Cool Christmas Gifts: 10 Funny Gifts for Women

On the hunt for funny gifts this holiday season? The office Christmas party is always a good opportunity to find a funny gag gift, especially if you’re planning a Secret Santa or Yankee Swap. Funny gifts are also a cool choice for friends and family. If you need a cool gift to make people laugh, we’ve rounded up 10 great options for women of all ages. In last year’s funny gift guide, we recommended things like ugly Christmas sweaters, “bacon soap”, and funny kitchen accessories. This year, the list below includes wacky gift ideas like novelty wine glasses, funny books, and witty t-shirts. Read on to see our favorite cool gifts and funny gifts for women this holiday season.

1. Fred & Friends SLOW BREW Sloth Tea Infuser

This goofy sloth tea infuser is a great gift for any woman who drinks tea. The sloth-shaped infuser lets you brew loose leaf tea with ease. We suggest pairing this funny gift with a nice box of tea leaves, or a funny sloth mug. You can also peruse the whole Fred & Friends catalog to find more offbeat gift ideas.

Price: $9.69 (3 percent off MSRP)

2. Kikkerland Cat Butt Magnets

Need a gag gift for the office party? These weirdly cute magnets are perfect for any crazy cat lady you know. Dog, farm animal, and safari animal variants are also available. You can shop more funny magnets here.

Price: $10.50 (5 percent off MSRP)

3. Chewbacca Brown Ugly Christmas Sweater

Need a funny gift for a Star Wars fan? This intentionally ugly sweater is perfect for holiday parties, or for keeping warm while they wait in line for the new film. Want to see more ideas? Check out our guide to the best ugly Christmas sweaters for 2015.

Price: $59.95

4. Chemistry of Alcohol Funny Wine Glass

This funny wine glass holds 16 ounces of your favorite wine, and has a diagram of an alcohol molecule on the exterior. This is a funny gift for anyone who loves wine culture, or for those who appreciate a good science joke.

Price: $17.95

5. Primitives by Kathy Wood Box Sign

This sign measures five inches by three inches. It’s the perfect small gift for any woman with a sharp sense of humor. You can shop more funny home decor signs here.

Price: $8.26

6. ‘Why Not Me?’ by Mindy Kaling

Best-known for her long-running role on The Office and her starring role on The Mindy Project, actress Mindy Kaling is one of the funniest women in Hollywood. Her latest book is packed with hilarious essays that women will love reading again and again. You might also want to check out Kaling’s other book, Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns).

Price: $15 (40 percent off MSRP)

7. ‘Trainwreck’ (Blu-ray+ DVD + DIGITAL HD with UltraViolet)

Controversial comedian Amy Schumer took theaters by storm earlier this year when Trainwreck debuted. If the woman you’re shopping for loves to laugh, then this is an awesome gift for her. Want to see some other options? Browse more new release films and TV shows here, and find another comedy she’ll love.

Price: $19.99 (43 percent off MSRP)

8. Concealable Entertainment Flask

Looking for a funny gift for a gal who loves video games? This flask is designed to look like an old NES cartridge. It doesn’t hold a lot of liquid (about 4.25 ounces), but it’s still a pretty cool gift. You can shop more NES-style flasks here, each of which has a unique parody game label.

Price: $19.99

9. Jane Austen ‘Agreeable’ T-Shirt

Need a funny gift for a teacher, bookworm, or librarian? This funny shirt includes the following famous Jane Austen quote: “I do not want people to be agreeable, it saves me the trouble of liking them.” You can shop more funny shirts for women here.

Price: $19.99

10. ‘Fifty Shades of Chicken: A Parody in a Cookbook’

This somewhat naughty cookbook is the perfect gift for women who love Fifty Shades, or women who love to cook. Recipes include Sticky Chicken Fingers, Chicken with a Lardon, Bacon-Bound Wings, Learning-to-Truss-You Chicken, Holy Hell Wings, and Mustard-Spanked Chicken.

Price: $11.29 (44 percent off MSRP)

