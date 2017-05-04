Top 10 Best Personalized Mother’s Day Gifts for New Moms

The first Mother’s Day after becoming a new mom is such an exciting day and needs to be celebrated big. This is her first opportunity to cash in on all of the hard work that it takes to be a mother, sit back, relax (or try to), and let someone else pamper and spoil her for a day.

When it comes to choosing a gift for a new mom, try to keep it about her more than her new baby. She will have already received a number of baby related items at her shower and after the birth, and while there’s always more that’s needed, Mother’s Day should be a time to focus on her and the things that make her happy.

Personalization is the best way to show some extra thought went into choosing her gift and makes it even more sentimental. Anything with a monogram, initial, or even her baby’s initial or name will make for a special Mother’s Day gift.

We’ve rounded up 10 of the best personalized gifts for Mother’s Day below, all suitable for a new mom (or any mom) and available for delivery by Mother’s Day.

1. Love You Forever Personalized Gift

If you’re looking for a special and sentimental gift that doesn’t cost a fortune, this thoughtful print is great for any mother. She can place it in her office, the kitchen, or even her bedroom, for a unique piece of art that tells a story about her most prized accomplishments. It can be ordered with just one name for a new mom or with multiple names for a larger family. Each sign is printed on natural burlap jute which has been laminated on the backside. While the frame is not included, you can purchase a frame inexpensively online. The 8.5″ x 11″ print fits an 8″x10″ frame by trimming the edges slightly. The standard turnaround time is 2-3 days; however, you can pay $8 more for rush next day shipping.

Only takes 2-3 days to create.

Price: $22.99

2. Personalized Family Birth Month & Initials Bracelet

This is a piece of jewelry that will wow and we especially love it because it fits with so many styles. The bracelet is sentimental in that it can represent just one, or up to seven children, with a sterling silver initial bead and a Swarovski birth month crystal. Customize the bracelet by entering each initial and corresponding birth month. For new moms, use her birthstone and her spouse’s in addition to her new baby’s. You can also select her bracelet size for a perfect fit. The two-tone design is great for wearing with both silver and gold so she can simply add this to her existing collection of everyday jewelry. Check out these other highly rated designs from Lily Brooke.

Choose expedited shipping to get this by Mother’s Day.

Price: $69

3. Three Initial Necklace

Simple is often the best way to go when you’re shopping for a mom. With her mind often being pulled in so many directions, a necklace she can wear every day, with every thing, is one less thing she has to think about. With over 200 five star reviews and at a very reasonable price point, this gold initial necklace is an easy choice. The small, dainty discs are each hand stamped with the letter(s) of your choosing. If you’re purchasing the three-disc design for a new mom, have one disk represent mom and dad, with the third for her new baby. Is this necklace not quite her style? You can shop some other designs from Efy Tai Jewelry, specifically for a mom.

Available for next day shipping.

Price: $44.95 (18 percent off MSRP)

4. Personalized Baking & Cooking Rubber Stamp

If the mom you’re shopping for loves cooking and baking, gift her a few personalized items for her kitchen. We especially love this rubber stamp. It’s perfect for when she spreads by gifting homemade treats or for down the road when she provides something for the school bake sale. The stamp is a wood mounted photopolymer stamp, sized approximately 1.875 x 1.875″. You can also purchase high quality ink from this shop for just $5 per pad. Browse some alternative personalized kitchen items to add to this thoughtful gift. A personalized cutting board, personalized utensils/utensil holder, or a personalized apron are all great options.

Only takes 2-3 days to create.

Price: $25.99

5. Mama Bear – Glass Coffee Mug

There’s one equation that holds true to just about every new mother. The equation looks like this: sleep before baby > sleep after baby. Sleep deprivation is something that every new mom deals with, and having a fun new mug might bring a smile to her face when she’s sipping (or chugging) her coffee. This mama bear mug is extra-large (necessary for a new mom) and holds a generous 13 oz. of liquid. Gift her a large supply of her favorite coffee or tea along with this mug to help her get through those sleepless nights.

Available for next day shipping.

Price: $14.96 (25 percent off MSRP)

6. Mother’s Monogram Keychain

If you’re looking for a token gift for a new mom, we love this simple, modern, and sleek keychain. Each metal bar is personalized with the engraving of your choice and measures 1.25 inches long. The dainty design is great for a woman and won’t add to much bulk or weight to her keychain. Just like all the personalized designs from MignonandMignon, this keychain is available in silver, gold, and rose gold.

Only takes 1-2 days to create.

Price: $17.50

7. Personalized Water Resistant Tote Bag

What was once a simple task that could be completely in minutes, walking out the door with a new baby can be overwhelming. While she might have been able to just grab her coat and keys and go, an entire bag packed with baby essentials now needs to be assembled and toted with her wherever she goes. Gift one of these adorable monogrammed bags, perfect for a diaper bag and easy to keep clean. They’re available in several preppy and colorful designs, and can be personalized with an embroidered name or monogram. Our favorite part about this option is the price – which is extremely reasonable given the high quality and customization. If this bag isn’t her style, browse some alternative personalized diaper bags here.

Choose expedited shipping to get this by Mother’s Day.

Price: $29.95

8. Personalized Mommy Picture Frame

Frame one of the photos from the hospital or from those first few days at home for a new mom on her very first Mother’s Day. The natural wood frame is available in three various sizes – 4×6, 5×7, or 8×10 and can also be made in a number of colored woods if you’re looking to incorporate some color. This birth announcement frame is another awesome Mother’s Day gift for a new mom, with an engraving of her baby’s name along with their birth day, weight, height, and birth time. This frame is also available in several colored wood options.

Only takes 2-3 days to create.

Price: $24.50 and up depending on size

9. Funny Mom Juice Wine Glass

If the new mom you’re shopping for also happens to be a wine lover, then you know that 10 months without any wine was probably tough. This silly glass is the perfect wine drinking vessel for any new mom, decorated with rich gold metallic lettering that reads “mom juice”. The glass is appropriate for all varietals – red, white, and rose with a 17 oz. capacity. Purchase this set of “mommy milestone” wine labels for an even more personalized Mother’s Day gift for a new mom.

Available for next day shipping.

Price: $15.95

10. Personalized Jewelry Dish

This online shop creates gorgeous ring/jewelry dishes that are engraved and personalized with a handwritten note. For a new mom, consider engraving the dish with the birthday of her new child, a sweet message like “you got this!” or even simply “mom” – with 30 characters being the max. The dish is handcrafted from pewter, which is hypoallergenic and will not tarnish. It’s large enough to hold several rings or a necklace/bracelet, measuring just about two inches.

Only takes 1-2 days to create.

If none of these gifts are quite right, you can keep shopping gifts for new moms here.

Price: $25

