Top 10 Best Gifts for Book Lovers

1. HUMAN ‘If I Can’t Take My Book’ Raglan

This comfy raglan is the perfect weekend shirt for any introverted bookworm. It’s made in the USA, and cut generously. If she wants it to last, advise her to wash the garment inside out (and on a gentle cycle) in cold water.

Shopping for someone who loves quirky shirts? Browse more styles from HUMAN here, including funny shirts for both men and women.

Price: $35

2. Literati Club Infinity Scarf

This gorgeous infinity scarf is beautifully decorated with a passage from Romeo and Juliet. This is an excellent gift for readers, Shakespeare fans, or teachers. Want to see more cool gifts like this? Browse Literati Club’s whole product line-up, including cool scarves and bags with literary quotes.

Price: $44.99

3. Book Worm Wrap Ring

Looking for an inexpensive gift for a friend, family member, or work colleague? This cute ring is easy to adjust, so it can fit a variety of hand sizes. The ring itself is handmade from lightweight aluminum, and is available in sizes that will fit those with fingers sized between 5 and 15. The best feature is the small book that’s embossed on the interior of the ring.

Not quite the right gift for the bookworm on your list? Browse more handmade jewelry here.

Price: $10

4. George R. R. Martin’s ‘A Game of Thrones’ Leather-Cloth Boxed Set

Believe it or not, there are still some fantasy fans who haven’t read A Song of Ice and Fire. The box set features an attractive design, and includes all the books in the series to date: A Game of Thrones, A Clash of Kings, A Storm of Swords, A Feast for Crows, and A Dance with Dragons. This is a cool gift idea for newbies to the world of Westeros, but it’s also a nice gift for someone whose current, well-loved copies of the books are looking a little worse for wear.

Need more options? You can shop for other gift-worthy book boxed sets here.

Price: $45 (40 percent off MSRP)

5. Knock Knock Personal Library Kit

Being a book lover means you love to share your favorite books with your friends. But sometimes, your friends forget to return your favorite books. This cool personal library kit from Knock Knock includes 20 self-adhesive pockets and checkout cards, date stamp and inkpad, and a pencil. Lost books are a thing of the past. Refill cards are available separately.

Price: $12.29 (32 percent off MSRP)

6. Jane Austen Reading T-Shirt

This shirt is a great gift for fans of Jane Austen, or for anyone who loves to read. The shirt features an Austen quote: “But for my own part, if a book is well-written, I always find it too short.” It’s a statement that every book lover can identify with. This shirt is available in sizes to fit men, women, and kids. If you want an alternative gift idea, we also love this funny Charles Dickens quote shirt.

Looking for more gift ideas for a woman who loves Jane Austen? Shop our gift guide: Cool Christmas Gifts for Women Who Love Jane Austen.

Price: $19.99

7. KidKraft Airplane Bookcase

If you love books, you probably struggle to find a place to store all your favorite volumes. This cute bookcase is the perfect addition to a kid’s bedroom, and has ample room for a whole bunch of new books.

Looking for something in a different finish, or at a lower price point? Browse a great selection of bookcases here.

Price: $89.99 (12 percent off MSRP)

8. Evergreen Hiker Engraved Wooden Bookmark With Tassel

Looking for an inexpensive gift, or maybe a cool stocking stuffer? These gorgeous bookmarks are a great gift idea for any big reader. They’d be a nice secondary gift to tuck inside a new book. If you want to see even more cool designs, check out Mitercraft’s other engraved bookmarks.

Price: $10.95

9. Literary Tea & Coffee Gifts

Caffeine and books go hand-in-hand, especially when you have a big, fat novel that you just can’t put down. There are lots of cool caffeinated gifts that were inspired by literature. Charles Dickens’ Black Tea Blend, pictured above, is a nice option for tea drinkers. Finding coffee with a literary bent is a little tricky, but you can always go with Starbucks. The famous coffee company takes its name from a character in Moby Dick. We like Starbucks Blonde Veranda beans. Either beverage would taste great when you sip it out of a “Banned Books” coffee mug or a Charles Dickens quote mug.

Price: $9.75 for the tea, $12.99 for the coffee

10. Amazon Gift Card in Decorative Snowflake Tin

Still stumped for a great gift idea? Pick up a gift card. They can use the gift card to buy more books, or even to buy that Kindle they’ve been eyeing. The gift card pictured above ships in a gift-ready snowflake tin, and is eligible for free one-day shipping. Multiple denominations are available, starting at $50.

If you’re pressed for time, or want to give a smaller amount, you can also opt for a certificate delivered via email.

