Cool Gifts for Women Who Love Jane Austen

What do you get for the woman who loves Jane Austen? Finding a cool Christmas gift can be tough, particularly if you’re shopping for a serious Austen fan. She probably already owns the complete Jane Austen book collection (and even has a copy of The Watsons, one of Jane’s unfinished books). She’s already owns multiple copies of the Colin Firth Pride & Prejudice, and even owns the Marvel Pride & Prejudice comics. If you’re shopping for gifts for the woman who seemingly already has everything related to Jane Austen, we’re here to help. We’ve rounded up a bunch of amazing gifts for any woman who loves Jane Austen. Whether she prefers the original books or the latest cinematic adaptations of Jane’s work, there’s something on the list below that is perfect for the Austen reader in your life. Read on to see all the great books, movies, jewelry, clothing, and games that Jane Austen fans will adore.

1. ‘Death Comes to Pemberley’

If she loves Pride & Prejudice, she’ll go crazy for Death Comes to Pemberley. There are lots of Pride & Prejudice “continuations” out there. Some are, frankly, terrible. Others, like Death Comes to Pemberley, are faithful, exciting additions to the modern Austen-inspired canon.

Starring the incomparable Anna Maxwell Martin as Lizzie Bennett (now Elizabeth Darcy), Death Comes to Pemberley catches up with the Darcy family several years after Lizzie and Mr. Darcy tied the knot. A grisly murder near Pemberley places an iconic character in the crosshairs of the local magistrate. But will they be executed for a crime they didn’t commit? The recent Masterpiece adaptation featuring Anna Maxwell Martin is awesome, but the original novel by P.D. James is also worth owning. Get her both, and let her decide which one she likes best for herself.

Price: $17.79 for the Blu-ray, $12.13 for the book

2. ‘Tea with Jane Austen’

Tea with Jane Austen is one of my favorite books. It’s packed with rich illustrations, and it’s also a rich treasure trove of information about the period in which Jane wrote. And yes, there are recipes, making this gift ideal for the Jane Austen fan who loves baking. If she’s ever wanted to know more about food and drink during Jane’s time, this is a must-read. To round out your gift, considering adding a tin of Emma Woodhouse’s Hartfield Mint Tea or this excellent Jane Austen Literary Mug, which is covered with great quotes.

Price: $15.38 (23 percent off MSRP)

3. ‘Jane and the Twelve Days of Christmas’

Okay, I promise not every gift idea on this list will be a book. But there are just so many great contemporary novels inspired by Jane, and it can be hard to restrain my enthusiasm.

Jane and the Twelve Days of Christmas is the perfect gift for Christmas, particularly for Jane Austen fans who also love the works of Agatha Christie. This novel follows Jane Austen as she spends the holidays with family. Mansfield Park has just been published, and is selling rather well. But the holiday fun is interrupted when a tragic accident occurs. But was it an accident, or murder? Jane feels compelled to find out.

Not sure if this book is to her taste? Consider getting her a gift subscription to Kindle Unlimited. It only costs $9.99/month, and offers her unlimited access to over a million ebooks and thousands of audio books. It’s a perfect way for her to read lots of books inspired by Jane, including a really large collection of Pride & Prejudice “continuations” that she’ll enjoy.

Price: $9.74 (43 percent off MSRP)

4. Jane Austen Action Figure

Who doesn’t want a Jane Austen action figure? She can write scathing social commentary about your other action figures, which is cool. A similar figure wearing green is also available. Another small gift to consider would be Jane Austen temporary tattoos. Either of these gifts would make great stocking stuffers for women.

Price: $11.31 (13 percent off MSRP)

5. Marrying Mr. Darcy: The Board Game

If you need a unique gift for a teacher or Jane Austen fan, this cool board game is the perfect present. In this game, you play as characters from Pride and Prejudice. Game play is divided into two stages: the initial courtship stage and the concluding proposal stage. The game can be played with as few as two players, or as many as six people. Marrying Mr. Darcy takes about an hour to play, and it’s a great game for book clubs or family game nights. If she’s not much of a board game person, try your luck with our guide to the best unique Christmas presents instead.

Price: $30

6. Out of Print ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Tote Bag

The design is this cool tote bag is an homage to Hugh Thomson’s celebrated 1894 “Peacock Edition” of the book, which was reissued in 2013. The tote is the perfect size for running errands, or making a last-minute trip to the library. A handy pouch version of this design is also available. You can shop more cool literary-inspired gifts from Out of Print here.

Price: $17.99

7. Jane Austen Women’s Pajamas

These cuddly pajamas are perfect for spending a snowy day curled up with a cup of tea and a good book. The shirt is printed with Mr. Darcy’s proposal. A variety of color options are available.

Want to see more options? Browse more Jane Austen-inspired shirts here.

Price: $49.99 – $52.99, depending on size/color selected

8. ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Typography Art Print

Postertext is a really cool company that specializes in typography art prints of famous books. The text from the book is artistically arranged to create an image inspired by the themes and characters in the book. This art print is a great choice for Jane Austen fans.

Price: $26.95 (4 percent off MSRP)

9. ‘The Annotated Persuasion’

Annotated versions of Jane Austen’s works can help both new readers and longtime fans of Jane Austen’s work to appreciate the subtle references and historical references in each novel. The The Annotated Persuasion is a particularly nice choice for annotation, as it’s arguably one of the more historically-inclined Austen novels. The Annotated Persuasion sheds light on important historical facets of this novel, which is deeply influenced by historical events related to the British Navy in general, and the Napoleonic Wars in particular.

Annotated versions of Emma, Northanger Abbey, Pride and Prejudice, and Sense and Sensibility are also available.

If she already owns the annotated versions of Jane’s works, consider a funny parody book like Pride and Prejudice and Kitties, or pick out a title from our guide to the best romance novels of 2015.

Price: $15.46 (9 percent off MSRP)

10. Jane Austen Bracelet

This great bracelet from Emery Drive is handmade, and includes one of the best quotes from Sense and Sensibility. If you’re looking for more handmade Jane Austen jewelry recommendations, we also like this cute Miniature Book Charm Quote Pendant, and this Jane Austen Necklace. As all of these items are handmade, they may take a few days to create, so order as soon as possible to make sure it’s delivered in time for Christmas.

Looking for a gift with bigger impact? If she’s a writer of Austen-inspired novels, perhaps she’d like an adjustable standing desk to do her writing on.

Price: $18

