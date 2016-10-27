9 Best Types of Christmas Tree Lights (2018)

These days, you have many options for what lights you’ll put on your Christmas tree. Of course, they still make the traditional T5 light strings, and they’re still my favorite. There are LED lights, remote controlled lights, and even battery powered Christmas lights — enough options to satisfy any look or function. Choosing the type of Christmas light to use depends entirely on your preferences and what puts you in the spirit most.

Whether you decide to uphold tradition or try the latest trends, here are the ten best types of Christmas tree lights to brighten your holiday season.