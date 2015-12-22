Christmas Gift Ideas: Top 10 Best Gifts for Men & Women

As any parent knows, the closer we to get to Christmas, the higher the prices will go…particularly if you’re shopping for that hot holiday toy. As supplies run low at retail stores, third party sellers will emerge on the scene with the toy you want…but at prices higher than retail. The same thing often happens with gifts for adults, too. If you’re looking to do your shopping last minute, and trying to avoid price gouging, we’re here to help with an assortment of deals and sales on last minute Christmas gifts. The following 10 items are ideal gifts for the men, women, and kids left on your shopping list. Best of all, they’re deeply discounted, or provide some other kind of added bang for your buck. With prices this low, you might even be tempted to pick up a few things for yourself. Browse the latest last minute deals on Amazon here, or read on to see our hand-picked guide to the best gifts.

Need as much help as you can get? We have lots of resources for finding great Christmas gifts.

1. Buy $50 Regis Salon Gift Card, Get $10 Back

Everyone on your gift list deserves a new hair cut to ring in the new year. This gift card works at 6,000 salons nationwide, including salons operating under the MasterCuts and Regis brand names. For a limited time, you’ll get a $10 Amazon promo credit when you buy a $50 Regis Salon Gift Card. Enter the code REGISHOL10 at checkout to receive this special offer.

Want to see more gift ideas like this? Browse a huge assortment of gift cards here

Price: $50

2. Over 60 Percent Off Sterling Silver Caribbean Quartz Earrings

These unusual earrings are made from Caribbean quartz stone in bezel setting. If you’re looking for something a little unexpected, these earrings are a great gift idea for Christmas 2015. Want to see more jewelry gifts? Browse more attractive jewelry options here.

Missed the deadline for having these earrings shipped before Christmas? Check out our guide to instantly deliverable, good Christmas gifts for 2015.

Price: $58.72 (61 percent off MSRP)

3. Almost 30 Percent Off ‘The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History’

Shopping for someone who loves science? This Pulitzer-winning book is a must-read. In this funny-yet-haunting account, New Yorker writer Elizabeth Kolbert outlines the sixth mass extinction event on Planet Earth, which is occurring right now. Will human beings survive the Sixth Extinction, or are we doomed to go the way of the dinosaurs? You’ll have to read this book to find out what the experts say.

Want to see more gift ideas like this? Browse today's hottest deals on books

Price: $11.40 (29 percent off MSRP)

4. Over 65 Percent Off Sterling Silver and Diamond Square Stud Earrings

Looking for a pair of earrings that are perfect for your wife or girlfriend? This romantic studs are incredibly beautiful, and deeply discounted. They are made from conflict-free diamonds. Looking for an even cheaper gift idea? Consider this elegant Silver Diamond Micro-Cluster Pendant Necklace, which is on sale for almost 90 percent off. You might also be interested in our last-minute Christmas gift guide about the best gifts for your girlfriend.

Price: $99.99 (67 percent off MSRP)

5. Music Lessons

You won’t be able to fit this gift under the Christmas gift, but it’s still an excellent gift for kids or adults who want to learn music. Voice, piano, guitar, or violin lessons can be purchased, with classes taking place in a studio or in your own home. Prices vary depending on your geographic location, but in my zip code, I’ve seen lessons listed at prices cheaper than what’s offered by our local music store. Amazon’s also running a program where you get a free $30 Amazon gift card with purchase of a music lesson or other home service.

Price: Varies by location and instrument selected

6. H&R Block 2015 Premium + Business Tax Software + Refund Bonus Offer

Tax season is only a few months away. If you’re shopping for a friend or family member who just launched their own small business in 2015, they’ll really appreciate a thoughtful gift that can help them with taxes. Also, when you use some of your federal refund toward the purchase of an Amazon.com gift card, H&R Block will add up to a 10 percent bonus to your card. So really, this is a gift that gives back twice. This software can be downloaded, or purchased as a physical CD.

Want to see more deals like this? Browse more tax software here.

Price: $54.99 (31 percent off MSRP)

7. Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Cards

For a limited time while supplies last, save $5 when you spend $25 or more on select Buffalo Wild Wing Email Gift Cards. Just enter the code BUFWILD5 at checkout to receive discount. There’s a limit of one per customer.

Want to see more gift card options? Browse more restaurant gift cards here

8. Ouino Spanish: The 5-in-1 Complete Collection (for PC, Mac, iPad, Android)

Looking for a cheaper alternative to Rosetta Stone? The program includes over 300 lessons, 48 pronunciation exercises and hundreds of engaging games and challenges. Italian and French lessons are also available.

Price: $109 (31 percent off MSRP)

9. ‘The Atlantic’

Shopping for an intellectual, or a curious young student? This is a nice gift idea. The Atlantic magazine is a leading journal of American thought, culture, and politics. Simply print out a gift notification card, and you’ll have the perfect placeholder gift for Christmas morning.

Want more gift numbers? Browse more print and digital magazine subscriptions here.

Price: $24.50 (65 percent off MSRP)

10. $25 Off $100 Makita Orders

Planning on buying some new power tools to give as a gift? Spend $100, and get $25 off your total. You could use this promotion to get an additional discount off already-reduced prices on things like a Hypoid Saw or an LXT Radio with Blue Tooth.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.