Top 50 Unusual Gifts for Women

There are some women you can get the same gift for, year after year. Some ladies are perfectly happy getting a gift card from you every major holiday. But some women deserve a special touch. Need a remarkable gift for a one-of-a-kind woman? Our guide to unusual gifts will help you find a great, unusual gift for that hard-to-shop-for woman in your life. Read on to see some unusual and creative gift ideas for the woman with extraordinary tastes and a wicked sense of humor.

1. Luke’s Diner Candle

This Gilmore Girls candle is perfect for superfans of the show. Created by the Firefly Candle Co., this fun candle has notes of hazelnut coffee and cinnamon pastries. No Gilmore Girls fans in your life? This funky candle company makes lots of other pop culture-inspired candles, such as Christmas in the Great Hall, Sunnydale Library, and TARDIS. Whichever scent you choose, you can feel safe burning these candles in a home. All candles from this company are made from natural soy wax, phthalate-free fragrances, and Eco Wicks.

Price: $13 for an eight ounce candle

2. Bag of Unicorn Farts

This goofy gift is charmingly gross, and perfect for someone who loves mythological creatures and sweet treats. Each bag of “farts” contains a generous serving of cotton candy. This would be a fun gag gift or office party gift. And we particularly like the fact that there’s a charity aspect to this gift. 10 percent of all profits are donated to charities that support children with neurodiversity. So if you have any friends in your life with children who have dyslexia, ADHD, Tourette’s, or are on the Autism spectrum, this gift will have a special resonance for them.

Price: $10.99

3. The ‘Hen Bag’ Handbag

This unusual handbag is perfect for the woman who likes to make a statement, and hates showing up somewhere to see someone with the exact same bag as her. This fun “hen bag” is the perfect size for a day bag, especially if her errands involve hitting the farmer’s market. Grab the matching coin purse, and you’ve got a fun gift for a farmer, 4H leader, agriculture student, or anyone who likes funky accessories. Not sure this bag is right for the woman you’re shopping for? Browse designer women’s handbags here, and find something she’ll like better.

Price: $24.11

4. ‘The Cannabis Spa at Home: How to Make Marijuana-Infused Lotions, Massage Oils, Ointments, Bath Salts, Spa Nosh, & More’

With marijuana now legal or decriminalized in 28 states (plus Washington D.C.), more people are becoming open about their enjoyment of cannabis. Whether you know someone who enjoys cannabis recreationally or for medicinal purposes, this fun book can help them find novel ways to enjoy the benefits of marijuana. After all, not everyone enjoys the act of smoking, so finding other ways of ingesting or enjoying cannabis is important.

The Cannabis Spa at Home features guides for making cannabis lotions, creams, balms, and masks, as well as cannabis herbal poultices, cannabis bath salts, and foot and hand soaks. Recipes for edibles are also included, such as hemp smoothies and cannabis bhang. Author Sandra Hinchliffe is a home herbalist, autoimmune disease survivor, and legal medical cannabis patient in the state of California. She’s also the founder of the SpaKind.com cannabis spa app, so you know she knows her stuff.

Price: $16.99

5. Rachel O’s Sushi Roll Fabric Button Earrings

These fun earrings are an inexpensive gift idea for chefs, or for anyone who loves Japanese food. Each fabric button is handmade using parts made in the USA. Each earring has a hypoallergenic, raw titanium post. The button covers are decorated using a digital inkjet process to print directly on 100 percent cotton fabric. For maximum longevity, this handmade artist recommends keeping the earrings from getting wet, and to put them on after applying makeup.

Not sure these earrings are right for her? Browse more sushi-inspired jewelry here. You can also browse more funky fabric button jewelry from Rachel O’s here.

Price: $7.50

6. Beautbride Women’s Food Ankle Socks

These funky junk food socks are perfect for the woman who likes to have something quirky in her wardrobe. From popcorn to burgers, pancakes to a chow mein sandwich, these are a weird gift idea for the girl who likes to stand out from the crowd. If these food-focused socks aren’t quite what you had in mind, browse more fun women’s socks designs here.

Price: $12.99

7. Primal Pit Paste Deodorant

Need a stocking stuffer or small gift for your hippie/granola friends? This “pit paste” deodorant smells great, without being packed with chemicals like supermarket deodorant. The formula contains bacteria-neutralizing baking soda, along with anti-microbial organic coconut oil and organic shea butter to soothe irritated skin. There’s no aluminum, fake fragrances, GMOs, parabens or other “bad stuff”. This would be a thoughtful, unusual gift for pregnant women, environmentalists, or women who want to avoid chemicals for health reasons. We recommend the lavender scent, but Pit Paste is also available in jasmine, patchouli, creamsicle, and thyme/lemongrass. There’s also an unscented formula. You can see all the available options via the link below.

Price: $9.51 and up, depending on scent selected (Up to 13 percent off MSRP)

8. ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Party Game

With Fifty Shades Darker slated to hit theaters on February 10, 2017, this fun board game will definitely be a popular way to pass the time. This fun party game is designed to help you find your inner goddess, and it’s perfect for getting to know your friends a little better. Want more gift ideas for a Fifty Shades Super Fan? Browse our guide to the best Fifty Shades gift ideas, or check out our guide for making your own “red room”.

Price: $9.50

9. ALEX + ANI Numerology Spoon Rings

If you’re looking for a gift for someone who believes in mysticism, these cool numerology rings are a fun gift idea. Designed to look like antique spoons that have been turned into circular rings, each ring in this series is inspired by the characteristics of each numerology number. We’ve featured the “11” numerology ring above, since it’s a nice reminder of important values like communication and work-life balance. You can browse all the available rings and their meanings here. Want to see more designs like this? Browse all of the available ALEX + ANI spoon rings here.

Price: $28

10. Fred & Friends Copper Party Cup

Made from copper-plated steel, this fun party cup is designed to look like a grown-up version of the classic Solo cups you see at college parties. This upscale, all-metal version of the cup is durable, and has a lot more panache. It’s an especially nice option for Moscow Mules, which are traditionally served in copper cups to keep things super-chilled. Pair this gift with a Moscow Mule Carry On Cocktail Kit, and you’ve got a lovely gift for a sister, best friend, or work colleague. You can also check out more quirky home goods from Fred & Friends, and find something else she might like to spruce up her home.

Price: $16

11. ‘The Complete Manual of Things That Might Kill You: A Guide to Self-Diagnosis for Hypochondriacs’

Hypochondriacs, med students, and microbiologists will all appreciate this fun, accessible guide to things that might kill you. Featuring over 300 deadly diseases, this full-color book will definitely give people nightmares about terrible ways you might die. However, it’s also a cool, educational book that will appeal to those who are curious about the world around them.

Price: $17.47 (24 percent off MSRP)

12. TripLit Bundle

TripLit is an energy efficient light that’s perfect for backpackers and campers. The special light lasts for over 30 hours, and can charge via micro-USB or using the included ALKILU high-efficient portable solar charger. It takes just four hours to recharge a depleted battery. What makes this light really cool is the lack of UV rays. No UV rays mean no skin damage, but it also means that fewer bugs will be attracted to your lights while camping. This is a cool gift for survivalists, environmentalists, or anyone who likes the idea of being prepared for an emergency.

Price: $149.95

13. Kikkerland Crab Multi Tool

Every woman should have a multi tool in her purse. You never know when you’re going to need to repair something, or simply find a way to crack a beer when someone’s forgot to bring an opener. This fun, crab-shaped multi tool includes the following attachments: mini scissor, bottle opener, 3/16 flat head screwdriver, can opener, mini knife, and rope saw, among other tools. The shell of the crab is made from sturdy beechwood, which also feels nice in your hand. This is a compact tool that should be kept close at hand. You can also browse more fun and unusual gifts from Kikkerland here.

Price: $20

14. Unisex Lightning Cat Shirt

This ridiculous t-shirt is great for cat lovers, or for anyone who just likes random, funny shirts. It’s available in medium, large, and XL sizes. We also like this lightsaber cat shirt from the same company. Want more gift ideas in this vein? Our funny video game shirts guide might have something perfect for the gamer in your life.

Price: $9.48 – $14.88, depending on size selected

15. ‘Pies, Fries, and Ice Cream: A Delicious Coloring Book for Food Lovers’

Adult coloring books remain a huge trend. In addition to being a creative outlet, coloring has also been linked to some nice health benefits like lower blood pressure and reduced anxiety. This fun coloring book for adults is filled with images of tasty junk food. The images are printed on perforated pages for easy removal and display. You could pair this gift with some regular colored pencils, but we recommend picking up some scented colored pencils instead, for an added fun factor.

Price: $14.95

16. Raisevern Unisex Donut Drawstring Hoodie Sweatshirt

We love the bold, graphic look of this shirt, and it’s a nice touch that the design covers both the front and back of the hoodie. It is available in sizes from small to XL. This is a fun hoodie for college students, or anyone with a sweet tooth. Looking for more fun, foodie sweatshirts? We also like this pizza pullover.

Price: $16.79 – $20.99, depending on size selected

17. The Grilled Cheesus Sandwich Press

This unusual sandwich press grills the image of Jesus into every cheese toastie you make. This is a funny gift idea for the non-religious or religious person in your life. It’s also a good gift for GLEE fans, since the “Cheesus” featured prominently in a Season 2 episode. Additionally, a portion of proceeds go to charitable works around the world, making this a fun gift for your socially conscious friends.

Price: $39.95

18. Chefmaster Edible Gold Spray

Three words: Edible. Gold. Spray. What more do you need to know? Spray it on cakes, cookies, a rack of ribs…whatever you want to make shiny and tasty. It’s Kosher and takes less than a minute to dry. This would be a fun gift for someone who loves to bake, or someone who just gets a kick out of eating “gold”. If you’re looking for more gifts that appeal to budding bakers, we also like the books Cake Magic! (packed with creative and easy recipes) and Professional Cake Decorating (awesome for those who want to make their cakes look better than the average homemade cake). For ladies with a love of alcohol, we also recommend the Booze Cakes cookbook.

Price: $11.50 (12 percent off MSRP)

19. Accoutrements Giant Lobster Claws

Looking for a totally random, WTF gift? It doesn’t get much weirder than a pair of lobster claw hands. These would be a crazy gag gift, White Elephant gift, or just a fun gift for someone who LOVES lobster. And cosplay? Probably cosplay. If this gift is too “out there”, you can browse more fun gift ideas from Accoutrements here.

Price: $23.15 (34 percent off MSRP)

20. Hughapy Knitted Mermaid Tail Blanket

This mermaid tail blanket is a perfect gift for the woman who loves The Little Mermaid. It’s also a nice gift for the woman who has perpetually cold feet once winter comes. The blanket pictured above measures 71 inches by 32 inches, but other colors and sizes are available. The opening is sufficient enough to get comfortably inside the tail, but still encase the wearer in all-around warmth. If you’re shopping for a woman with kids, you might also want to pick up a kid-sized mermaid blanket.

Price: $24.86

21. Smoko Unicorn Light-Up Slippers

There’s something magical about these light-up slippers. Designed to fit most adult women’s feet (up to size 12), these slippies include a six-color LED bulb with build-in sensor, so they will light up automatically when walking. Batteries are included with the slippers, with the included batteries estimated to last up to six months before needing to be replaced. Toss in a unicorn robe, and you’ve got a whimsical gift for any woman in your life.

Price: $42.95

22. Candle by the Hour 70-Hour Beehive Candle

This unusual beehive candle is a fun gift for apiologists, or for anyone who likes rustic home accessories. This coiled candle burns for 70 hours. You can set it to self-extinguish after a set time by adjusting where the clip is positioned on the candle. When the flame reaches the clip, the flame will go out. Made from 100 percent beeswax, this candle will lend a nice glow to any room. We also like the addition of tiny bees along the outside of the candle. A similar candle is available that looks like a Christmas tree.

Price: $29.90 (15 percent off MSRP)

23. Rasta Imposta ‘Christmas Story’ Bunny Hoodie

Need a gift for the woman who watches A Christmas Story every year? This cute bunny hoodie is perfect for anyone who wants to embrace their inner Ralphie. Just make sure you don’t shoot your eye out with a BB gun or stick your tongue to the flagpole while wearing this hoodie, and you’ll have a good time. She can wear this around the house, to conventions, or for holidays like Halloween and Xmas.

Price: $19.94 – $43.45, depending on size selected

24. ‘The Mammoth Book of Weird Records’

While we definitely still love the Guinness World Records books, we have to admit that The Mammoth Book of Weird Records is a much more entertaining read, especially for those with an appreciation for weird hobbies. The book outlines gross, wacky, and just plain strange world records, such as the masters of spitting dung, eating cockroaches, sniffing feet, or tossing tuna. Yes, really. This is definitely an unusual gift that will help jumpstart conversations around the dinner table.

Price: $11.77 (21 percent off MSRP)

25. Jumbie Jam Steel Drum

Looking for an unusual musical instrument gift? This steel drum is ideal for beginner players, whether they’re kids, teens, or adults. The interior of the drum features hit areas that are clearly labelled with the note they will create when struck, making this a good option for women who have never played any musical instrument before. The drum comes with an adjustable stand, mallets, and a song book. There’s also a play-along CD in the bundle to help make playing more fun.

Price: $199.95

26. Awatachino White 3D Latte Maker

This super-cute Japanese coffee accessory will help her make whimsical latte art. Now she can have coffee house quality latte art in the comfort of her own home. We recommend pairing this unusual coffee accessory with Pan DE Pop! Up!, a Japanese food accessory that forms toast into cute animal shapes.

Price: $23.66

27. Little Cloud Nine Travel Pillow

Is this unusual travel pillow kind of ridiculous looking? Yeah. But it’s also way more comfortable for sleeping in crowded airplanes. If you know a woman who can never get comfortable enough to fall asleep on the red eye flight, this pillow may be just the thing to improve her travel experiences. Your neck is fully supported, with no uncomfortable bobbing as you fall asleep. The “ostrich” look of the pillow is also nice for women who like privacy while sleeping, since it covers the face area. This airplane seat foot rest is a nice companion gift for frequent fliers.

Price: $36.99

28. Melissa’s Fresh Rambutans

Rambutans are an exotic fruit that’s native to southeast Asia. It contains low levels of lots of different vitamins and minerals. The taste is sort of like lightly acidic grapes. These fruits are delicious for fresh eating, but you can also use them in fruit salads, cocktails, or even a savory chicken curry. Shopping for someone who likes unusual and unique gourmet foods? You might also want to consider the wild game sampler from Burger’s Smokehouse.

Price: $34.27 for two pounds of fresh fruit

29. Donut Warming Coffee Mug

Warm donuts are better than cold donuts. Place a donut over the opening in this mug, and the heat from the coffee will keep the donut warm and soft and oh-so-tasty. Pair this gift with some coffee or donut mix to make your gift more complete. We recommend Guam banana donut mix or coconut crunch donut mix for women with adventurous palates. You can get coffee recommendations from our guide to the best free trade coffee. You could also get some kopi luwak coffee, if you want to get her something really exotic and unusual.

Price: $14.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

30. DCI Cupcake Pillow

This cupcake pillow looks good enough to eat. This 3D photo printed pillow measures 18 inches by 16 inches. We think this would look good in a dorm room, guest room, or girl’s bedroom. It’s a fun gift idea for the woman who appreciates a little whimsy.

Price: $20.38

31. Scythe Board Game

High end board games for adults are a hot holiday gift. These beautifully crafted games are practically works of art, and they’re totally engrossing. Scythe is a board game set in an alternate version of the 1920s, where humans shared the battlefields of WWI with heavily armored Mechs. Each player takes the role of a faction leader, with the ultimate goal of gaining power over eastern Europe. Players conquer territory, enlist new recruits, reap resources, gain villagers, build structures, and activate monstrous Mech. The game can be played with up to five players, or even enjoyed solo. Each game takes around 90 to 115 minutes to play.

Price: $123

32. Jittasil Thai Hand-Carved Soap

Soap is totally one of those safe holiday gifts that you get for people you don’t know well, or people you aren’t very close to. But these carved soaps are really unusual and special. Designed to look like real flowers, these upscale soaps are all carved by hand. They arrive in a decorative wood case, making them gift-ready as soon as they come out of the box. Fun fact: the soap carver behind these soaps was featured on the Discovery Channel’s How It’s Made program.

Price: $21.99

33. Knit Pink Brain Hat

This funny hat makes a great “thinking cap” for a med student, zombie fan, or anyone who likes quirky fashion. We also like this company’s fun cow hat and viking hat with attached beard.

Price: $28.99

34. ‘The League of Regrettable Superheroes: Half-Baked Heroes from Comic Book History’

Looking for a cool gift for a woman who loves comics, art, or American pop culture? This funny book outlines some of the lamest, most ill-conceived superheroes from early American comic books. These totally weird, totally wacky superheroes include Bee Man (like Batman, but with bees), the Clown (a circus-themed superhero who fights crime), and the Eye (a giant, floating eyeball). A related title you might also find interesting is Mail-Order Mysteries: Real Stuff from Old Comic Book Ads.

Price: $17.41 (30 percent off MSRP)

35. Great Nudes Heat Changing Coffee Mug

This fun mug changes when hot liquid is added. The outside of the mug features famous nude paintings from history, with modern dress on top. When hot water or coffee is added to the mug, the clothes disappear. Toss in some nice Wuyi Da Hong Pao tea, and you’ve got a complete gift for a tea lover or aficionado of the finer things in life.

Price: $14.95

36. Hot Chocolate on a Stick

Hot chocolate usually comes in packets, or in a tin. These fun sticks provide hot cocoa in an easy-to-dip bar. Just stir the stick in warm milk, and wait a few minutes for the chocolate to completely dissolve into the milk. This six pack gift box includes three flavors: dark, milk, and white hot chocolate with vanilla. A similar gift idea we also like are these candy cane spoons. They’re great for adding a minty kick to hot cocoa or peppermint tea.

Price: $19.99 for a gift box of six

37. Ever Changing Moiré Effect Watch

Shopping for a woman who collects unusual watches? This funky watch from The Unemployed Philosophers Guild features a moiré effect watch face. The moiré effect a fancy name for the visual phenomenon that occurs when viewing a set of lines or dots that are superimposed on another set of lines or dots…like looking through a window screen at another window screen. The design changes throughout the day with the movement of the watch hands. The watch is water resistant (but not waterproof). Another fun watch we like from this company takes its design cue from old school darkroom timers.

Price: $39.95

38. Award Winning Gourmet Beer Brittle

If she loves beer and has a sweet tooth, this unusual beer brittle might be a great stocking stuffer this holiday season. Each small batch of brittle contains a hint of IPA, adding some hoppy depth to a sweet treat. A similar gift idea we also endorse is Brew Candy, a beer inspired candy with hop, honey ale, and stout flavors.

Price: $24.88 for a 12 ounce bag

39. Visol ‘Rocket’ Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker with Stand

This rocket-shaped cocktail shaker with stand is totally retro kitsch. From from high quality stainless steel, it adds a touch of Space Race cool to any home bar. In addition to looking cool, it’s a functional piece that makes great martinis or other shaker cocktails. We’re also quite taken with this airplane cocktail shaker and this pineapple shaker, if you’re looking for additional gift ideas.

Price: $19.99

40. GloFX LED Fade Earrings

These offbeat earrings are the perfect statement piece for the woman who loves to go clubbing. These LED earrings light up, making her the center of attention in any room. The earrings flash through multiple colors, creating a really unique jewelry experience. We also love the low price, which makes them great for office parties or stocking stuffers. GloFX also makes some funky kaleidoscope glasses that make a fun gag gift.

Price: $7.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

41. Sterling Silver Medieval Blue Topaz Poison Ring

While this modern ring isn’t actually from medieval times, it’s inspired by the kind of “poison jewelry” we imagine a nefarious noblewoman might have worn on her fingers. This cool ring features a hinged compartment where you can store small items. While we obviously don’t advocate filling your ring with iocane powder and pouring it into some unsuspecting guy’s goblet, we could see someone keeping medicine, notes, breath mints, or other small trinkets in the ring’s hidden compartment.

Price: $39.97

42. Gun Alarm Clock

Need a funny gift for the woman who is definitely not a morning person? This gun and target alarm clock will help get her out of bed, and take out some aggression at the same time. To silence this alarm, the sleeper must take the gun and shoot the target in precisely the right place. There are two alarm modes: normal (one shot deactivation) and hard (five shot deactivation). This would be a nice gift for the woman who habitually hits snooze, and is a heavy sleeper.

Price: $19.34 (52 percent off MSRP)

43. Too Cool for School’s Egg-Ssential Skincare Set

Korean beauty products are hugely popular right now, and this gift set includes one of the most coveted K-beauty products of all: Egg Mousse Soap. While it may sound a little odd, Egg Mousse Soap facial cleanser is great for the gentle cleansing of problem skin. The egg moisturizer and deep moisture mask are also great for combating dry winter skin. You can browse more fun and unusual Too Cool for School beauty products here.

Price: $32.98

44. ‘Mulholland Dr.’ on Blu-Ray

“Unusual” is probably the nicest way to describe the insane, disturbing, and thought-provoking films of David Lynch. Mulholland Dr. is one of his best-known films, and it’s a great gift for the woman who loves artsy, dramatic films. The film’s tale of love, jealousy, and revenge is just part of what makes the Criterion Blu-ray release so special. A remastered digital transfer, interviews, and behind the scenes footage make the Blu-ray release really nice for David Lynch fans. The Blu-ray also comes with a booklet featuring an interview with Lynch from filmmaker and writer Chris Rodley’s 2005 edition of the book Lynch on Lynch. If she already owns this film and loves it, consider picking up another David Lynch movie instead.

Price: $26.19 on Blu-ray, $9.99 on DVD

45. ‘The Weird: A Compendium of Strange and Dark Stories’

If she loves sci-fi, fantasy, magical realism, or other “weird” literary genres, this collection makes an excellent Christmas gift. This collection contains the “most peculiar stories from the last hundred years,” including tales from authors like Kafka, Haruki Murakami, Neil Gaiman, Michael Chabon, William Gibson, Stephen King, H.P. Lovecraft, and many more. No matter what her tastes, it’s likely she’ll find many stories to enjoy in this oversized collection. Another option to consider is Jeff and Ann Vandermeer’s collection The Big Book of Science Fiction.

Price: $24.25 (31 percent off MSRP)

46. Atlantic Collectibles Prehistoric Dinosaur Wine Bottle Holder

This funky wine bottle holder would be a great gift for a teacher, artist, or paleontologist. The wine caddy is made of polyresin, and each one is hand painted to make the dinosaur really come to life. Want to see more gifts like this? Browse similar wine holders here. You might also be interested in our guide to the best dinosaur gifts for kids and adults.

Price: $24.99

47. ‘How to Tell If Your Cat Is Plotting to Kill You’

How to Tell If Your Cat Is Plotting to Kill You is a hilarious book by Matthew Inman, better known to the world as The Oatmeal. Famous for his webcomics, this funny book features TheOatmeal.com’s most popular cat jokes and cat-related art. This is a great gift for women who love cats and internet humor. You can also browse more books from The Oatmeal here.

Price: $11.16 (26 percent off MSRP)

48. Satan’s Blood Hot Sauce

If she loves spicy food, hook her up with a bottle of really powerful hot sauce. Satan’s Blood comes in a “blood vial” bottle, and boasts 800,000 Scoville units of peppery heat. The bottle makes this hot sauce look especially gift-worthy. Other bottles we recommend include Mark of The Beast (which has a six million Scoville heat rating) and Elijah’s Xtreme Carolina Reaper Hot Sauce (a super hot sauce that’s tempered with bourbon and berries).

Price: $16.99

49. Sheep Parts Kitting Yarn Bowl

Carnivores looks at sheep and think about cuts of meat. Knitters look at sheep and see the potential of every tuft of wool. This funny knitting bowl is a great gift idea for any woman who loves knitting, crochet, or fabric arts. Toss in some nice skeins of yarn (we recommend this baby alpaca yarn, which is super soft), and you’ve got a solid Christmas gift. You can also browse more cute knitting bowls from this artisan here.

Price: $34

50. Segway miniPRO

You might think Segways are just for kids, or the ultra-wealthy looking for a new tech toy. But the Segway miniPRO is actually a viable option for commuters, or women who just want to get around a little faster than walking.

First, a word about safety. After a rash of hoverboard safety concerns in 2015, you’ll be happy to know this Segway product is UL 2272 Certified, meaning it meets high standards of fire and electrical safety. The miniPro supports riders up to 220 pounds, and can reach a top speed of 10 MPH. The range is decent, with the battery supporting a 14 mile range. The miniPro works with a free mobile app that helps users control their ride. The app also offers an anti-theft alarm, speed control, customizable lights, vehicle diagnostic info, and firmware updates.

While you might think that this is a gift best suited for a young woman, older woman can also enjoy this futuristic mode of transport. Military-grade shock absorption capability ensures a smooth ride, even on rough surfaces. In addition, a padded knee bar maximizes comfort and enables precision steering for more ergonomic control than hoverboards and electric scooters that rely on foot-pivot steering. Overall, this is a fun, environmentally-friendly gift that’s definitely unexpected.

Price: $799

