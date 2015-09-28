Top 10 Best Stretch Mark Removal Creams

Stretch marks are one of the most common skin complaints among women. These deep marks in the skin may be the result of maternity, a growth spurt, obesity, or simply packing on too much bulk too quickly at the gym. When skin grows rapidly, the body sometimes struggles to keep up, leaving uneven growth patterns behind. Women who have become pregnant (or even women who had a big growth spurt when they hit puberty) are intimately familiar with the stretch marks that can result when skin is stretched to its limit. These lines in the skin can be quite deep, and are often very hard to get rid of.

It’s common to see stretch marks on the stomach area, thighs, or upper arms. Stretch marks can also appear on breast tissue and the buttocks in some cases. Stretch marks are a totally normal part of being a woman, and the average woman would be hard-pressed to find a woman in her social circle that didn’t struggle with stretch marks. While these marks are normal, some women are self-conscious about the appearance of their skin.

Stretch marks can appear red or purple when first developed. Over time, these marks fade to a white or silver color. When skin loses elastin, it can be harder to bounce back from being stretched out.

If you find the stretch marks on your body unsightly, there are a variety of stretch mark removal creams on the market today that promise to eliminate these deep lines in skin tissue. However, not all stretch mark removal creams are created equal. Stretch mark removal creams should also not be confused with stretch mark preventative creams and moisturizers. While some products can be used to both prevent and treat stretch marks, other products are targeted to either remove the marks, or prevent these marks on the skin from forming in the first place.

We’ve rounded up 10 of the most promising stretch mark removal creams and stretch mark prevention creams, so read on to find the product that best suits your stretch marks, and your budget. Since the “best” cream for a person will depend on their unique skin type, pregnancy status, budgetary restrictions, and depth of stretch marks, our list was created in no particular order. We’ll provide detailed information about each cream, so you can make an informed decision about the best treatment for your unique skincare needs. Women who are pregnant may find that they need two different treatments, since some products are only recommended for use early in pregnancy, while others are approved for later trimesters. Some women also find that their stretch marks disappear faster when using a cream in conjunction with a derma roller. And if you aren’t convinced about any of these products, you can always try this YouTuber’s unusual stretch mark trick using Vick’s VapoRub.

1. StriVectin-SD Intensive Concentrate for Stretch Marks & Wrinkles

StriVectin is one of the leading names in stretch mark removal creams. This product claims to improve the appearance of both stretch marks and wrinkles, with visible results as early as two weeks after beginning a regular beauty regime. However, some marks may take up to eight weeks to show improvement. The ingredients in this skin smoothing treatment are designed to decrease the number, length, and depth of lines and wrinkles on the body.

Strivectin recommends using this product twice a day for treating stretch marks. The company advises an AM/PM routine, and instructs that the product be applied to clean skin only, in order to get the best results.

The active ingredients here include a proprietary complex called NIA-114, along with collagen-building peptides. NIA-114 was invented by skin cancer scientists during 35 years of clinical research. It has been clinically proven to “strengthen and rebuild the skin barrier, inhibit the impact of environmental aggressors, and multiply the efficacy of active ingredients.” The product is free of parabens, mineral oil, petroleum, artificial colors and dyes. To help improve skin’s tone and elasticity, consider adding StriVectin-TL Tightening Body Cream to your beauty regime as well.

This stretch mark removal product is best for: Women who have large beauty product budgets, and want a product that has been subjected to rigorous clinical testing.

Price: $139 for 4.5 ounces

Pros:

Backed by clinical research

Free of many additives

Available in a variety of sizes for travel or sticking in a purse

Cons:

Prohibitively expensive for some

Doesn’t come in a large container for covering large areas of the body

Some women dislike the smell of the product

May not fully disperse old/deep marks in eight weeks

2. Mederma Stretch Marks Therapy Cream

Mederma is the #1 pharmacist-recommended brand for stretch marks, and has been tested in clinical trials. In a survey of users, 76 percent of women who used this product for 12 weeks to reduce the appearance of stretch marks were satisfied with how much their stretch marks improved.

This stretch mark treatment is designed to treat existing marks, as well as to prevent new marks from appearing. For existing marks, this cream will lighten the color, smooth out the texture, and make skin feel softer. Reviewers also praise the smell of this floral-scented cream, making this a nice choice for those who prefer beauty treatments with a pleasant scent.

This treatment is safe to use during pregnancy, beginning in the second trimester. It can also be used while breastfeeding. Some users say they see visible improvement after four weeks of daily applications, though full results can take up to 12 weeks. The makers of Mederma recommend rubbing the cream into the skin until the skin has completely absorbed the moisture. This prolonged massage is recommended by dermatologists to improve stretch marks, so it’s likely that you’ll see more benefits from the cream if you give yourself time to rub the area fully. This might be a nice product to have your partner massage on you before bed.

This stretch mark removal product is best for: Women who want a product that smells great, and comes recommended by a pharmacist.

Price: $33.14 for 5.29 ounces (Subscribe & Save price)

Pros:

Backed by experts

Reasonably priced

Smells great

Cons:

Not safe for all trimesters of a pregnancy

May lighten color, but not fully blend away the mark

3. Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Tummy Butter for Stretch Marks

For generations, mothers have recommended Palmer’s cocoa butter to daughters going through their first pregnancy. Palmer’s is a classic recommendation, and it’s also nice for moms on a budget. This product has been tested by dermatologists, and also tested in clinical settings. It is recommended for treating stretch marks during and after pregnancy. Key ingredients include Vitamin E, collagen, and elastin. While this treatment may not pack the punch of more advanced stretch mark removers, it’s a nice choice for those with sensitive skin. The lavender scent helps you to relax, making this a nice stretch mark removal cream to use right before bedtime. You can shop other Palmer’s cocoa butter moisturizers here.

This stretch mark removal product is best for: Women who need to stick to a tight household budget.

Price: $16.50 for three 4.4 ounce tubs

Pros:

Used by generations of women

Inoffensive smell

Includes elastin

Cons:

Lacks powerful ingredients of high end skin smoothing creams

Not everyone likes the product texture/consistency

4. DreamBelly Stretch Mark Cream for Pregnancy

Designed with pregnant women in mind, this cream is suggested for women who are currently pregnant, as well as for those who want to tone and improve skin post-delivery. The key ingredients here are aloe vera, grapeseed extract, Vitamin E, rosehip oil, and a secret blend of natural butters & oils. The smell is pleasant, but not heavy. The texture of the cream is fairly thick, but not sticky when applied to skin.

This stretch mark removal product is best for: Pregnant women and recently pregnant women who prefer natural ingredients.

Price: $55.85 for four ounces, bundled with a beauty brush set

Pros:

More natural than other creams

Non-sticky formula

Cons:

Bundled with extras you may not need

5. CeraVe Intensive Stretch Marks Cream

For those with very sensitive skin, added fragrances can be quite irritating. This hypoallergenic formulation is free from perfumes, parabens, and phthalates. It was not tested on animals. Its low price also makes this a nice option for the budget-conscious.

This product was developed with input from dermatologists, and contains active ingredients like argan oil, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid. The product uses MVE delivery technology, controlling the release of ingredients over time after application. That makes this cream a nice option for women who work outside of the home, since they may lack the time to re-apply the treatment at regular intervals throughout the day.

This stretch mark removal product is best for: Women with sensitive skin, women who only apply skincare products once per day.

Price: $19.99 for five ounces

Pros:

Hypoallergenic

Supported by dermatologists

Cons:

May not be strong enough for those who don’t have very sensitive skin

6. Art Naturals Stretch Mark & Scar Removal Cream

Looking for a cream that can be used on face and body, and treat both scars and stretch marks? This inexpensive cream is approved for use during and after pregnancy. It’s backed by a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee, so it’s worth trying out this inexpensive cream. It’s also ­Free Trade Certified, which is a nice perk for women who try to shop responsibly. You can use it in concert with Art Natural’s coffee skin scrub.

This stretch mark removal product is best for: Women on a budget, women who want an all-natural product that’s satisfaction guaranteed, women who have both scars and stretch marks.

Price: $15.95 for four ounces

Pros:

Works on both face and body

Affordable

Satisfaction guaranteed

Cons:

Lacks the most powerful skin smoothing ingredients found in luxury creams

7. Weleda Pregnancy Body Oil

Okay, this isn’t technically a cream, but we’ve included it on our list because it’s a well-reviewed stretch mark product that will appeal to those who dislike heavy, tacky creams. This lightweight oil is recommended for use on the stomach, thighs, buttocks, and breasts. Weleda is a natural beauty company founded in Switzerland in the 1920s.

This body oil is primarily recommended for preventative stretch markcare, but since the act of massaging the skin can also improve existing stretch marks, this may be a good product for those with relatively minor stretch marks, or marks that previously responded well to a similar treatment. Ingredients include sweet almond, jojoba oil, and arnica. There is a slight fragrance to this product, which can be applied up to three times per day. It is safe to use from the beginning of pregnancy, up to three months before giving birth.

This stretch mark removal product is best for: Women who prefer oils to creams, pregnant women in their first two trimesters.

Price: $25.96

Pros:

Use anywhere on the body

Reasonably priced

Lightweight formula is great for summer

Cons:

Texture may not appeal to all users

8. TriLASTIN-SR Intensive Stretch Mark Cream

If you’re a fan of the Tyra Banks Show, you might have seen this product featured on the program. This stretch mark cream is has been clinically proven to reduce the appearance of stretch marks in as little as three weeks. The product is also backed by a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee, which may make this product appealing to those who have been burned by ineffective creams in the past. This cream is paraben-free, hypoallergenic, and perfume-free. The non-greasy formula is designed so that it won’t stain clothes. The manufacturers recommend that you use TriLASTIN-HT Hydro-Thermal Accelerator on your skin prior to applying the stretch mark cream treatment, in order to get the best possible results.

This stretch mark removal product is best for: Women who want a cream backed by a guarantee, women who can afford to use the cream with the accelerator.

Price: $77.99

Pros:

Satisfaction guaranteed

Hypoallergenic

No perfumes

Cons:

Needs to be paired with another product for best results

9. Maroc100 Rose Hydration Stretch Mark Cream

Maroc100 was created by a husband and wife team, and is designed to reduce the appearance of stretch marks while using only natural and organic ingredients. Key ingredients include hydrating argan oil, shead butter, soothing Japanese green tea extract, and blue green algae (which helps to boost skin cell turnover).

This stretch mark removal product is best for: Women who like natural ingredients.

Price: $21 (65 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Natural formular

Pleasant smell

Cons:

Could be a stronger formula

10. Sieva Skincare Stretch Mark & Scar Removal Cream

This 100 percent satisfaction guaranteed stretch mark cream contains a special skin repair complex that helps enhance skin’s natural repair process. This cream includes luscious ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter, olive oil, jojoba oil, and rosehip seed oil. Red-toned and silver-toned stretch marks can both be dealt with by using this cream.

This stretch mark removal product is best for: Women who have both newer (red) marks and older, silver-toned scars.

Price: $16.90 (72 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Satisfaction guaranteed

Works for both old and new marks

Cons:

Some users think this product isn’t great for preventative use

