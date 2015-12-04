Top 25 Best Perfumes for Women

Are you in search of the perfect new signature fragrance? With thousands of perfumes and colognes on the market, finding just the right scent might take some shopping around. And, because everyone’s body chemistry is different, what smells delicious on one of your friends, might not smell nearly so good on you. A great way to start researching the best perfumes for women, for you in particular, is to discover the scent profiles and styles you like. Are you awesome with vanilla and wild flowers? Or do you prefer cool cucumber and melon aromas? Do you look for what’s fresh, light and lively or would you rather have something sensual, sultry and musky? Do you love everything made by Versace? Michael Kors? Calvin Klein? Once you figure out the answers to those questions, it’s a fun game to seek out and find the perfect new perfumes. We’ve looked, smelled and searched for the best fragrances on the market and come up with an extra great list of popular perfumes for women, each of which includes detailed answers to those very questions. If you’re looking to buy perfume for someone else as a birthday gift, anniversary present or just a token of your affection, you’ll need to do your best sleuthing to find out out their favorite brands and style preferences. Or you could just wing it and impress them with your gift by simply getting them the best looking bottle. Here are some helpful hints on how to pick the perfect fragrance:

There are even more questions to ask when you’re trying to determine what might be the best new fragrance for yourself or someone else… and a few of them might come as surprises. Because scents are closely tied to all of our senses, you might think about what kinds food, music and cultural experiences you or your gift recipient prefer. Even your favorite movies might offer valuable clues about your perfume personality profile.

Is your head (or your nose) spinning now? Yes, finding the best fragrance fit can be challenging, so we’ve done a lot of the homework for you and come up with an awesome selection of the very best scents for you and nearly every woman on your perfume gift list. So let’s get sniffing out some of these terrific fragrances that might be worth testing out as your new signature scent. Here’s our list of the Top 25 Best Perfumes For Women.

1. Top Best Perfumes for Women: Lovely by Sarah Jessica Parker

Crisp and green, but with a soft rich muskiness, Lovely by Sarah Jessica Parker is feminine, light and intriguing. A top seller on Amazon, Lovely creates attention in a beguiling way. You may find people asking what scent you’re wearing. Long lasting, Lovely stays fresh and works well with body chemistry to stay true to scent all day long. Not overpowering, and with a fresh floral underlay, this classy little scent is a great choice if you’re looking for a new signature fragrance. Sarah Jessica Parker has a couple of other scents worth trying as well. Consider her cologne, SJP NYC Eau De Toilette or her warm and more woodsy Covet perfume.

Price: $25.99 (62 percent off MSRP)

2. Top Best Perfumes for Women: Oh, Lola! by Marc Jacobs

A fun and casual perfume by Marc Jacobs, Oh Lola! delivers a full summer of fresh, fruity scents including wild strawberry, raspberry and pear. Vanilla and fresh floral undertones combine to make this a lovely and light fragrance that’s great for everyday wear. Described as described “lively, playful, irresistible, stylish and cheerful,” Oh Lola! is perfect for the sassy, stylish and sometimes silly woman you are. In addition to its sensational smell, Oh Lola! comes in an extra beautiful bottle that will look perfect on your dresser or nightstand. For travel, pick up the Oh Lola! Mini or tuck an Oh Lola! rollerball into your purse. It comes in a three pack with two other Marc Jacobs fragrances.

Price: $48.99 (44 percent off MSRP)

3. Top Best Perfumes for Women: Versace Bright Crystal by Gianni Versace

Bright Crystal marks a softer and more luminous fragrance from the house of Versace. It features popular fruity notes, predominantly pomegranate, yuzu and frosted accord. These scents are balanced with peony and magnolia, along with fresh lotus. Moderating these sweet fruit and floral attributes, this fragrance also delivers an earthy tone with amber extracted from plants, musk and redwood. Unpretentious, airy and long-lasting, Versace hit the perfect fragrance combination in this fresh perfume. Versace offers a wide array of fragrances worth trying along with rollerballs and perfume gift sets.

Price: $43.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

4. Top Best Perfumes for Women: Emporio Armani by Giorgio Armani

Armani created this lovely oriental Vanilla fragrance for women in 1998, but it’s still fresh in the eyes of its fans. With top notes that include pineapple, lime, tuberose, mandarin orange, pear and bergamot it is balanced with middle notes of orris root, jasmine, heliotrope and lily-of-the-valley. If that sounds too sweet for your tastes, this exotic scent is moderated by base notes that include sandalwood, tonka bean, amber, musk, vanilla, cedar and almond. Fans call it “elegant and refreshing” as well as “sweet, lovely and sexy.” Now who wouldn’t want to smell like that? Try some of Armani’s other enchanting perfumes with this five fragrance mini-perfume set.

Price: $50.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

5. Top Best Perfumes for Women: Vera Wang Princess by Vera Wang

Vera Wang’s oriental-floral fragrance is a modern and playful perfume that comes in a bottle that looks more like Cinderella than scent. Its young, feminine approach stands out with top notes that blend aquatic nuances with pure and sharp notes of water lily, apple, sweet mandarin and apricot. The body of the perfume is composed of exotic guava, Tiare flower, tuberose, with a touch of dark chocolate. The base brings powdery traces of vanilla, amber and wood. The Vera Wang Princess collection also includes Glam Princess, Pink Princess, Flower Princess and Rock Princess.

Price: $21.59 (71 percent off MSRP)

6. Top Best Perfumes for Women: Ralph Lauren Romance Eau de Parfum

Ralph Lauren’s Romance is a romantic scent, reminiscent of intimate moments, both sultry and deeply feminine. At first smell, the perfume serves up notes of fresh rose along with citrusy oils making for an unusual and unique touch. The flower of water lily, marigold and romantic white violet give this perfume elegance and grace while spicy notes of carnation and ginger refresh. Patchouli, oak moss and white musk add a soft finish. For a slightly more sultry experience, try Ralph Lauren’s Midnight Romance in a lovely gift set that includes scented lotions, or grab a four pack of Romance and Midnight Romance mini-fragrances to take with you everywhere.

Price: $70.39 (22 percent off MSRP)

7. Top Best Perfumes for Women: Jimmy Choo Women Eau De Parfum

Perhaps more well known for his fabulous pumps than perfume, Jimmy Choo Women highlights style in every sense. Perfect for the professional woman, the fragrance blends fresh and fruity notes of mandarin, orange and pear combined with more feminine hints of orchid, patchouli and toffee. Want to amp it up for an evening out? Try a more daring scent with Jimmy Choo Flash London Club. If you want heads to turn when you walk in the room, try Jimmy Choo Exotic.

Price: $49.99 (72 percent off MSRP)

8. Top Best Perfumes for Women: Calvin Klein euphoria Eau de Parfum

According to Calvin Klein, “euphoria is glamorous, sexy and sensual. It tempts you to explore your most intimate dreams and desires and break free from everyday life.” The fragrance is luscious with light notes of fruits in contrast with more mysterious and exotic notes of rose hip, Japanese apple, green leaves, lotus, black orchid, red woods, black violet and amber. euphoria comes in a handy rollerball for your purse, and they’ve even created an intense euphoria for men.

Price: $68

9. Top Best Perfumes for Women: Fancy by Jessica Simpson

Fancy by Jessica Simpson is another take altogether on the classic oriental vanilla fragrance profile. Fancy features top notes of pear, apricot and red berries. Gardenia, jasmine, almond and caramel make up the scent’s middle notes and it’s base notes are sandalwood, vanilla and amber. Soft, delicate and fresh Fancy also offers elegant undertones making it great for day or evening wear. Simpson continued to develop the Fancy line to include I Fancy You, Fancy Love and Fancy Nights. If you love the original, splurge on a Fancy gift set with full size and mini-sprays plus two lotions.

Price: $17.99 (70 percent off MSRP)

10. Top Best Perfumes for Women: Michael Kors Very Hollywood Eau De Parfum

Imagine yourself strolling down Hollywood’s Walk of Fame wearing your designer gown and this sophisticated and sexy, floral-forward fragrance. It features aromas of mandarin, frozen bergamot, moist jasmine, raspberry, ylang ylang, gardenia, iris root, creamy amber, white moss and vetiver. Users say gardenia is the prominent scent in this perfume. Great for day into evening wear, you might want to pick up a Michael Kors clutch to stash your perfume in for the evening.

Price: $29.99 (54 percent off MSRP)

11. Top Best Perfumes for Women: Issey Miyake Eau de Toilette

Issey Miyaké thought about creating a perfume that was “as clear as spring water”, combining the spray of a waterfall, the fragrance of flowers, and the scent of springtime forest, and L’Eau d’Issey did just that. It’s aquatic floral scent intrigues with light notes of lotus, freesia, cyclamen and juicy melon. The middle notes hint of peony, lily and carnation while the finish is defined by a more woody scent with the notes of cedar, sandal, musk and amber. For a lighter spring and summer fragrance, try L’Eau d’Issey Florale.

Price: $36.99 (43 percent off MSRP)

12. Top Best Perfumes for Women: Kenzo Flower Eau de Parfum By Kenzo

Long-lasting, with a moderate profile, Flower by Kenzo is a clean, unusual and ultra-contemporary fragrance that’s both powdery and floral, yet with a deep sensuality. The floral notes layer parma violet, gentle, wild hawthorne, cassis and Bulgarian rose. Its powdery notes come from voluptuous vanilla, and its sensual notes from white musk and opoponax with a gentle woody finish. An unusually sassy bottle style adds to its appeal. Slip on some Kenzo sunglasses and a felt fedora to add to your allure.

Price: $54.99 (32 percent off MSRP)

13. Top Best Perfumes for Women: Angel by Thierry Mugler Eau De Parfum

It takes a certain kind of woman to wear Thierry Mugler’s Angel perfume. With an enormous scent profile that will carry your from dawn to dusk, Angel isn’t for the faint of heart. With a big overtone of patchouli, Angel’s top notes are melon, coconut, mandarin orange, cassia, jasmine, bergamot and cotton candy with middle notes of honey, apricot, blackberry, plum, orchid, peach, jasmine, lily-of-the-valley, red berries and rose. Tonka bean, amber, patchouli, musk, vanilla, dark chocolate and caramel provide the base notes. If you want to try this larger than life scent, you might first try the Angel shower gel before diving into the full bottle of perfume.

Price: $38.81 (54 percent off MSRP)

14. Top Best Perfumes for Women: Beyoncé Heat by Beyoncé Eau De Parfum

The first fragrance inspired by musical superstar Beyoncé, Heat was intended to represent everything that makes her who she is. The top notes of Heat are decorated with red vanilla-orchid, magnolia, neroli and peach. To inspire your heart, the middle notes of honeysuckle, almond and musky cream are finished by base notes of sequoia wood, tonka and amber. Since this first fragrance, she’s created many others you can buy in multi-fragrance sets. Crank up her music and channel your inner rockstar. Now if wearing this perfume could only make you look like Beyoncé.

Price: $14.55 (75 percent off MSRP)

15. Top Best Perfumes for Women: Organza by Givenchy Eau De Parfum

One of the most magical things about Organza happens to be its sexy bottle. But the real magic lays inside the vessel in a fragrance that’s warm and sweetly floral highlighted by enchanting notes of gardenia, tuberose and jasmine. Warm center notes of walnut and nutmeg compliment the base tones of vanilla, amber and red woods. Organza has a bold scent profile that wears well all day long. Subtle and sexy, Organza will elicit compliments should you choose it as your new signature scent. You can triple the Organza impact with a set that includes scented bath gel and lotion.

Price: $48.95 (50 percent off MSRP)

16. Top Best Perfumes for Women: Hypnotic Poison by Christian Dior

After nearly 20 years, Hypnotic Poison is still a daring fragrance choice for women. It’s the kind of big scent you’d expect from the House of Dior. With an exceptionally long lasting scent profile, Hypnotic Poison evokes the aromas of smokey-vanilla with a touch of creamy root beer float. Top notes are apricot, plum and coconut layered with middle notes of tuberose, jasmine, lily-of-the-valley, rose, Brazilian rosewood and caraway with base notes of sandalwood, almond, vanilla and musk. For a quick scent boost, Dior also offers Hypnotic Poison roll-on body oil or try the combination of shower gel and lotion for a softer take on the fragrance.

Price: $81.35 (14 percent off MSRP)

17. Top Best Perfumes for Women: Samsara by Guerlain Eau De Parfum

Samsara is a classic for real Guerlain fans. While many best-selling scents sport well-known names, this fragrance was created by Jean Paul Guerlain himself. Sensual and sophisticated, Samsara is a woodsy fragrance with juicy top notes of bergamot, lemon, ylang-ylang, and peach. The heart of this perfume blooms with opulent flowers including elegant jasmine, iris, luscious narcissus, violet and rose. The base is composed of sandal wood, vanilla, Tonka bean, amber, and musk. Samsara would be a great choice for a woman who is at one with herself and nature. For a more sophisticated, big city scent, switch it up with Guerlain’s Champs Elysees.

Price: $53.99 (53 percent off MSRP)

18. Top Best Perfumes for Women: Jean Paul Gaultier Classique

Okay, we admit it. We were sucked in by the deliciously sexy bottle and packaging alone. But this fragrance is every bit as sexy as the package it comes in. It’s been more than 20 years since Jean Paul Gaultier created this bold and sweet elixir that features top notes of delicate rose spiced with fresh anis. Middle notes combine the sweetness of orange blossom and spicy ginger, known to be a powerful aphrodisiac. Base notes include vanilla, amber, cinnamon, musk and sandalwood. That combination fairly begs an intimate encounter. If you love Classique, try more of Jean Paul Gaultier’s fragrance line with this four perfume gift set.

Price: $33.99 (48 percent off MSRP)

19. Top Best Perfumes for Women: Lancome La Vie Est Belle L’Eau de Parfum

Life is indeed beautiful when you’re wearing Lancome’s La vie est belle perfume. In development for more than three years, the final fragrance was achieved after 5000 different versions! La vie est belle makes you feel as lovely as the scent’s Pretty Woman spokesmodel, Julia Roberts. With Iris as the key ingredient of the perfume, it’s carefully blended with orange blossoms and jasmine in the heart. Fruity flavors of black currant and pear highlight the open, while the base is warm and powdery due to almond-like accords of tonka bean, praline, patchouli and vanilla. Sexy without being overpowering, Lancome’s subtle scent could elicit a long night of your sweetheart’s attention. To wake up looking refreshed and beautiful, you might try Lancome’s amazing face and eye concentrate or Lancome’s rejuvenating day and night creams.

Price: $98.99 (18 percent off MSRP)

20. Top Best Perfumes for Women: Happy Heart Parfum by Clinique

Clinique’s Happy Heart is a terrific follow-up to their smash hit perfume, Clinique Happy. Happy Heart features a wealth of flowers with notes of water hyacinth and mandarin. Top notes also include cassia and cucumber with middle notes of carrot and water hyacinth. The base notes of sandalwood and white woods make this soft and light-hearted scent easy to wear, especially for casual occasions. While this fragrance has similarities to the original Happy, this scent feels younger and slightly more audacious. Clinque offers a variety of scents worth trying for both men and women. Find all of Clinique’s perfumes here. Gift sets can be found here.

Price: $41.90 (24 percent off MSRP)

21. Top Best Perfumes for Women: Philosophy Sea of Love Eau de Toilette

In searching for a sensual new fragrance, Philosophy’s Sea of Love might be the right pick if you have a wildly romantic side. Fresh, floral and aquatic, Sea of Love features Sicilian bergamot, water lily, jasmine, gardenia, peony, cedar, musk and amber. Wearing it feels like a day at the beach or a sunny picnic with undertones of watermelon and fresh citrus. With a moderate life on the skin, you’ll want to give your self a spritz more than once a day, but that’s okay because this wonderfully fresh scent is incredibly affordable. Philosophy’s cosmetic and skincare lines were developed to inspire women to feel beautiful and bring hope and joy to their being.

Price: $37.99 (24 percent off MSRP)

22. Top Best Perfumes for Women: Heaven by Gap Eau De Toilette

Heaven by Gap is a floral green fragrance for women, particularly young women, looking for a light and fresh fragrance. In addition to it’s light floral overtones, Heaven features musk and jasmine undertones and a citrusy melon-like finish. Heaven’s value pricing makes it an affordable choice for perfume beginners. Heaven comes in a moisturizing body mist if you’re looking to smell freshly showered but not perfumey. Try all of Gap’s great line of affordable light scents for women.

Price: $20.98 (65 percent off MSRP)

23. Top Best Perfumes for Women: Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau De Parfum

Warm, sweet and spicy, Tom Ford’s Black Orchid is meant to reflect something rare and different. Earthy, with notes of Mexican chocolate, patchouli, incense, Black Orchid’s top notes are French jasmine, black truffle, ylang-ylang, black currant and effervescent citrus, with spicy, floral middle notes including orchid, gardenia and lotus flower. The base combines woodsy notes (patchouli and sandalwood), dark chocolate, incense, amber, vetiver, vanilla and balsam. You can also get Black Orchid in a great tiny travel spray. Because this scent has a huge fragrance profile and because of it’s moderately high price, you might ask for a tester before you buy.

Price: $102.39 (32 percent off MSRP)

24. Top Best Perfumes for Women: Bvlgari Omnia Coral Eau De Toilette

Bvlgari created a casual scent in Omnia Coral that feels both romantic and optimistic, starting with it’s delicate color. Extremely feminine in character, this fragrance features accentuated notes of red berries, goji (also known as wolfberries) and pomegranate. At first blush it opens with bergamot and goji, centered by water lily, hibiscus and pomegranate. This soft scent finishes with a sophisticated mixture of musk and cedar. Follow up your spritz with Bvlgari’s Omnia Coral Scintillating Body Lotion to spread this scent even further.

Price: $32.44 (46 percent off MSRP)

25. Top Best Perfumes for Women: Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue

Dolce & Gabbana’s causal and breezy Light Blue evokes the feeling of a warm Sicilian summer day. This soft scent is citrusy and woody along with fresh and fruity, with mouth-watering notes of lime, lemon, green apple and cedar meshed with middle notes of rose, bamboo and jasmine, and base notes that include amber, musk and cedar. Light Blue sticks with you, so be careful not to over-spray on your clothes. Dolce & Gabbana makes Light Blue for men as well, although when it comes to men’s colognes, Dolce & Gabbana’s Pour Homme is my runaway favorite.

Price: $63.39 (27 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.