tote bag. Both designs have open side pockets for water bottles or phones, plus a snap-shut front pocket.

Price: $23.58 and up

Pros:

Two bag designs offer flexible use

Additional side and front pockets

Large design fits laptops up to 14 inches

Cons:

Metal loop on the strap of some designs can be uncomfortable

Medium design does not have a laptop compartment

Side pockets do not close

2. The North Face Women’s Borealis

The North Face makes a number of cute backpacks for college, but the Borealis is one of our favorites. This no nonsense bag is durable enough to handle the campground or the campus.

Its injection-molded shoulder strap and padded chemise back panel with extra back support are designed with women in mind, and carrying a full pack is no trouble with the optional sternum strap and and a towable hip belt.

That said, if you have a truly enormous class load or plan to take it hiking, you might wish it was a little bigger.

Otherwise, the Borealis backpack is loaded with ample pockets and organizers, and even offers safety features like reflective material and a whistle built into the strap.

Price: $62.94 and up

Pros:

Offers safety features like reflectors and emergency whistle

15-inch laptop sleeve and dedicated tablet sleeve

Women-specific design offers shoulder and back support

Cons:

Side pockets do not hold water bottles well

Colors can appear slightly different than advertised

Could be larger

3. High Sierra Loop Backpack

The Loop Backpack from High Sierra is a spacious and versatile pack with a style for everyone. Its has over 25 different designs, all of which have adjustable straps to slim down the pack for lighter loads.

Alternatively, you can loosen the straps to fully expand the pack, and even attach extra gear to them as well as its monster hook.

The Loop has six exterior pockets and four interior pockets, so you can find the perfect spot for anything. The two mesh side pockets can hold a larger water bottle with ease, and the largest pocket has a padded tablet sleeve.

This sleeve is only 12.5 x 11 x 0.8 inches though, so if you want to store a laptop in this bag, you will need a separate neoprene sleeve to keep it cushioned.

The zippers are smooth and fast, but a downside of this is that the zipper pulls can get in the way easily.

There are also no sternum or waist straps for hiking, but if you otherwise plan to use this backpack for school or commuting, it offers a ton of useful features at a great price.

Price: $25.19 and up

Pros:

25 different designs

6 exterior pockets and 4 interior pockets

Comfortable straps

Cons:

No sternum or waist strap for hiking

Tablet/laptop sleeve is too small

Zipper pulls can easily get caught in zipper

4. Herschel Supply Co. Little America

Herschel Supply Co.’s Little America backpack is as known for its reliability as it is for its distinctive design

You will never have to worry about a caught zipper, as this pack uses stylish straps to cover a large opening to its main pocket, which is only supplemented by a small front pocket.

To many this will be a strength rather than a weakness, as the fully padded and pinstripe fleece-lined interior of this bag can hold 24L of books, supplies, clothes, and a laptop without feeling overstuffed.

Yes, there is a well-padded sleeve for a laptops, but you may be hard-pressed to fit one with a 15-inch screen or larger into it. Unless you like to have separate pockets for everything, the Little America pack is a stellar pick.

Price: $88.06 and up

Pros:

Large opening and main compartment make it easy to pack and unpack

Durable material and thick padding

No zippers means less frustration

Cons:

Laptop sleeve might not fit some 15-inch laptops

Front pocket could be larger

Lacks side pockets

5. Dakine Prom Laptop Backpack

Don’t let the awful name fool you, because unlike actual prom, Dakine’s Prom backpack is something anybody can appreciate.

This durable pack provides a tremendous 25L of storage in a compact design. It has two large main pockets, two zippered side pocket that expand to mesh water bottle holders, and a small insulated front pocket that is great for snacks.

Several multi-function interior pockets also help organize your clutter, but this pack’s zippers can be finicky. The padded laptop sleeve can easily hold a 15-inch laptop, and offers decent protection from drops and scratches as well.

Price: $22.94 and up

Pros:

Padded laptop compartment

Zippered side pockets can expand to hold water bottles

Durable and water resistant

Cons:

Zipper quality is so-so

Shoulder strap padding could be better

Colors can appear slightly different than advertised

6. Sealike Storm Dot Daypack

Though the Sealike Storm Dot daypack does not come from a name brand manufacturer, this compact and durable bag offers the basics of a quality backpack at a price that is hard to beat.

Though the bag only has two pockets, it is spacious enough to hold a couple textbooks, plus a laptop in its padded laptop compartment.

Those with larger book loads, however, will want to steer clear of this bag, as over-packing it can cause the straps to sag.

On the other hand, if you only stash a couple things with you each day, this stylish polka dot pack can be a long-lasting companion.

Price: $15.88

Pros:

Low price tag

Durable and waterproof

Padded laptop compartment

Cons:

Straps can loosen with heavy use

Cannot support larger book loads

Only 2 pockets

7. Vera Bradley Lighten Up Grande

The Lighten Up Grande backpack combines a signature style from handbag designer Vera Bradley with the functionality and durability you need from an every day backpack.

While this bag isn’t made from the normal quilted Vera material, it offers a more rugged and functional polyester finish that resists water.

This pack’s two exterior front zip pockets are designed for larger loads, while the two slip pockets on the side stow smaller items like keys or a wallet.

Unfortunately, larger water bottles don’t fit as well. There is also a small internal zip pouch inside the main pocket, which helps for organizing.

If you like this pack’s designer style, but want something less bulky, the Lighten Up Just Right is yet another option when looking for cute backpacks for college.

Price: $98.00

Pros:

Rugged and light weight

Flat base makes pack easy to store

Beautiful designer styles

Cons:

Side pockets do not hold water bottles well

No laptop compartment

High price tag

8. Emoji Canvas Mobile

Like your outfit to always match your mood? This cute Emoji design from Yonger shows off your expressive side, and offers a good amount of storage at a low price.

While this pack only has a main pocket and front pocket, it is still a full-size backpack, and can carry quite a bit of textbooks plus a laptop — though there is no dedicated laptop compartment.

The straps are soft and comfortable, and the backpack is a nice intermediate size to suit most wearers.

Price: $13.92

Pros:

Eye catching design

Low price tag

Soft, comfortable shoulder straps

Cons:

Stitching can be shoddy

No side pockets

No laptop compartment

9. Jansport Classic Superbreak

Jansport is name associated with timeless and reliable backpacks like the Classic Superbreak, a compact and cute backpack for college. The material of the Classic Superbreak is more light weight than most Jansport backpacks, which is not necessarily a bad thing, as it makes the bag easier to carry without significantly sacrificing durability.

The classic configuration of one large and one small compartment is not the most accommodating for large loads, but can handle them well enough. Additionally, the padded shoulder straps and back panel offer luxurious comfort without the addition of horizontal straps. Although this model is lacking side pockets and a laptop compartment, it still does what it is meant to do excellently.

Plus, those looking for a more traditional Jansport pack will instead prefer their Big Student Classics, which boasts over 50 different designs.

Price: $32.88 and up

Pros:

25 unique designs

Light weight and compact

Spacious main compartment

Cons:

No side pockets

Front pocket could be larger

No laptop compartment

10. Hmxpls Bohemia Laptop Backpack

The fashionable Hmxpls Bohemia backpack has enough flair to wear every day, and enough pockets to satisfy the most organized packers. Between its three main pockets and two side pockets, there is enough room for several textbooks as well as smaller items in the front pocket.

This backpack is slightly smaller than an average backpack, so if you are known for pushing your packs to the limits, it would be best to stick to a larger backpack. The padded laptop compartment is helpful, though, and is complemented by a quality inner lining not usually seen in backpacks under $20.

One common complaint is that this pack ships with a distinct odor, but airing the pack out will quickly remedy this.

Price: $18.88 and up

Pros:

Padded laptop compartment

Sturdy and durable design

Quality interior linings

Cons:

Zipper quality is so-so

Could be larger

Sometimes ships with a factory odor

