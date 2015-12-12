Christmas Gifts for Women: Best Gold Jewelry

Shopping for Christmas gifts? Gold jewelry is always a great gift idea for the women on your gift list. Whether you’re shopping your mom, your wife, your girlfriend, grandma, or a daughter, jewelry is a classic Christmas gift idea. Our list below includes fine gold jewelry, and well as gold-plated and gold finished pieces. If you love the look of gold, you will find a great piece that fits your Christmas budget in our list below. Our list includes earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and more. Styles below are available in rose gold, yellow gold, or white gold.

1. Melissa Joy Manning 14k Gold White Topaz Single Drop Earrings

These elegant earrings are appropriate for all occasions. Made from 14k gold, these earrings are truly gift-worthy. They’re also made in the USA, which is a nice feature for those who want to support US-run businesses. If these earrings aren’t quite what you had in mind, browse more designs from Melissa Joy Manning here. You can also check out our guide to the best Christmas gifts for your wife for additional gift inspiration.

Price: $160

2. Amazon Collection 14k Gold Tri-Color Triple Hoop Earrings

Shopping for a woman who loves gold in every color? These beautiful hoops are a nice gift. We particularly like the secure click-top backings. These earrings are made with a special type of 14k gold. Duragold jewelry is constructed with a unique alloy that resists denting and scratching. Even better, its hypoallergenic quality is especially beneficial for those sensitive skin.

Want to see more options? Browse more affordable gold jewelry from the Amazon Collection line here, or check out our guide to cool gift ideas for women.

Price: $251.07 (67 percent off MSRP)

3. ALEX AND ANI ‘Key to My Heart’ Bangle

When you want the look of gold without the steep price tag, consider a simple bangle from ALEX AND ANI. The company offers a number of gold-tone bracelets that are inexpensive, but still stylish. The company offers a couple of different finishes. Rafaelian Silver Finish and Rafaelian Gold Finish are two of the most popular finishes. They are a rich, eco-conscious matte silver and gold finish plated on a brass base. The company also offers some designs with a shiny silver finish and yellow gold finish. These are also coated with anti-tarnish to protect the piece and hold its finish.

This “Key to My Heart” bangle is a great gift for your significant other. If you want to see more options like this, browse more bangles from ALEX AND ANI here.

Price: $21 (25 percent off MSRP)

4. Miguel Ases Mini Teardrop Swarovski Drop Earrings

These gold-filled drop earrings are made in the US, and have a secure friction back. The earrings feature intricately beaded pendants suspended from medallions with Swarovski crystal centers. These would look great paired with a little black dress, or dressed down with a basic tee and jeans. Want more gift ideas like this? Browse more designs from Miguel Ases here.

Price: $140

5. Freida Rothman Double Crown Drop Layered Pendant Necklace

This simple drop necklace is made from gold-plated silver, which means it will age gracefully without costing you an arm and a leg. If you want to see more beautiful designs, browse more Freida Rothman’s creations here.

Price: $215

6. Sterling Silver ‘Live The Life You Love’ Reversible Pendant

This attractive necklace is available rose gold-plated silver, as well as plain sterling silver and yellow-gold plate. The front reads, “Live the life you love,” while the back reads: “Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow.” This is a nice piece for any woman on your holiday gift list. Want to see more options? Browse more affordable gold jewelry from the Amazon Collection line here.

Price: $29.44 (45 percent off MSRP)

7. 14k White Gold Akoya Cultured Pearl Pendant Necklace

Want a piece that blends 14k gold with pearls? This design is both elegant and affordable, which makes it the ideal Christmas gift. This particular design is made with cultured pearls. Since pearls are a natural item, the pearls may vary slightly in color or size. Want to see more designs like this? Browse more pearl jewelry here.

Price: $70.55 (68 percent off MSRP)

8. 10k Rose Gold Morganite Center & Diamond Halo Ring

Whether you’re thinking about popping the question, or just want an attractive ring to give as a gift to your wife, this elegant rose gold and morganite ring is gift she’ll treasure for years to come. All the diamonds used in this piece come from suppliers who ensure that their diamonds are conflict-free. Want to see more gift ideas like this? Browse more diamond and gold rings here.

Price: $225.02 (51 percent off MSRP)

9. GURHAN ‘Lace’ 24K Gold With Silver Stations Necklace

Looking to splurge on a piece of designer jewelry? This gorgeous necklace is one of the most affordable necklaces we’ve seen that feature 24k gold. Made in Turkey, this understated piece is made from blackened sterling silver and 24K gold. Want to see more like this? Browse more necklaces and jewelry from this designer here.

Price: $2,962 (73 percent off MSRP)

10. Sterling Silver & 14k Yellow Gold Diamond Ring

Looking for a great statement ring? This design incorporates a lab-created emerald, conflict-free diamonds, sterling silver, and 14k gold elements. This is a bold piece that’s perfect for an equally bold woman.

Still need to pick up a few more gifts? Browse our guides to the best stocking stuffers for women and the best unique christmas gifts.

Price: $154.43 (61 percent off MSRP)

