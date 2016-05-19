50 Best Gifts for Your Husband: The Ultimate List (2018)

Your husband is the most important man in your life. The right gift can show him just how much you care about him. If you’re on the hunt for a gift for his birthday, your anniversary, or an upcoming holiday, our gift guide is here to help. We’ve compiled a list of great gifts for your spouse, no matter what the occasion. Our guide includes a few cheap gifts for those “just because” days, as well as gifts with a higher price tag that are perfect for important anniversaries or milestone birthdays.

We’ll be adding to this list every month, until we reach 101 creative and cool gift ideas for him. Bookmark this page and check back regularly to see all the latest and greatest gift ideas we’ve discovered. Want even more resources to help you find that perfect gift? Check out our guide to the best gifts for men, the best gifts for dads, and the best cheap gifts for men.

1. Yard Machines 140cc 20-Inch Push Mower

Is your current mower getting old and unreliable? Did you recently move to a house with a bigger yard? Maybe your husband would appreciate a new lawn mower to help keep your grass perfectly trimmed. This inexpensive mower from Yard Machines is lightweight, making it easy to maneuver as he trims small yards or slight grades. A tight turning radius helps with edges and curves. It may not be the biggest or more powerful mower out there, but it’s a solid option for those on a budget, or those with a small or medium-sized yard.

Not sure if this mower is right for your lawn care needs? Get more guidance from our articles on the best lawn mowers and the best robot lawn mowers.

Price: $149.99

2. Mini-Bar Hollow Book With Flask & Shot Glasses

Shopping for a guy who loves books, booze, or “Bond, James Bond”? This cool gift lets him feel mysterious and cool. The hidden compartment in this book has room for two shot glasses, plus a flask that can be custom engraved. Whether he enjoys Hemingway’s books or Hemingway’s philosophy on cocktails, he’ll definitely appreciate this unique gift.

Looking for similar gift ideas? You could also consider a plain book safe for stashing valuables, or a custom book safe that’s designed to hold a handgun.

Price: $95

3. Cardinham Killigrew Vintage Shave Kit

Old school shaving kits are a great gift for the man who appreciates the way things were done in generations past. This vintage-inspired shave kit comes in a masculine wood gift box. Inside, the box is lined with fabric for a wonderful vintage feel. The shave kit contains the following: razor, shave brush, shave balm, shaving cream, and bowl.

If he’s the kind of guy who likes to shake up his grooming routine from day to day, consider adding some of John Allan’s Slick Water pre-shave lotion or some Proraso after-shave lotion to his gift set.

Price: $64

4. Artisan Vinegar Kit

Looking for a creative gift for the man who loves to cook? This fun DIY kit lets him make culinary vinegars for use as salad dressing, homemade quick pickles, in artisan cocktails, or for making a tangy antipasto plate. The kit comes with sterilizer, accessories, and containers for six bottles of vinegar. The kit lets you make three different flavor of vinegar: an Asian-inspired orange and lemongrass vinegar with star anise, a classic tarragon vinegar, and an intensely flavorful rosemary and peppercorn vinegar.

Want to get him a culinary gift that’s even more fun? How about a mozzarella and ricotta cheesemaker’s kit?

Price: $49.95

5. PicoBrew Zymatic Beer Brewing System

Does your husband take his home brew seriously? It might be time to upgrade his home brewing operation with this high-tech brewing appliance. The PicoBrew Zymatic brewing system is controlled by advanced process automation software. The resulting brewing set-up looks clean, and it’s even pretty enough to sit on your kitchen counter. This system is also much less labor-intensive than traditional home brew methods, making great for older guys who might have aches and pains that get in the way when they’re brewing. With a recipe library of hundreds of award-winning craft beers, your husband can brew lots of unusual and classic beer styles in the comfort of your home.

The big downside here is the price tag. If this brewing setup is too rich for your blood, you can opt for a reasonably priced, traditional home brew kit from Monster Brew.

Price: $1,999

6. Mojio Car Monitoring System

Whether your hubby is an expert mechanic or just has a passing interest in car culture, he’ll appreciate this smart car monitoring system. The Mojio device plugs into any car’s On-Board Diagnostic port (which is standard in all cars from 1996 onward), and gives him tons of information about the current state of his car. The Mojio tracks the car’s current location (great in case of theft), as well as diagnosing any mechanical issues that crop up as he drives. When used in concert with the Mojio Gauge app, he can get a better understanding of why a warning light has turned on, and understand if the issue requires immediate attention. If something goes wrong with the car, he can bring it into the shop, already knowing what the problem will be before he talks to the mechanic. A similar product, the Automatic, is another option to consider (it’s about $50 cheaper than the Mojio).

Want more gift ideas for car guys? Consider one of our top recommendations for portable car jump starters, or browse our guide to the best gifts for car guys.

Price: $149

7. Hobie Mirage Oasis Tandem Kayak

If you love to spend time outdoors together, this tandem kayak is a great way to explore the lakes near your home. This kayak is unique because it operates with pedals, making it great for couples where one or both parties have limited upper body strength. You can propel the kayak forward with pedals alone, or use paddles as well. Going hands-free makes it easier to eat, fish, or use binoculars while you explore a lake or pond. A solo version of the pedal kayak is also available. You can also browse cheap kayaks on sale here.

Price: $3,449

8. Autel Robotics X-Star Premium Drone With 4K Camera

With every passing year, more and more guys get into the drone hobby. Some guys like to race drones against their friends, while others like to take their drones out to scenic areas and take photos of wildlife or natural landscapes. Some guys in the real estate or construction industries have even taken to using drones on the job, taking photos of homes, or getting an aerial view of construction sites.

If your hubby thinks drones are cool, he might be interested in this very nice model from Autel Robotics. In addition to coming in a highly visible shade of orange, the drone stands out because it uses the Starpoint Positioning System. This enables more precise flying, even if he’s out in the boonies where GPS signals are unavailable. The remote is easy to use, and has a nice LCD screen to show flight info. There are one-touch controls for takeoff and landing, as well as starting the motors and calling the drone back home. The drone comes with a durable hard case, as well as a 64GB MicroSD card that can record over two hours of 4K video. While flying time is a little short at just 25 minutes, fast charging is supported. You can also grab a spare drone battery for him so he can get right back out there.

Has your husband talked about getting into the drone racing hobby? He might need a faster drone. You can research gift ideas for him in our guides to the fastest racing drones and the best FPV goggles from drone racing.

Price: $899 (25 percent off MSRP)

9. Samsung Radiant360 R7 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Speaker

When it comes home audio, you can spend quite a lot of money to get the best quality sound. While you could drop two grand on something like the Devialet Phantom speaker, a much more affordable home audio option is a Samsung Radiant360 R7 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Speaker. It’s an attractive design, and offers 360 degree, omnidirectional sound. Streaming music from his phone is easy, and a single speaker fills a room with sound.

Looking for an even cheaper Bluetooth speaker option that still looks attractive in your home? The Honeycomb by Sounder is only about $40, and it might be the perfect option for a guy who wants a more portable audio solution.

Price: $377.99 (16 percent off MSRP)

10. HP ENVY 34-Inch All-in-One Desktop

While some guys are perfectly content with a small display, some men really do need a larger screen. A big display is great for design work, video editing, gaming, or any kind of multi-app multitasking. This curved display looks cool, but also gives your husband a more immersive computing experience. This all-in-one has an Intel Core i5 processor, 12GB RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. If your husband needs a new computer for work or home, this is a great option to consider. If, however, the price isn’t within your budget, you can browse more all-in-one computers on sale here.

Price: $1,399.99 (18 percent off MSRP)

11. Garmin Fenix 3 HR GPS Training Watch

If your husband is training for a marathon, triathlon, or other endurance event, a training watch can help him get the most out of each workout. This training watch has GPS, so it gives very accurate running data. It’s also waterproof, and recommended for swimming. The colorful display is easy to read, even in bright sun. HR monitoring is built right in, and the watch also boasts a stainless steel bezel for added durability. Overall, this is a serious watch for serious athletes.

Looking for a less expensive fitness watch option that still has classic watch styling? The new Garmin Vivomove is another nice option to have on your radar. You could also consider something from our guide to cool watches for men.

Price: $599.99

12. Stanley Mobile Work Center

This mobile work center is a great place for him to stash all his tools. He can keep all his tools in one place, and easily transport them around your property, or to a job site. The large bin is ideal for storing power tools and other large items. If you want to see more options, you can browse more tool bags and tool organizers on sale here.

Price: $26.39 (38 percent off MSRP)

13. Weber Spirit E210 Liquid Propane Gas Grill

If he loves being the grill master in your backyard, a new grill can be a great gift for his birthday, or your anniversary. The Weber Spirit E210 is a two-burner model that looks stylish and is easy to start with the push of a button. A porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grate conducts heat evenly, but is also easy to clean.

Looking to spring out for a grill that’s spacious enough for big crowds? The Spirit E330 has a substantially higher grilling area and warming area than the Spirit E210, and boasts more BTUs to boot.

Price: $399

14. Netatmo Welcome Home Security Camera With Face Recognition

Looking to upgrade or augment your home security system? This cool Wi-Fi camera can be accessed from his smartphone, and boasts face recognition technology. The camera takes 1080p video, spanning a 130 degree field of view. This camera can capture footage during the day, or after dark using night vision. Some recent user reviews have complained that the facial recognition isn’t 100 percent reliable, so keep that in mind if you envision the Netatmo Welcome being your home’s only security solution. If you’re looking for a Wi-Fi security camera that’s more affordable, you could consider the IZON 2.0 Stem security camera, which is available online for under $40. You can also check out more cutting edge smart home accessories from Netatmo here.

Price: $199

15. Nextbit Robin Factory Unlocked Phone

Does your husband hate his phone? A new smartphone is a practical gift he’ll appreciate, especially if he uses his phone for work. You could always opt for a phone on contract, but we like unlocked phones because they offer more flexibility to choose your carrier. While the initial price of an unlocked phone can be a little higher than a phone on-contract, you may end up paying less up-front than you would for a two-year plan.

Is your husband constantly running out of space on his device? If so, the right unlocked smartphone for him might be the Nextbit Robin. It has 32GB of onboard storage, plus an addition 100GB of cloud storage. The phone is unique in that it backs up all apps and photos using an intelligent archiving process which identifies the stuff he’s not using regularly, and easily restores items when they are needed. The phone itself is solid, with a 5.2-inch display, durable Gorilla Glass 4 display, 13 MP rear camera, and dual front speakers with amplification.

Want to see more phone options he might like? Browse more unlocked cell phones on sale here.

Price: $399

16. John Varvatos Limited Platinum Edition Eau de Toilette Spray

When you’re shopping for a fragrance gift for your husband, the perfect gift is something that comes in a stunning bottle, smells amazing, and just feels special compared to other colognes on the market. This scent from John Varvatos definitely ticks all the boxes. The metallic bottle will look amazing on top of his dresser, and you’ll love the way this spicy, citrusy cologne makes him smell.

Shopping for a man who doesn’t wear cologne? Maybe a new wallet would be a better gift for him. Browse our guide to cool mens wallets to get some gift inspiration.

Price: $82

17. The Print Case for iPhone

If your husband has fond childhood memories of using a Polaroid camera, this modern phone case is a great way for him to rediscover the fun of instant photography. The Prynt case is available to fit the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, and iPhone SE. The case snaps on to his iPhone, and instantly prints pictures taken with his smartphone.

Want to get him a different type of iPhone case? You might be interested in our guide to the best waterproof iPhone cases, or the best iPhone 6 Plus cases. You can also browse our full list of iPhone case reviews to find even more iPhone case recommendations.

Price: $149.99

18. Nautica Men’s Modern Blazer

If his wardrobe is looking a little tired, a fresh blazer can ensure he looks his best for work, or at formal events. This linen blazer is the perfect weight for spring, summer, or vacations in warm climates. Since linen can be prone to wrinkling, consider picking up a small garment steamer for him, if you don’t already own one. My go-to steamer for home and travel is the Rowenta DR6015, an inexpensive model that comes with a carrying bag.

No patience for linen? You can browse other men’s blazers on sale here and find something that’s more wrinkle-resistant.

Price: $198

19. Best Choice Products Double Hammock

This double hammock is great for cuddling with your sweetie, or for husky guys with bigger frames. We like the fact that it comes with a built-in pillow, and is available in a variety of colors. A nice companion piece to this hammock would be a Keter Rattan Patio Pool Cooler Table, a cool little patio table that doubles as an insulated chiller for beer, wine, or soda.

Price: $54.95 (15 percent off MSRP)

20. Pantelligent Intelligent Frying Pan

Shopping for a man who wants to learn how to cook, or a gadget lover who wants to cook better? This cutting edge “smart” frying pan is a cool gift for him. The pan works with the Pantelligent smartphone app, giving you real-time advice about when to flip, when to add ingredients, and exactly when dinner will be ready to put on the table. This is a great gift for guys who routinely overcook their steak, or anyone who just values precision in the kitchen. In addition to being great for the inexperienced, veteran home cooks can also make use of this pan’s “Freestyle Mode” which gives you a temperature graph so you can adjust the burner to maintain the perfect temperature for whatever you are cooking. The pan is backed by a one year warranty.

Prefer to get him a regular pan instead? Every home cook can use a cast iron skillet. One option we like is this inexpensive, pre-seasoned cast iron skillet from Lodge. You could also consider a rustproof, enamel-coated cast iron pan, for easier cleanup.

Price: $199

21. Ted Baker Men’s Guri 8 Oxford

The clothes make the man. We’re not saying the right pair of shoes is the difference between success and failure in the business world, but a new pair of dress shoes can make him look polished, professional, and trustworthy. These great oxfords from Ted Baker are sturdy, but still upscale enough for days when he needs to impress in the boardroom.

Want to see more dress shoe options for men? For the guy who has a more casual style, consider something from our guide to the best men’s dress sneakers.

Price: $240

22. Men’s Stainless Steel Diamond Cuff Links

Whether he wears cufflinks every day, or only on special occasions, these understated cufflinks are a way to add a little elegance to his look. The diamonds are certified conflict free, which means you can both feel good about this addition to his wardrobe. If you want another jewelry option, consider something from our list of cool men’s bracelets.

Price: $90.73 (6 percent off MSRP)

23. BARSKA Biometric Safe

Your husband protects you. Help protect his valuables with this biometric safe. Designed to be opened with a fingerprint, this secure vault provides storage for important documents, passports, cash, jewelry, rare coins, firearms, or any other valuables you want to keep safe. The safe comes with mounting hardware, as well as two keys that can be used to open the safe in the event that you need to open it, and he isn’t on hand to open it with his fingerprint.

Not sure this safe is big enough for your needs? The same company also makes a rifle safe that is large enough for long guns, or any other over-sized valuables you need to stash.

Price: $159.99 (13 percent off MSRP)

24. Navy Blue & Camel Leather Bow Tie by Nola Leather

Does your husband dress to impress? If he likes to stand out from the crowd, this unusual bow tie is a creative gift idea for him. Made from fine leather instead of the typical fabric you’d see on other bow ties, this is a great gift for the man who isn’t afraid to take big risks with his attire. You can browse other handmade goods from Nola Leather here.

Price: $58

25. Picnic Time Manhattan Insulated 2-Bottle Cocktail Set

This fun cocktail set is great for picnics, or any other romantic, outdoorsy date. The carrying case has room for two bottles, two martini glasses, a shaker, jigger, tongs, strainer, olive picks, stirrer, and napkins. Want more ideas for cocktail-themed gifts? Some less expensive gifts for a cocktail aficionado include a bottle of spicy Caged Heat cocktail syrup, or a copy of the book Shake: A New Perspective on Cocktails.

Price: $179.95 (17 percent off MSRP)

26. Il Papiro Firenze Family Tree

Is he passionate about genealogy? This elegant, Italian-made family tree diagram from Il Papiro Firenze is a great way for him to explore his family heritage, and display his lineage for all to see. Made using traditional Italian methods and constructed from high-quality materials, this is a great gift for the man who is all about family.

Price: $18.96

27. ‘Band of Brothers’ & ‘The Pacific’ Combo Pack on Blu-Ray

If your husband loves gritty war movies, these critically-acclaimed HBO shows will definitely be a welcome gift. The combo pack includes both 10-episode series, as well as He Has Seen War, a documentary about the postwar lives of the real life veterans who inspired the characters on the shows. There are also plenty of other bonus features to entertain him. Even if he owns these programs on DVD, he may appreciate the upgrade to Blu-ray copies. If he already owns this exact set, you could consider other HBO programs instead.

Price: $69.95

28. Goat Story Mug

This funky mug is perfect for a coffee-swilling guy who is always on the go. The shape is inspired by ancient drinking horns, but the design is packed with lots of thoughtful modern touches, such as a travel lid, handy carrying strap, and holder that turns into a stand. This is a nice gift for guys who are conscious about their carbon footprint, and prefer to bring their own mug to the coffee shop. There are many other colors to choose from, so browse the whole Goat Story collection to find the color and material combination he’ll like best. You might consider throwing in some organic, fair trade coffee as well, such as Death Wish brand coffee. This is a great gift for a husband with a quirky sense of humor, or ancestral ties to the Viking homelands.

Price: $36.50

29. Nixon Men’s Rotolog Watch

This unusual watch is perfect for the husband who prides himself on his diverse watch collection. The unique shape and unexpected use of wood makes this watch appealing to carpenters and woodworkers, too. The watch has a dial with hour/minute rotating discs, and is water-resistant to almost 100 feet.

Like the look of this watch, but need to find a gift that’s less taxing on your pocketbook? A cheaper watch that’s somewhat similar in design is the WeWOOD Jupiter Watch.

Price: $250

30. Sony XBR55X810C 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2015 Model)

If your husband loves watching sports on TV, or kicking back with an action movie, then he will definitely appreciate a new TV. If your household hasn’t upgraded to a 4K set, this model is a nice option to consider. This smart TV can be controlled with a voice remote, and synced with the apps, games, movies, and TV shows associated with your Google Play account. The TV upscales all media to 4K quality, while the high refresh rate makes sports and action sequences seem more lifelike. And if you want an even bigger screen, you can opt for the 65-inch model instead of the 55-inch pictured above.

Not sure this is the right TV for your home, or for your budget? Browse more flat screen TVs on sale here.

Price: $998

31. ‘Tacos: Recipes and Provocations’

Is your husband obsessed with making the perfect taco? This gorgeous cookbook will definitely inspire him to try some new ingredients and techniques. The book teaches readers how to make tortillas from scratch, along with flavorful sauces and salsas. If your husband believes Mexican cuisine deserves to be taken seriously, this is the book for him.

Looking for a vegetarian cookbook instead? If he loves global cuisine, he’ll enjoy thumbing through Near & Far: Recipes Inspired by Home and Travel, a vegetarian recipe book inspired by authentic dishes around the world.

Price: $21.81 (33 percent off MSRP)

32. BotFactory Squink

The BotFactory Squink is billed as “The World’s First Desktop Electronics Printer”. Designed to prototype circuits or build circuit boards. With this cutting edge gadget, your husband can print and assemble electronic circuit boards, from his desktop, in a matter of minutes. This is a lavish gift for a major holiday, anniversary, birthday, or simply something to help show your support for his business efforts. Set up is fast, and the software interface is easy to navigate.

Price: $2,999.99

33. Black Silicone Sport Medical Alert ID Bracelet

Does your husband have food allergies, or a serious medical condition? This gift can give you both some peace of mind. We’ve seen a lot of medical alert bracelets over the years, but this one stands out because it has six lines to inscribe detailed information. This gives you ample room to list his name, any allergies or medical conditions, emergency contact info, doctor’s name, or any other pertinent details. Other colors are available, in case black isn’t really his color.

Price: $24.95

34. Kikkerland 4-In-1 Pen Tool

Looking for a small “just because” gift? This is a simple gift idea for any husband who appreciates a good gadget or multi-tool. This pen is a ruler, level, and Phillips head screwdriver all in one. If you want to get him a more lavish multi-tool, you can browse more options on sale here.

Price: $7.84

35. ‘Things Come Apart: A Teardown Manual for Modern Living’

This beautiful book of photographs offers a fascinating look at the inner “guts” of common household items. Dissected items include a camera, a clock, an espresso machine, an iPad, and even a grand piano. This is a great gift for any man who is curious about how things work.

Price: $20.23 (32 percent off MSRP)

36. ‘The Innovator’s Dilemma: The Revolutionary Book That Will Change the Way You Do Business’

Does your husband own his own business? This book can help him gain a competitive advantage, and grow his business. Whether his own company is struggling, or you just want to ensure a bright future for both of you, this clever book will help your husband know when to abandon traditional business practices.

Not sure this book is relevant to his interests? Browse more business books here, or peruse a selection of bestsellers on sale here.

Price: $10.11 (44 percent off MSRP)

37. Lowe’s Gift Card

If your hubby is always working on some kind of DIY project, a Lowe’s gift card can help him get the materials and tools he needs to tackle his next big plan. These gift cards can be used online or in stores. A Sears gift card would also be a nice gift for a holiday or birthday.

Available in $50, $100, or $200 denominations

38. ‘I Drink And I Know Things’ Shirt

For the husband who never misses a new episode of Game of Thrones, this funny shirt is a perfect gift idea. He can wear it every Sunday, and count down the days until Season 7 premieres. Heck, even a wiseguy who doesn’t watch GoT might appreciate this funny tee. Want more gift ideas like this? Browse our guide to funny Game of Thrones shirts.

Price: $17.99

39. Myo Gesture Control Armband

Shopping for a gal who loves gadgets? This is a unique tech accessory she can use on the job, or just for her own personal amusement. The Myo band picks up on the electrical activity of your muscles and the motion of your arm. Based on that data, you can wirelessly control Apple devices, Windows computers, and mobile devices like iOS or Android gadgets. For example, you could control your music, switch between slides in a business presentation, or even play games. Other applications include home automation, drones, and virtual reality. With over 100 applications (and counting), this armband is the perfect gift for a guy who loves cutting-edge gadgets.

Price: $189 (5 percent off)

40. Boston Fan Sport Teams Shirt

Shopping for a Boston-based sports fan? This shirt is perfect for the man who supports every single Boston-based sports team. The shamrock design makes it especially nice for Boston fans with Irish roots. No Boston fans in your house? Grab a fitted MLB cap with the logo of his favorite team instead.

Shopping for a guy who doesn’t watch sports? Browse more cool gifts for men here.

Price: $15 – $20.80, depending on size and color selected

41. Beam Smart Projector

Beam is a smart projector that fits in any light socket. If your husband loves movies, this fun gadget can let him project films or photos at home, or while traveling. Beam works with any app on you can control with your smartphone or tablet. This is a cool gift for artists, the gadget-obsessed, or any man who likes to claim a space for his own. Some cool features include the ability to program Beam to display a message when someone comes home, or the ability to play the news while you’re getting dressed in the morning.

Price: $499

42. PIQ Tennis Sensor

If your husband plays tennis, this smart sensor can help take his game to the next level, and for a fraction of what you’d pay for a lesson with a tennis pro. This lightweight wearable tracks racket speed in real time, as well as other key gameplay stats. There’s also a social element, where he can compete on a virtual scoreboard with other tennis players who own the wearable. The device syncs with the free Babolat POP app, available for both iOS and Android smartphones.

Not sure if he’ll like a wearable sensor? You could also opt for an on-racket sensor, such as the QLIPP tennis sensor.

Price: $178

43. Fizzics Revolutionary Beer System

Earlier in this gift guide, we recommended the PicoBrew home brewing system. The Fizzics system is something else entirely. While the PicoBrew is designed to make tasty home brew, the Fizzics system is actually designed to make store-bought beer taste like it’s fresh from the keg. This system is compatible with most cans and bottles, even 64 ounce growlers. The system runs on batteries, but doesn’t require any additional accessories such as nitro or CO2 canisters. If he loves beer, the Fizzics system is a great way to get bar-quality beer at store prices. This is a great gift for a beer lover who lacks the time or patience to make their own beer.

Price: $149.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

44. Roadie Tuner Automatic Guitar Tuner

Whether your husband is a musician, music teacher, or just a casual player, this automatic tuner will help him tune faster, especially in noisy environments. This automatic tuner works with six string, seven string, and 12 string guitars. It also works with ukuleles, and even banjos with standard guitar pegs. Advanced musicians will appreciate the eight pre-set alternate tunings for guitars, as well as the ability to customize their own pre-sets. The device works with a smartphone app, making this ideal for touring musicians, or anyone who plays away from home. Not sure if this gift is right for him? Browse more ideas in our guide to the best gifts for musicians.

Price: $99

45. ‘It’s 5 O’clock Somewhere’ Bar Sign

If your husband has a garage, man cave, shed, or home bar, this neon sign is a perfect way for him to decorate his space. Want to see more gifts like this? Browse more neon bar signs from this retailer here, and pick out something that speaks to his favorite drink.

Price: $79

46. Carabiner Stainless Steel Double Walled Travel Mug

This unusual mug has a carabiner for a handle, making it rather unique. The mug is lightweight, unbreakable, and holds 12 ounces of liquid. It’s great for guys who love camping, or just love Stargate Atlantis. You can browse similar designs in other color combinations here.

Looking for more gift ideas for the intrepid traveler in your life? Browse more gift ideas in our guide to the best travel gifts.

Price: $12.99

47. Lyric Round WiFi Thermostat With Lyric WiFi Water Leak & Freeze Detector

While Nest may be the most well-known name in smart thermostats, it’s not the only good option out there. If you’re looking for a smart thermostat at a more affordable price, this model from Lyric is an excellent alternative to a pricy Nest. This smart home bundle includes a smart, Wi-Fi thermostat, as well as a sensor that detects water leaks or freezing issues. This thermostat works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon’s Alexa devices, the Samsung SmartThings platform, and IFTTT. If he wants to save money on heating costs, a smart thermostat is a gift that will put more money in both of your pockets.

Price: $198.01 for thermostat and sensor together

48. SubPac S2 Seatback Tactile Bass System

If your husband is super into gaming, especially VR gaming, this is an awesome gift idea for him. This seat back bass pack (say that three times fast) is designed to create rumbling, intense environments to enhance his gameplay experience. In addition to making gameplay seem more immersive, this bass system can also make action movies or horror films more intense. The pack lasts between six and eight hours on a single charge, making it ideal for even extended gaming sessions or movie marathons. The system is lightweight and portable, so he can take it to a friend’s house if they are having a game night. A wearable version of this system is also available.

Price: $299

49. Bevel Priming Oil

Want to improve your husband’s morning shave? Bevel priming oil is a pre-shave treatment that helps to moisturize skin, prevent nicks and cuts, and calm irritated skin. If your husband is prone to razor burn, small nicks, or other shaving snafus, this product can help his skin look better. If you want to upgrade his whole shave routine, browse additional high-end shave gear from Bevel here. The company’s 30-day shave kit is a great starter set for guys who need grooming help.

Price: $14.95

50. EzeeCube Expandable Media Center

Looking for a really lavish gift for a major holiday, a milestone birthday, or your anniversary? This home media center is a great way for him to store and access all of his digital media. The EzeeCube system stands out from the competition for several reasons. Firstly, it’s expandable, so adding more storage in the future is really simple, and makes this system future proof. The system is also wireless, and easy to set up. Another big perk is the way that all your files are automatically organized. EzeeCube comes with initial storage to hold one million photos or a million songs, or the equivalent of 200 DVDs.

Price: $499.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.