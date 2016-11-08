21 Best Ugly Christmas Sweaters for Men 2018 (Updated!)

Our Review

If you’ve got an ugly Christmas sweater competition at work, this Santa Christmas sweater could be the right choice for you to take the top prize. If you’ve got a bit of the beer belly, it will look even better and more realisitic, but just in case you’re fit and lean, you could always amp up the Santa look with a fake belly or pillow stuffed in the front.

This washable sweater features Santa’s body and part of his beard. Get a Santa beard and wig to channel your inner jolly old elf.