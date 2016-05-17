Graduation Gifts: Top 10 Best Laptops

>

Are you looking for the perfect graduation gift for a friend or family member? Graduation is a really special time in a young person’s life, whether they are graduating from high school, college or even an advanced degree. The ceremony is a symbol of their achievement, and their transition into adulthood. This is the perfect time to surprise them with a nice gift to show how much you care and how proud you are of their accomplishments. If you are shopping for a child, grandchild, or another special family member, a more expensive gift may be in order to mark this special occasion. Laptops are the perfect gift for grads. They are everything a gift should be – useful and practical, but also coveted and stylish. Best of all, with the new chromebooks and tablet laptops that have come out in recent years, laptop computers don’t have to break the bank, either. You will find ideas for all price ranges in the list below. There is definitely a laptop out there for your special graduate!

1. Acer Chromebook 11.6-Inch Laptop

Chromebooks have been extremely popular since their release because of their affordability, ease of use, and flexibility. They can be picked up and taken anywhere, and they are easy to stow in a purse or backpack because they are smaller than regular laptops. They are made of a durable construction so you don’t need a special padded case to carry them like you may with other, fancier laptops. This is great for students and young adults who are constantly on the go. The best part is, with so much of work being done online and in the cloud these days, you can use Chromebooks for just about everything, without the need for lots of memory or hard drive space. This Chromebook from Acer is a great price, and it comes with 2 GB of RAM, 16GB internal storage, and up to 9 hours of battery life.

Price: $173.88 with free shipping (3 percent off MSRP)

2. HP 15.6″ Laptop

if you are looking for something more traditional, with plenty of space for storing documents, music, pictures, as well as software, this laptop from HP might just be it. This laptop is still relatively inexpensive, but it comes with all of the standard features of more pricey computers. It has Microsoft Windows 10 as the operating system, a nice graphics card and processor, a 500GB hard drive and even a webcam included. It has gotten extremely high reviews on Amazon.com, with customers noting how easy it is to set up and use, and how fast it runs. This would be a nice laptop to carry around campus their Freshman year of college!

Price: $264.35 with free shipping

3. Asus 15.6-Inch Laptop

Here is a sleek and stylish 15.6 inch laptop from Asus. It is a little bit higher in price range, so you can expect some more exciting features on this model. It comes with a Full HD screen, providing more visual clarity on video, photos and games (this means better Skype calls for you while they are away at college, work or travelling!), a powerful Intel Cre processor, 4GB of RAM and 500GB of memory. It is equipped with WiGi 802.11ac, which means internet speeds up to 3x faster than the usual 802.11n. Best of all, it has a 1 year warranty in case of any accidents.

Price: $369.99 with free Shipping (26% off MSRP)

4. Dell 5000 Series Touchscreen Pro Laptop

This touchscreen laptop from Dell combines the technology of a traditional laptop computer with that of a tablet, with touchscreen capabilities giving you much more intuitive control over your software and browsing. This computer is professional quality so it would be great for a college student or a young adult entering the workforce. It features an AMD Quad-Core Processor with 4MG cache and up to 3 GHZ core speed and Radeon R5 graphics card. It also has 8GB of RAM, a backlit keyboard, Dell 2.0 speakers and Windows 8 included. If you want to get a hard-hitting machine that is still relatively inexpensive, this is the laptop for you.

Price: $449.99 with free shipping (44 percent off MSRP)

5. HP 15.6″ Full-HD Laptop

Here is another excellent quality machine from HP, this time with even more awesome features. This Full-HD laptop is the number one best seller on Amazon in laptops, and we can see why! It comes with a massive 1TB hard drive, Intel Dual-Core processor, 8GB of memory and 5400RPM hard drive. It has tons of excellent reviews on Amazon.com, many from gamers, professionals, and students alike who all agree this is an excellent laptop computer for all purposes.

Price: $459.99 and free shipping

6. HP Stream 11.6-Inch Notebook

If you want the high quality of an HP laptop but without the high price, the HP Stream is a nice mid-level option for you. This $200 laptop comes with many of the same features as more expensive options. It has 2GB of RAM (which your gift recipient can also add more of later if they choose), a 32GB Solid State hard drive and a sharp LED screen. This laptop is as inexpensive as a Chromebook, but it has more freedom with the use of its software. it even comes with a personal subscription to Windows Office 365 for one full year. This laptop would be a really nice gift for any graduate!

Price: $189.95 and free shipping (5 percent off MSRP)

7. Samsung Chromebook 2 11.6 Inch Laptop

Here is another inexpensive and yet extremely stylish Chromebook, this time from Samsung. Samsung is known worldwide for great quality computers, and this Chromebook stands up to the competition in a big way. It is hugely popular, with almost 800 customer reviews on Amazon.com and an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. This Chromebook is extremely thin and lightweight, making it perfect for students or anyone who does not want to carry around a heavy laptop bag or backpack. It has all of the features to keep your graduate happy, including an Intel Celeron processor, 2GB of RAM, a 16 GB Solid-State hard drive and an LED lit screen.

Price: $218.89 with free Shipping (12 percent off MSRP)

8. Apple MMGF2LL/A MacBook Air 13.3-Inch Laptop (128 GB) NEWEST VERSION

If you really want to spoil someone on their graduation day, an Apple MacBook Air is the way to go. Macbook Air is top of the line when it comes to style, ease of use, processing power and popularity. It does not get any easier than an Apple laptop, with extremely user friendly software and user interfaces. Most young adults these days use Apple products incuding iPhones, iPads and iPods, so when you give them an Apple laptop you guarantee that all of their devices will work together seamlessly for an extremely pleasent and user friendly experience. This MacBook Air comes equipped with top of the line hardware including 128GB of memory, a 1.6 GHz DualCore Intel Processor, 8GM of RAM and a LED backlit widescreen display. It even has up to 12 hours of battery life, much longer than most laptops. This is definitely the perfect gift for any grad if you want to make them really happy this graduation!

Price: $999

9. ASUS 15.6-inch Full-HD Laptop

ASUS does not only make Chromebooks – they also make high quality, full blown laptops that will fit in with the best of them! This ASUS laptop is a bit more expensive than others on this list because it is made of much higher quality components and it has even more processing power. This laptop is extra large with a 15.6 inch full HD screen. It has Windows 10 already installed and has a 2.3 GHz processor from Intel for fast processing speeds. The 256GB Solid State hard drive equals super fast boot times and program launches, and it has an extra long lasting 38 Whr polymer battery.

Price: $549 with free shipping

10. Dell Inspiron 11.6″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop

Last but not least, here is something really special! If you are having a hard time choosing whether a tablet or a laptop would be th best gift for your graduate, you don’t have to fret because you can get both. This Dell Inspirion 2-in-1 Laptop has the ability to transform from a typical laptop computer into a tablet extremely quickly and easily, giving you the processing power and software of a traditional laptop combined with the user friendliness and intuitive handling of a tablet. This computer comes with an Intel Pentium processor, Inten HD graphics card, Truelife LED backlit screen, webcam, Wifi, and HDMI and Bluetooth connections. It has Stereo MaxxAudio speakers and up to 11 hours of battery life.

Price: $338.98 with free Shipping

