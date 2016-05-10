20 Best Face Creams for Women: Which Is Right for You?

Getting older definitely has its challenges and rewards. I know, as I’ve moved on in years, that my face, once perfectly wrinkle free, shows that I’ve spent a lot of time laughing, squinting at the sun while forgetting to wear sunscreen, and occasionally over-indulging (just a little, honest.) That’s when it’s time to boot out the drugstore moisturizer, and turn to the professional level cosmetic geniuses who deliver, albeit at a price, the best face creams for women.

I am certain they make a difference. The question is – are they worth it? There’s simply no single solution that fits every kind of skin type or issue, but so many of the face creams on the market today have been clinically tested and they’ve been proven to show remarkable results.

One of the keys to making sure whichever moisturizer you prefer is going to be effective, is to thoroughly cleanse your face before using them. You’d be amazed at how many women don’t. Washing literally primes your skin to accept all the botanicals, nutrients and moisture that your favorite product delivers.

That same thinking holds true with nearly all of your beauty rituals. I’m always surprised when women tell me they go to bed without first washing their face. Just think about how your pillowcase delivers all those layers of old makeup right back into your skin. Imagine how difficult it is for your pores to breathe, and your skin to rejuvenate. Sleep is actually the time when your skin most actively regenerates the new cells that will keep you looking young and vibrant.

In searching for the best face creams that deliver real results, there are many to choose from. Some act as stand-alones, while others work as part of a skin care system that includes cleansing, toning, exfoliating, and then hydrating.

While some of our favorite moisturizing products are pretty expensive, many come with starter kits so you can affordably find the brand that delivers your desired results. Or you can trust the users who swear by their ability to make them look younger, less wrinkled and more luminous. If you’re searching for the fountain of youth, these might be the trickle of hope that you need. Here are my recommendations for the Top 20 Best Skin Creams for Women.

1. Jan Marini Skin Research Transformation Face Cream

You’ll go way beyond simple hydration with this luxurious, patented growth factor, peptide and antioxidant anti-aging cream for women. This cream is the ultimate in healing and repair, if you’re looking for dramatic improvement in the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and aging skin.

Transformation face cream utilizes ingredients specifically tailored to signal certain activities, including the rebuilding and repair of damaged cells, making it excellent for maintaining and augmenting the appearance of youthful, healthy skin. This face cream can also be used to help improve damaged or sensitive skin.

Lightly emollient, this moisturizer is suitable for every skin type. The product immediately absorbs into your skin, imparting its healing technologies, and leaving your face with a silky and refined texture. With regular use, you should experience smoother looking skin, as well as a visible decrease in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

If you’re looking for a lightweight anti-aging cream, Jan Marini Age Intervention Peptide Extreme is a great choice. If you prefer a serum over a face cream, Jan Marini Skin Research C-Esta Serum might be just what you’re looking for. Both of these products get a nod as Amazon’s Choice.

Price: $79 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Effectively moisturizes without feeling greasy

Evens out skin tone

A little goes a long way

Doesn’t cause breakouts

Cons:

Pretty spendy

Not as moisturizing as some

Scent wasn’t appealing to some

2. L’Occitane Immortelle Divine Cream

Voted best Anti-Aging Miracle Cream by the Anti-Aging Beauty Bible, Immortelle Divine Cream is an incredible anti-aging day cream for complete skin rejuvenation. Your skin deserves the supreme nourishment and comfort of this silky cream that enhances both your skin’s radiance and tone.

Your facial contours will appear lifted and redefined, and wrinkles appear smoothed. Immortelle Divine Cream gives you beautiful skin that looks visibly brighter and younger-looking. Its silky texture melts deliciously into your freshly cleaned face, moisturizing and relieving tightness. This innovative moisturizer acts from the heart of the epidermis to help maintain your skin’s youthful appearance.

To keep your eyes looking as young as the rest of your face, try L’Occitane Immortelle Divine Eyes. Before you use any moisturizers, you first should completely cleanse your face. L’Occitane Immortelle Precious Cleansing Foam would be a perfect choice.

All of L’Occitane’s face products get amazing reviews from users, so the expense definitely seems worth it.

Price: $110

Pros:

Goes on smoothly and a little goes a long way

Effective at lightening age spots

Leaves skin feeling silky and smooth

Moisturizing without feeling greasy or sticky

Cons:

Quite expensive

Floral fragrance may be too much for some

Doesn’t contain SPF

Cannot be used on eye area

3. Korres Greek Yoghurt Moisturizing Face Cream

We all know that yogurt is good for your body, but who knew it would be good for your face too? That’s the philosophy behind this Korres face cream. This is a daily moisturizing cream formulated with real Greek yogurt to soothe and nourish your dry, stressed, sun weary skin.

The real Greek yogurt provides instant hydration to give you a dewy, fresh look. This face cream for women is especially good for those with very dry skin. It contains full-fat, Greek yogurt, which is a natural source of proteins, vitamins, and minerals.

Korres also makes a Greek Yoghurt Advanced Nourishing Sleeping Facial, to hydrate and care for your skin while you sleep. It’s a genius idea because that is the most active time of day for producing new skin cells. For cleansing, toning and eye makeup removal, try Korres Milk Proteins Gentle Cream Foaming Cleanser.

Price: $36

Pros:

Well priced compared to many

Moisturizes well without feeling greasy

Good for sensitive skin

Light, pleasant scent

Cons:

Not as moisturizing as some

Can pill up under makeup

Not the best for oily skin

4. Jack Black Double Duty Facial Moisturizer

The thing I love about Jack Black stuff is that it’s great for both women and men. When you’re sharing a bathroom, who really wants to have separate moisturizers, eye creams and facial products? My husband and I share our favorites, and it works out swimmingly.

The nice thing about this lightweight formula is that it acts as your daily broad-spectrum sunscreen and an advanced facial treatment in one. The emollient lotion visibly improves skin’s overall appearance and provides lasting hydration without oiliness or heaviness. It’s ideal for all skin types, from dry to combination-oily, the fragrance-free formula is packed with antioxidants, sheer moisturizers and vitamins.

To keep your skin healthy and young-looking from the inside out, try Jack Black’s Protein Booster Skin Serum. While you’re at it, moisturize and protect your precious lips as well with Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm.

Price: $28

Pros:

Excellent for women and men to share

Sheer lightweight formula works well under makeup

Contains daily sunscreen with SPF 20

Good for those with oily skin

Cons:

May cause breakouts

Scent was unpleasant for some

Not as effective for deep moisturizing

Contains parabens

5. Perricone MD Face Finishing Moisturizer

This bestselling moisturizer is rich in corrective antioxidants to hydrate, nourish and leave your skin glowing. With Alpha Lipoic Acid, DMAE and Vitamin C Ester, it helps decrease the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It gets rave reviews for increasing the radiance of your skin, while it hydrates and plumps.

Although this face cream for women is quite lightweight, Face Finishing Moisturizer features a luxuriously rich texture, and feels smooth and soothing on the skin. It gives you a more visibly radiant and glowing appearance.

To make sure you’re cleansing your skin thoroughly, try Perricone MD Citrus Facial Wash or Perricone MD Nutritive Cleanser.

Price: $37.68 (42 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Non-greasy formula allows skin to breathe

Does not cause breakouts

Evens skin tone while diminishing fine lines

Leaves skin soft and dewy

Cons:

Pretty spendy

Fragrance is unappealing to some

May not be hydrating enough for those with dry skin

May not absorb well enough for some

6. Amazon’s Choice: Jurlique Moisture Replenishing Day Cream

For skin that needs lasting moisture and deep hydration, this replenishing cream delivers the goods. With a skin softening formula, it protects your skin from environmental toxins, while soothing and healing.

This face cream for women is enriched with avocado oil, which helps prevent moisture loss and dehydration, as well as comfort delicate skin. Especially good for those with dry skin, count on feeling moisturized all day long. Not only does it get rave reviews, it’s Amazon’s Choice as well.

For moisturizing while you sleep, Jurlique Herbal Recovery Night Cream is filled with botanical extracts that improve your skin’s elasticity and overall healthy appearance.

Price: $52.25

Pros:

Leaves skin moisturized all day long

Calming and comforting for delicate skin

Protects against environmental aggressors

Very good for dry skin

Cons:

May not be best for oily skin

Heavy scent is off-putting to some

Pretty spendy

Change in formulation receives some complaints

7. ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

This multi-benefit, anti-aging moisturizer was formulated to reduce the depth of wrinkles, and improve skin’s firmness after just 15 days of use. Sounds good, right? But what’s behind the bold promise is a formula designed to create lifting with boosted collagen support.

Enriched with marine algae patina pavonica, this cream combines the powers of gingko biloba and liposomes, to create lasting results that show due to increased cell renewal, more skin elasticity and firmness. Botanical extracts like mimosa and rose also help to tone and firm, and create a foundation for healthier skin.

Price: $121.60

Pros:

Feels smooth and soothing on the skin

Tackles tough wrinkles, reducing depth noticeably

Improves firmness and elasticity

Good botanical ingredients

Cons:

Super darned expensive

Might not be best for sensitive, acne prone skin

Some reports of odd scent

8. Elizabeth Arden Prevage Anti-Aging Moisture Cream

When it comes to anti-aging face cream for women, Elizabeth Arden is a leader in the industry, and this moisturizer is another power hitter. First, this concentrated moisturizer hydrates and nourishes your skin, leaving it smooth and supple.

Second, it protects your skin with broad spectrum SPF 30, which makes it a winner for protecting your face from the leading cause of wrinkles, sun damage. With antioxidants to protect your skin’s moisture barrier, and a green tea blend that soothes irritated skin, while restoring its natural balance, this face cream for women promises to reverse the signs of aging and sun damage.

Another

Price: $132

Pros:

Helps to reverse the signs of aging

Prevents sun damage with SPF 30

Excellent for dry, sensitive skin

Leaves skin soft and smooth

Cons:

Fragrance can be a drawback

Pretty expensive

Can irritate eyes

Some packaging problems reported

9. Natura Bisse The Cure Cream

The Cure is an innovative, multi-action formula that intensely hydrates, repairs and detoxifies your skin with the first application. Time and the environment eventually wreck havoc on your skin. You can actually slow the aging process, as you detoxify and hydrate your skin with this cream.

It is infused with the innovative peptide complex, SIRT-AP, which prolongs the lifespan of skin cells, repairs cell damage, and protects cells from oxidation to keep your skin young. Detox-Diet Complex detoxifies the skin and revitalizes cells. Hydrogen peroxide hydrates, lightens, and diminishes the appearance of dark spots. Start the day feeling fresh and revitalized.

To reduce fine lines and wrinkles and diminish dark circles around your eyes, try Natura Bisse The Cure Sheer Eye. For more illumination, Natura Bisse Essential Shock Intense Cream restores super dry skin and give it beautiful glowing look.

Price: $177 (16 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Works great under foundation

Doesn’t look or feel greasy

Leaves skin fresh and dewy

Feels soothing on your skin

Cons:

Darned expensive

No SPF

Not effective for every user

10. La Roche-Posay Redermic C

La Roche-Posay’s Redermic C visibly plumps skin and reduces the appearance of wrinkles. This anti-wrinkle cream is suitable for even the most sensitive skin. With fragmented hyaluronic acid to visibly plump up your skin, this non-greasy, velvety formula is adapted to be especially effective for those with dry skin.

You can use it as your daily moisturizer to visibly reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles and to improve your skin’s firm feel. Plus it has the benefit of skin brightening vitamin C. It also has an immediate blurring effect on uneven skin tone to give you a smoother, more flawless look.

While this moisturizer is geared for very dry skin, you can also get this face cream formulated for normal/combination skin as well.

Price: $41.24 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Effectively smooths fine lines

Keeps skin feeling hydrated and smooth

Doesn’t feel oily or greasy

Well priced compared to many

Cons:

Not effective for everyone

Fragrance an issue for some

Metal tube can split

11. Meaningful Beauty Antioxidant Day Crème

If you’re looking for a super lightweight face cream to wear under makeup, this moisturizing cream from Meaningful beauty does double duty as both a moisturizer and face protector. It helps to guard your skin from environmental stressors, and diminishes the visible signs of aging.

This multifunctional formula features a broad spectrum SPF 20, which we give it props for. It’s formulated with skin brightening vitamin C, that helps to protect the skin, while smoothing out the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and fighting off other visible signs of premature aging.

Antioxidants and revitalizing botanicals, like melon complex, help to brighten and clarify your skin, helping to firm, tone and increase luminosity. It gives you optimum moisture, without feeling heavy or greasy.

Price: $40

Pros:

Lightweight formula is great under makeup

Contains antioxidants and skin brightening botanicals

Props for having SPF 20

Well priced compared to many

Cons:

May be too heavy for oily skin types

Has kind of a sunscreen smell

Small bottle for the price

12. ORLANE PARIS Super-Moisturizing Light Cream

Beauty is one part art and a whole lot of science, and this face cream combines both. Drawing inspiration from the latest hyaluronic acid injection techniques and esthetic discoveries, ORLANE PARIS Super-Moisturizing Light Cream offers intense anti-aging hydration, in a formula that’s incredibly light in texture.

In the luxury category of face creams for women, this one helps to restore suppleness and radiance, for skin that looks healthy and youthful. This effective moisturizer features our fave beauty darling, hyaluronic acid, which re-plumps the epidermis, releases production of your skin’s moisturizing molecules and encourages cell renewal.

Aquatic plants help capture, retain and redistribute water according to your skin’s needs to restore both radiance and youthfulness. For an intensive hydration treatment, ideal for dehydrated skin or skin subjected to extreme climatic conditions, consider ORLANE PARIS Super-Moisturizing Concentrate.

Want to tackle those tricky lip lines? Target those tiny vertical crags and cracks with ORLANE PARIS Extreme Line-Reducing Lip Care.

Price: $165

Pros:

Uses the latest technology to fight wrinkles

Restores radiance

Encourages cell renewal

Hydrates well

Cons:

Super spendy

13. Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer

Juice Beauty’s Stem Cellular anti-wrinkle moisturizer hydrates your skin with a proprietary blend of apple, grape and lemon fruit stem cells infused into a Vitamin C, resveratrol-rich grapeseed formula that helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Its certified organic, antioxidant-rich ingredients hydrate and improve your skin’s elasticity for lasting, advanced, age defying results.

Antioxidant-rich jojoba and shea help moisturize and hydrate as they fight free radical damage and firm your skin. Vitamin C helps to improve your skin’s luminosity. This anti-aging moisturizer provides essential fatty acid emollients and powerful antioxidant action with evening primrose, linseed and borage seed.

Juice Beauty Antioxidant Serum helps to maximize the performance of the Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer by preparing the skin to absorb its rich antioxidant benefits. To deliver rich hydration around eye area with organic antioxidant-rich jojoba and shea, consider Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Eye Treatment.

Price: $70

Pros:

Effectively moisturizes

Visibly brightens skin

Goes on smoothly without leaving skin greasy or shiny

Unique pump dispenser minimizes waste

Cons:

Fragrance is too much for some

May not be suitable for sensitive skin

No SPF

Pump dispenser may prevent use of all the product in the jar

14. skyn ICELAND Pure Cloud Cream

Winter weather can ravage your skin. Cosmetic procedures put it through the wringer. Prolonged sun exposure leaves your skin pink and dry. What you’re left with is stressed, irritated, dehydrated skin that needs immediate relief. Pure Cloud Cream is the cosmetic equivalent of kid gloves for your face.

It is incredibly soothing and comforting. This light-as-air, super-hydrating face cream for women provides hyper-protection and healing relief for uber-sensitive skin. It is formulated to rescue skin from external aggressors like harsh weather, and provide comfort after dermatological procedures and surgeries.

It pampers and calms stressed skin. Irritation and inflammation are soothed away, while peptides stimulate the release of feel-good endorphins. Your skin will feel nurtured, and hydrated to return it to its natural, healthy state. Oat extract, a natural anti-irritant, actively reduces discomfort after skin trauma. A neuropeptide helps relieve skin irritation.

Hydrolyzed rice protein helps preserve healthy collagen. Almond oil, rich in vitamins A, B and E, provides intense hydration. Sodium hyaluronate helps restore moisture, clarity, and plumpness to your skin. Bisabolol, an anti-irritant derived from chamomile, helps calm and soothe while aloe moisturizes and helps heal.

Give the boot to those pesky under eye bags too, with the firming and toning skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels. For a cool and refreshing all over face experience, try the skyn ICELAND Saving Face Kit.

Price: $55

Pros:

A little goes a long way

Leaves skin feeling soft and smooth

Non-greasy formula doesn’t clog pores

Provides soothing and effective moisture

Cons:

Texture can seem somewhat odd

Not as moisturizing as some

The scent isn’t for everyone

15. HydroPeptide Face Lift Advanced Ultra-Lift Moisturizer

When a face cream calls itself face lift, you kind of have to try it out, especially if you’ve been coveting a little cosmetic surgery, but don’t have the budget. This super hydrating face cream gets its kick from a powerful pack of peptides that work to reinforce your skin’s defenses, and keep it looking fresh and young.

With an anti-aging, antioxidant formula that fights environmental skin stressors like pollution, while your skin drinks in lightweight hydration that lasts. It helps to minimize age spots, and restore your skin’s firmness and health.

While it’s good for all skin types, aging skin and normal to oily skin report lots of benefits from regular use. With hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and jojoba oil, your skin will thank you for the love.

Price: $78

Pros:

Not heavy or greasy

Excellent for normal to oily skin types

Leaves skin feeling super moisturized

Antioxidant formula fights environmental damage

Cons:

Semi-spendy

Not moisturizing enough for dry skin types

Fresh citrusy scent

May irritate sensitive skin

16. DDF Ultra-Lite Oil-Free Moisturizing Dew

We all need moisture. Our faces need moisture. But not everyone needs a rich, emollient style face cream. Some of us need something lighter because we already have somewhat oily skin. That’s when the DDF Ultra-Lite Oil-Free Moisturizing Dew comes to the rescue. Even its name sounds so fresh and light, and indeed, this is an oil-free, fragrance-free, and dye-free moisturizer.

One of the best face creams for women with acne prone skin, it absorbs quickly, to hydrate without clogging your pores. This lightweight formula moisturizes your skin by restoring water levels, and strengthening the moisture barrier, to help protect your skin from environmental damage.

DDF Blemish Foaming Cleanser is formulated with an active blemish inhibitor to reduce oil without over-drying your skin. To keep your skin smooth and blemish free, DDF’s Glycolic 10% Exfoliating Oil Control Gel will give you a gorgeous glow and it helps with cell renewal.

Price: $39

Pros:

Leaves skin well moisturized without feeling greasy

Well priced compared to many

A little goes a long way

Excellent for those with oily skin

Cons:

Unusual texture is off-putting to some

Not suitable for those who need heavy moisture

May cause skin irritation

17. Osmotics Cosmeceuticals Blue Copper 5 Prime

A silky luxurious anti-aging face cream, Blue Copper 5 Prime contains powerful copper peptide (50% more active) to promote collagen and elastin synthesis. This face cream reinforces your skin’s natural defense system to fight oxidative damage. It targets signs of hormonal aging for skin 40+.

This formula visibly tightens, lifts and sculpts facial contours. It is blended with patented new Tetrapeptide for ultimate lifting and sculpting action. It’s also loaded with epidermal growth factor to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. The cream is infused with natural artichoke leaf extract to prevent degradation of your skin’s collagen, unveiling a firmer, softer, smoother, brighter and younger looking complexion.

Visibly lift and tighten sagging eyelids with Osmotics Cosmeceuticals Blue Copper 5 Prime Eye. And for fighting those nasty lip wrinkles, try Osmotics Blue Copper 5 Lip and Tuck.

Price: $81.18

Pros:

Especially effective for more mature skin

Reduces wrinkles

Increases tautness and improves skin texture

Cons:

More expensive than some

Scent has a chemical profile

Not effective for every user

18. 3LAB Super Cream

While we wouldn’t always recommend a face cream for women in this price range, we were too intrigued by this product to leave it off our list of favorites. This super-charged cream utilizes breakthrough ingredient X-50 and Intelligent Targeting Device Technology (ITD), the newest evolution in effectively delivering targeted repair as needed, where needed.

Combined with 3LAB’s signature Bio-Engineered Renewal Complex and apple stem cell technology, to provide the look of total skin rejuvenation to visibly combat the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and skin imperfections. You’ll notice results in a matter of days. This cream literally regenerates cells through the use of Phytocell Tec and Nano Claire GY(TM).

It also delivers effective lightening and brightening, enhancing your skin’s luminosity while it minimizes the appearance of pores. To effectively fight dark under eye shadows, 3LAB Super Eye Treatment effectively battles sagging skin and bags in days. Put your wrinkle fighting mojo into hyperdrive with 3LAB Super Face Serum to hydrate skin, increase collagen and reduce wrinkles.

Price: $900

Pros:

Extremely effective at brightening complextion

Increases luminosity

Reduces wrinkles

Cons:

Super expensive

Best when used as a system of products

19. Top Rated: Erno Laszlo Hydraphel Intensive Night Cream

Who doesn’t want to wake up looking better and younger than they did the day before? This night cream from Erno Laszlo helps to reverse prior damage and tighten your skin overnight. The fatty acids and antioxidants, this intensive anti-aging moisturizer hydrates, tones and restore the skin while you sleep.

This rich cream is especially effective for those with severely dry and damage skin, and is packed with softening oils like avocado, jojoba and sunflower to energize and moisturize while you rest and regenerate, leaving your skin lifted, refreshed and glowing.

Super clean skin is the key to preparing your face to be fully nourished by your best moisturizer. Erno Laszlo’s Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar is the perfect solution to a complete clean. For daytime moisturizing, Erno Laszlo Phelityl Day Lotion moisturizes and protects your skin with SPF 30.

Price: $120

Pros:

Good for very dry and damaged skin types

Artificial fragrance free

Improves skin while you sleep

Super moisturizing

Cons:

On the spendy side

May not be best for regular or oilier skin types

20. Laboratoires Filorga Paris Time-Filler Absolute Wrinkles Correction Cream

Filorga time-filler absolute wrinkles correction cream takes the best non-surgical, anti-aging expertise and combines it with skin enhancing ingredients to create a skin corrector that we’re all searching for. This face cream for women counteracts existing wrinkles with a tripeptide formula that relaxes your skin, to reduce the appearance of wrinkles caused by sagging.

Using a powerful peptide, combined with NCTF, the Filorga’s exclusive complex containing revitalizing and anti-aging ingredients, this popular face cream cream also fights dryness using encapsulated hyaluronic acid, which provides deeper moisture diffusion and a visible pumpling effect.

This face cream also contains and exfoliating ingredient to visibly smooth your skin, and leave it looking soft, hydrated and firm.

Price: $89

Pros:

Hyaluronic acid formula moisturizes well

Exfoliates to leave skin extra smooth

Targets and minimizes wrinkles

Leaves skin looking noticeably younger

Cons:

Expensive compared to some

Not effective for every user

Scent is unpleasant to some

Can cause breakouts

