21 Best Ugly Christmas Sweaters for Men 2018 (Updated!)

Not even Jesus is safe from your tacky taste. Whether you’re into the ugly Christmas sweater game for fun or passion, now is the time to enhance your collection with the 21 Best Ugly Christmas Sweaters for Men.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Daisysboutique Men’s Christmas Santa Sweater
Our Review
If you’ve got an ugly Christmas sweater competition at work, this Santa Christmas sweater could be the right choice for you to take the top prize. If you’ve got a bit of the beer belly, it will look even better and more realisitic, but just in case you’re fit and lean, you could always amp up the Santa look with a fake belly or pillow stuffed in the front.
This washable sweater features Santa’s body and part of his beard. Get a Santa beard and wig to channel your inner jolly old elf.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Faux Real Men’s Biker Ugly Christmas Sweater
Our Review
You don’t have to be a big, burly guy to look like a tough biker this Christmas. The Faux Real biker ugly Christmas sweater, complete with tattoos, is bound to be the baddest sweater at your holiday party. This sweater serves up a photo-realistic design of an ugly Christmas sweater cardigan under a leather vest.
The entire ensemble is covered with Christmas-themed bling, like the faux necklace proclaiming “I break cookies.” It features some awesome, authentic looking tattoo sleeves. Best thing about this ugly sweater? It’s all on a tee shirt, so you get the look of an ugly sweater, but the comfort of a T-shirt. No bulk or itch here!
To add to your tacky Christmas sweater outfit, get some temporary tattoos and a showy biker necklace to wear around your neck.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Men’s Mele Kalikimaka Ugly Christmas Sweater
Our Review
As if that darned song wasn’t hard enough to get out of your head, this ugly Christmas sweater is the gift of bad memories that keeps on giving. It will be hard for anyone to get over that coconut bra, complete with the knitted in hairy chest beneath it and the furry belly button below. Lovely tassles adorn each arm of this tacky Christmas sweater and it’s replete with a fake lei so you look like you came straight from the Islands… or not.
If you’re throwing an ugly sweater party, make sure to adorn your space with some awesome ugly sweater garland and ugly sweater holiday danglers. When it’s time to vote for the best ugly sweater, (or worst, depending on your criteria) make sure to have the official ugly sweater ballot box.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Blizzard Bay Men’s Happy Birthday Jesus Ugly Christmas Sweater
Our Review
When it comes to tacky Christmas sweaters, this politically irreverent option is a great conversation or argument starter. Made of washable, 100 percent cotton jacquard, this red and green number features Jesus holding his first birthday cake and proclaiming it’s party time.
To look extra awful, a Christmas green turtleneck will really pop. If this Christmas sweater isn’t quite ugly or inappropriate enough for your liking, you might prefer a different Jesus-themed sweater.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tipsy Elves Men’s Feliz Navidog Christmas Sweater
Our Review
It’s hard to believe you'd sully a favorite holiday saying, but we guess if you're a dog lover, particularly a lap dog lover, this chihuahua adorned ugly Christmas sweater is sure to get a few pained growls at the office. This shrink free, itch-free tacky sweater is perfect for your ugly Christmas Sweater party, holiday pub crawls, or the ski resort, and it makes a great gag gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Yellow Snow Ugly Christmas Sweater
Our Review
It’s hard to believe that Santa would do such a thing, but this ugly Christmas sweater does make one pause to think about that long night on his Christmas sleigh, and what the jolly old elf might do to relieve himself. In this instance it looks like Santa may have enjoyed one too many egg nogs and decided it was time to spread some of his Christmas cheer.
This shrink free, itch-free tacky sweater is perfect for your ugly Christmas Sweater party, holiday pub crawls, or the ski cabin, and it makes a great gag gift. In perhaps an even tackier version of the Santa potty sweater, you can actually get one that lights up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Men’s Santa Unicorn Ugly Christmas Sweater
Our Review
Santa streaking across the sky on a unicorn is the stuff bad Christmas dreams are made of, and so surely you'll want to shock and awe your friends with your incredibly tacky taste! This ugly Christmas sweater from Tipsy Elves features all the quality and comfort you've come to count on, so grab it before it disappears.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Men’s Romantic Santa Light-Up Ugly Christmas Sweater
Our Review
Far from the dreams of sugar plum fairies is the vision of Santa as a pin-up model. It this semi-horrifying, ugly Christmas sweater, the old man himself is posed, reclining naked on a polar bear rug, in front of a crackling fire. It looks like he’s cracked open a beer or bottle of champagne to celebrate. Thankfully a carefully placed present in front of him conceals any other packages from view.
To make this sweater even more terrifically tacky, this baby lights up with glittering LED twinklers that come on whenever you move. If you’re not yet undone by the thought of Santa mostly naked, check out Santa as bodybuilder on this sweater.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Men’s Spit Roast Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater
Our Review
If you happen to be sporting this ugly Christmas sweater, be sure not to wear it around little kids. The disturbing scene of Santa barbecuing Rudolph on the spit might be too much for them to bear. This 100% cotton crew neck, has cleverly appliqued designs including Santa, his out of control sleigh, and toys and packages scattered about. Poor Rudolph’s tongue is hanging out as he cooks over the fire.
This would be perfect attire for your office party or a gathering of friends to watch National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Blizzard Bay Men’s Festive Manatee Ugly Christmas Sweater
Our Review
Honestly, if you want to deliver a ridiculous holiday vision, this is it. This ugly Christmas sweater features a tubby Christmas light wrapped manatee in a Santa hat. Totally tacky, but downright funny, this comfy cotton sweater could become a new holiday favorite for Christmas day or holiday gatherings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Snowman Nose Thief Ugly Christmas Sweater
Our Review
Clearly Frosty has a little snowman envy and he’s not going to take it anymore. This ugly Christmas sweater is an irreverent Christmas scene that’s turned into a scene with the theft of a single carrot. While I wouldn’t encourage the kids to build snowmen like these, you will definitely take the top prize for tacky with this one.
Wear this to a party and watch people’s faces as you serve up some snowman Peeps in a cute Lenox snowman candy dish. For more bad snowman sweater humor, check out this one.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tipsy Elves Men’s Humping Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater
Our Review
Not even the classic zip collar can save this sweater for being at the tacky top of the heap. Make sure you're headed to an ugly Christmas sweater party where people won't be aghast when you don these horny deer. Don't be fooled by the fact that they all have antlers because in the reindeer world does have 'em too. Festive holiday colors and snowflakes complete the picture, which sadly people won't be able to erase from their memory.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Men’s Christmas Present Sweater
Our Review
Consider giving the gift of yourself this Christmas. This ugly Christmas sweater packages you up like a giant red and green package with a huge, fancy gold bow on the front. It even comes with a holiday package tag, so you can present yourself to whomever suits your fancy.
This acrylic sweater won’t itch or shrink, so you’ll get many years of great wear and laughter when you don it. If you were really funny, you could always consider wrapping up a package for your sweetheart in the very same style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tipsy Elves Men’s Carrot Trail Nightmare Ugly Christmas Sweater
Our Review
If Frosty actually wore shorts, he'd be takin' it them, because with a reindeer on the lookout for stray carrots it looks like he's about to lose his snowmanhood. This ugly sweater features a black and white starlit sky, along with the funny forest scene, with black and white striped ribbed cuffs, collar and waist. This one would be great for holiday pub crawls and anywhere else with an adults only audience.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Snowmen Dancing Ugly Christmas Cardigan
Our Review
If it was between you and Mr. Rodgers this Christmas, you’d definitely win the prize for the tackiest Christmas cardigan. This ugly Christmas sweater features an array of dancing snowmen, plaid patchwork and metallic gold stitching on the front and sleeves.
The back features an entire, somewhat hideous, plaid yoke to top off two more dancing snowmen and lots and lots of snowflakes merrily swirling around them. This Christmas cardigan would look extra special with a white dress shirt and bright red plaid bow tie.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Men’s Zombie Santa Ugly Christmas Sweater
Our Review
Who knew that Santa was a zombie? I guess for bad little boys and girls everywhere, zombie Santa eats their brains in lieu of leaving a load of gifts. This ugly Christmas sweater will give people chills with the desperate hands reaching up from the grave and creepy floating candy canes all over the rest.
Knitted into the design, Santa appears to be snacking on some kind of goo. Is it brains or just yellow frosting? Who knows. If you’re into the zombie mystique, this is the holiday apparel choice for you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Crazy Cat Man Ugly Christmas Sweater
Our Review
Cute cats, mad cats and viciously mean cats decorate this awfully ugly Christmas sweater. This is the perfect way to show that you’re a sensitive kind of guy, because who else would wear a tacky sweater like this that’s adorned with red bows and bells? At minimum, you’ll make a grand entrance, wherever you go, with all that jingling of the bells.
You’d look super slick sporting this with a pair of red jeans. Do you dare? If that’s too over the top, how about a red muffler?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Merry Christmas Bitches Ugly Christmas Sweater
Our Review
This ugly Christmas sweater is a bold way to proclaim your Christmas spirit. With a predominantly black, manly design, this sweater isn’t for sissies who are afraid to say how they feel. Snowflakes intersperse with hands giving more than a thumbs up to this happy holiday season. Slip this baby on with a pair of black slacks and make a grand entrance into your corporate Christmas party. It’s sure to be a hit with the boss.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Holiday Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater Sweater
Our Review
Let’s just start by saying that a big red Rudolph nose smack dab in the middle of your belly isn’t perhaps the most attractive look, unless of course you have super ripped abs and you’re trying to draw attention to them. Nevertheless, the giant reindeer face kind of sucks you into wanting to buy this ugly Christmas sweater, doesn’t it?
Larger than life antlers straddle your shoulders and the snowy bottom makes it look like the reindeer is peeking over a snow mound trying to escape. It’s machine washable, soft and warm, and super affordable so you can splurge on this one holiday luxury for yourself. If you’d prefer an ugly sweater vest with a reindeer, this one is pretty much perfect.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Men’s Tacky Christmas Tree Sweater with Suspenders
Our Review
If slightly trashy is the look you’re after this Christmas, this tacky sweater will be right up your alley. The big green Christmas tree on the front is resplendent with gold tinsel garland along with red and silver ornaments, topped off with a fat gold star.
But what makes this ugly Christmas sweater a stand out from the rest, are the knitted on suspenders that don’t just adorn the front, they continue all the way down the back and also feature holiday ball decorations.
Honestly, I laughed out loud over this one, and you and your family and friends will too. Just slick back your hair for a not-so-innocent farm boy look and be sure to wear some awesome Christmas socks that show under your rolled up jeans.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Men’s Vomiting Unicorn Light Up Ugly Christmas Sweater
Our Review
Nothing conjures up those warm feelings of Christmas like a unicorn vomiting up candy canes, mints and little sparkly stars, right? Well, maybe. This ugly Christmas sweater delivers even more glam and sparkle because it lights up the tip top of the unicorn horn as well as the field of candy vomit. So clever.
Knit in a classic red and green combo, this tacky topper will go perfectly with all of your most beloved holiday attire, from red pajama pants to designer jeans.
The best of the worst and funniest ugly sweaters available now.
|Rank
|Image
|Name of Product
|Price
|Action
|1
|$14.99
|Shop now at Amazon
|2
|$22.40
|Shop now at Amazon
|3
|$21.81
|Shop now at Amazon
|4
|$25.65
|Shop now at Amazon
|5
|$35.00
|Shop now at Amazon
|6
|$39.95
|Shop now at Amazon
|7
|$39.95
|Shop now at Amazon
|8
|$26.24
|Shop now at Amazon
|9
|$38.00
|Shop now at Amazon
|10
|$38.00
|Shop now at Amazon